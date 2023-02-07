Read full article on original website
Tioga County officials oppose key part of ’24 Hochul budget
OWEGO, N.Y. (WHCU) – The Tioga County Legislature opposes part of Governor Hochul’s 2024 budget proposal. Legislative Chair Martha Sauerbrey says they’re taking action to continue the Affordable Care act enhanced Federal Medical Assistance Program, which shares Medicaid savings with local governments. Sauerbrey says the program is worth over $1,000,000 for property taxpayers in the county. Eliminating it will increase residents’ tax burden or force the county to cut services.
Crews search Cayuga Lake for aircraft
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A false alarm for local firefighters. Multiple crews responded to Cayuga Lake on Thursday night, after receiving reports of an aircraft accident. Authorities searched the area with thermal cameras. They determined no accident took place. The Ithaca Tompkins International Airport Fire Rescue team, Lansing Fire...
