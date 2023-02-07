OWEGO, N.Y. (WHCU) – The Tioga County Legislature opposes part of Governor Hochul’s 2024 budget proposal. Legislative Chair Martha Sauerbrey says they’re taking action to continue the Affordable Care act enhanced Federal Medical Assistance Program, which shares Medicaid savings with local governments. Sauerbrey says the program is worth over $1,000,000 for property taxpayers in the county. Eliminating it will increase residents’ tax burden or force the county to cut services.

TIOGA COUNTY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO