Baltimore County, MD

Rape, Robbery Charges For Armed Suspect Wanted For Sexual Assault In Baltimore County: Police

By Zak Failla
 4 days ago
Quantze Davis Photo Credit: Baltimore County Police

A 28-year-old suspect has been apprehended and is facing charges for allegedly robbing and sexually assaulting his victims during a late-night attack in Towson.

Baltimore County Police officials say that Quantze Davis has been identified as a suspect and has been arrested and charged with multiple counts of rape, assault, and armed robbery for an incident earlier this month.

At approximately 11 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2, officers from the Baltimore County Police Department were called to the intersection of Allegheny Avenue and West Joppa Road to investigate a reported sexual assault and robbery.

It is alleged that Davis approached his victims while they were walking along Allegheny Avenue when he robbed and sexually assaulted them before fleeing the scene.

Following an investigation, Davis was identified as a suspect and he was arrested without incident and charged with first-degree rape and other felony offenses. He is being held without bond at the Baltimore County Detention Center.

The sexual assault remains under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the incident has been asked to contact detectives at the Baltimore County Police Department by calling (410) 887-2361.

