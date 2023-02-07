In an interview with PW Ponderings, Kerry Morton spoke about teaming with his father Ricky Morton and his goals while he is in the NWA. Here are highlights:. On teaming with his father: “My dad is my hero. He has been my hero for as long as I can remember. It’s truly awesome. I was just on a car ride with Dirty Dango. My dad was in the backseat, I was in the passenger seat, and Dango was there. I remember Dango telling me to cherish these moments. This time is so precious and he told me to make sure to take every advantage of it while I can. Don’t get me wrong, my dad is 66 years old and he can still go in the ring. It’s so inspiring to see. Taking beating after beating and getting back up. It inspires me. We set some goals out in the NWA as a father and son duo. I am the Junior Heavyweight Champion, and we have another championship opportunity after winning the championship series. The momentum with the NWA is rolling. It stopped during Covid, but now it’s like a roller coaster and it’s going up. The upcoming PPV is sold out, and the tapings I believe are sold out too as of now. People are catching back on to the NWA and starting to put some respect on it. They’re not just saying they don’t like this product because so-and-so is the champion. A lot of people didn’t like the fact that a certain person is a champion because of his political standpoint. Let’s put that aside though. If you watch NWA, you won’t see that sh*t, you will see clear-as-day pound-for-pound professional wrestling. If they take the time out to watch the product, I think they’d enjoy it much more and stop being a critique and just go back to being a fan.”

4 HOURS AGO