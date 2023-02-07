Read full article on original website
411mania.com
Updated WWE Ticket Sale Numbers For Upcoming WWE Events, Including Tonight’s Smackdown
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has updated ticket sale numbers for upcoming WWE events, including tonight’s episode of Smackdown. That show, which is from Uncasville, CT, has 4,875 tickets out. RAW on February 13 in Brooklyn has 9,442 tickets out. Smackdown on February 17 in Montreal is virtually sold out...
NWA Notes: Pre-Show Match Result From Nuff Said, Note on Merchandise Sold At Event, Ron Niemi Backstage
– During the pre-show for NWA Nuff Said in Tampa, La Rosa Negra defeated Missa Kate with a frog splash. – PWInsider reports that Ron Niemi is visiting at the event. – NWA is selling merchandise at the event for the company and Nuff Said. Matt Cardona, Kerry Morton, and Ricky Morton are also selling merchandise.
Wrestling Open Complete Results 02.09.2023: Lio Rush vs. Kylon King Headliner & More
Beyond Wrestling hosted their most recent event on February 9 in Worcester, MA. You can find full results (via PWPonderings) and some highlights below. *Spotlight Match: Fancy Ryan Clancy defeated Michael Mistretta. *Alex Coughlin defeated Mortar. *B3CCA defeated Shannon LeVangie. *Rex Lawless defeated Pedro Dones. *Anastasia Morningstar defeated Jordan Blade.
Tickets On Sale Now For MLW Battle Riot V
Major League Wrestling has announced that tickets are now on sale for MLW Battle Riot V, which happens April 8. It takes place at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia. The announcement reads:. Battle RIOT V tickets now available for purchase at MLW2300.com. MLW returns to Philly April 8. (PHILADELPHIA) —...
Big E. Says Its Time For Montez Ford’s Rise, Talks His Admiration For Kofi Kingston
Big E. is looking forward to seeing Montez Ford’s star rise, as he noted on this week’s episode of The Bump. E. appeared on the WWE Digital show this week and talked about Kofi Kingston and Ford among other things, and you can see some highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):
Jacy Jayne Segment and Two Matches Announced For Tuesday’s WWE NXT
WWE has announced a segment with Jacy Jayne, as well as two matches for Tuesday’s episode of NXT. The new matches include Axiom vs. Damon Kemp and Thea Hail vs. Tiffany Stratton. The updated lineup includes:. * North American Championship Open Challenge: Wes Lee (c) vs. TBD. * Roxanne...
Bianca Belair Was Nervous Before Her Ladder Match With Bayley At Extreme Rules
Bianca Belair faced Bayley in a rare one-on-one women’s ladder match at last year’s Extreme Rules, and she recently discussed her emotions leading up to the match. The Raw Women’s Champion spoke with Fightful and discussed being both nervous and excited ahead of the match, which was her first time in such a match.
WWE News: NXT House Show Set for Citrus Springs Tonight, Mia Yim Plays Phasmophobia, SmackDown & NXT Level Up Video Highlights
– WWE is holding a live NXT event later tonight at the Citrus Springs Community Center in Citrus Springs, Florida. NXT Champion Bron Breakker, NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez, Carmelo Hayes, Cora Jade, Jacy Jayne, and Gigi Dolin are all being advertised for the event. – Mia Yim played...
GCW Jersey J-Cup Tournament Session One Results: Opening Round Matches
Game Changer Wrestling held the first night of the GCW Jersey J-Cup tournament, which featured opening round matches. It happened earlier today in Jersey City, NJ. Here are results, via PWInsider:. * Jersey J-Cup 2023 Opening Round Match: Jordan Oliver def. Alex Shelley. * Jersey J-Cup 2023 Opening Round Scramble...
Updated Card For NWA Nuff Said, Event Sold Out
The final card for February 11th’s NWA Nuff Said PPV in Tampa, FL has been released. The event features the following matchups:. * NWA World’s Heavyweight Championship Match: Tyrus vs. Matt Cardona. Everyone is banned from ringside. * NWA World Women’s Championship No DQ Match: Kamille vs. Angelina...
Kerry Morton On Teaming With His Father, His Goals in NWA
In an interview with PW Ponderings, Kerry Morton spoke about teaming with his father Ricky Morton and his goals while he is in the NWA. Here are highlights:. On teaming with his father: “My dad is my hero. He has been my hero for as long as I can remember. It’s truly awesome. I was just on a car ride with Dirty Dango. My dad was in the backseat, I was in the passenger seat, and Dango was there. I remember Dango telling me to cherish these moments. This time is so precious and he told me to make sure to take every advantage of it while I can. Don’t get me wrong, my dad is 66 years old and he can still go in the ring. It’s so inspiring to see. Taking beating after beating and getting back up. It inspires me. We set some goals out in the NWA as a father and son duo. I am the Junior Heavyweight Champion, and we have another championship opportunity after winning the championship series. The momentum with the NWA is rolling. It stopped during Covid, but now it’s like a roller coaster and it’s going up. The upcoming PPV is sold out, and the tapings I believe are sold out too as of now. People are catching back on to the NWA and starting to put some respect on it. They’re not just saying they don’t like this product because so-and-so is the champion. A lot of people didn’t like the fact that a certain person is a champion because of his political standpoint. Let’s put that aside though. If you watch NWA, you won’t see that sh*t, you will see clear-as-day pound-for-pound professional wrestling. If they take the time out to watch the product, I think they’d enjoy it much more and stop being a critique and just go back to being a fan.”
Update on AEW Programming on FITE in Australia, New Zealand & Pacific Islands
– As previously reported, AEW announced a new broadcast partnership with ESPN for Australia, New Zealand, and the Pacific Islands. ESPN now has exclusive broadcast rights to AEW shows in the region, with shows being broadcast starting February 16. In terms of streaming availability, FITE TV sent along an announcement...
Various News: WOW – Women of Wrestling Episode 21 Video, Red Carpet Rumble on UWN TV
– The full video for WOW – Women of Wrestling Episode 21 is now available:. – This weekend’s 600th episode of Championship Wrestling TV for the United Wrestling Network (UWN) will feature the 30-man Red Carpet Rumble. The winner will receive a guaranteed title shot for the UWN Championship.
WWE News: Smackdown Dark Match Result, Full Raw Women’s Title Match From Money in the Bank 2022
– A dark match was taped before this week’s WWE Smackdown, and the result is online. PWInsider reports that Butch defeated Giovanni Vinci in the pre-show match for the audience. – WWE posted the full Raw Women’s Title match from Money in the Bank 2022 on YouTube. That match...
Chris Jericho Reveals How Long He Sat In Audience For AEW Dynamite Angle
On this past Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Chris Jericho cost Ricky Starks his match with Daniel Garcia by disguising himself as a fan and attacking when Starks got close. In a post on Instagram, Jericho revealed how long he sat in the crowd before the angle took place.
Rumor Killer On Alleged Reaction to MJF Promo On AEW Dynamite
On last Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite, MJF told a story about getting into a car wreck when he was younger and switching seats with his injured girlfriend so she would take the blame. Some places reported that the Nassau Police Department claimed they were “flooded” with over 300 phone calls. The reports stated that the police department would investigate but believed it was “a fictional story on a television show.”
