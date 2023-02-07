Booker T recently weighed in on Jerry Lawler following the latter’s stroke and gave The King credit for his work over the years promoting Black talent. As noted, Lawler is out of the ICU after suffering the stroke earlier this week. Booker T talked about Lawler and how he thinks the Memphis Wrestling icon doesn’t get the credit he deserves for his diversity efforts when he was promoting the territory. A couple of highlights are below, per Wrestling Inc:

1 DAY AGO