Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
“MAGA Country!” Store Owners Tirade Against NativesMarcus RingoScottsdale, AZ
Super Bowl game day recipes, historic happenings, local buzz and more stories about the big gameMike RomanoKansas City, MO
New Details In Arizona Missing Person CaseMCBuckeye, AZ
Fuel Pipeline Leak ShutdowncreteCalifornia State
15+ Date Ideas in Phoenix ArizonaSadie SmileyPhoenix, AZ
Related
Anthony Davis Brutally Honest On Russell Westbrook's Exit From Lakers
Anthony Davis expresses his opinion on Russell Westbrook and his exit from the Los Angeles Lakers.
Witness of the Alleged Michael Irvin Incident Attempts to Clear the Air
Prominent NFL media personality and Dallas Cowboys legend Michael Irvin filed a $100 million defamation lawsuit this week against Marriott... The post Witness of the Alleged Michael Irvin Incident Attempts to Clear the Air appeared first on Outsider.
CBS Sports
Tom Brady drops clues that suggest he might come out of retirement again
Tom Brady is the greatest quarterback of all time. It's not up for debate. He's retired now ... again. But suggesting he's 100 percent done with his legendary NFL career is silly, especially when he came out of retirement less than a year ago, in March 2022. We're more than...
WATCH: Rihanna Praised Patrick Mahomes After Press Conference Prank
Watch what music star Rihanna had to say about Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
Love or Hate LeBron, No One Can Deny His Greatness
Expectations on LeBron from a young age were impossibly high, yet he surpassed them making his greatness undeniable.
Pictures Show NFL Player Vontae Davis Sleeping On Highway Before Arrest
Photos obtained by TMZ Sports show former NFL cornerback Vontae Davis asleep on the side of the Florida Turnpike prior to his recent arrest.
Rob Parker: 'Ludicrous' to Call LeBron 'GOAT' For Breaking Scoring Record
Rob Parker scoffs as fans and pundits alike who are trying to officially anoint LeBron James the ‘Greatest of All Time’ over Michael Jordan now that LBJ holds the record for most points.
Colin Cowherd Says Russell Westbrook Trade Elevates Lakers Ahead of Nuggets
Watch Colin Cowherd discuss the Los Angeles Lakers’ performance at the NBA’s Trade Deadline.
Blazing Five: Colin Cowherd Gives His Official Super Bowl 57 Pick
Watch Colin Cowherd make his official pick for Super Bowl 57, as the Philadelphia Eagles will roll into Glendale as a 1.5-point favorite over the Kansas City Chiefs.
Fox Sports Radio
Los Angeles, CA
14K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
FOX Sports Radio features the biggest shows in sports radio entertainment and covers the biggest stories in sports. Home to The Herd with Colin Cowherd, Doug Gottlieb, Chris Broussard, Rob Parker, Dan Patrick, Clay Travis and much more!https://foxsportsradio.iheart.com/
Comments / 0