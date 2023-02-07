Read full article on original website
Related
411mania.com
Seth Rollins Confirms That Ric Flair Apologized To Becky Lynch Recently
Last month, Ric Flair said that he apologized to Becky Lynch after previously having issues with her using ‘The Man’ as a nickname. In an interview with the Pat McAfee Show (via Fightful), Seth Rollins confirmed that Flair apologized as he said and added that the issue was always from Flair’s side. He noted that Lynch never had a problem with Flair.
411mania.com
Jade Cargill Wants To Start Getting Storylines With Top Level Stars
Jade Cargill believes it’s time for her to start getting involved in storylines and feuds with some of AEW’s other most formidable women’s stars. Cargill recently spoke with ComicBook.com and noted that while it may be a while before she’s getting a Women’s World Title shit, she wants to start getting bigger storylines with talent like Britt Baker, Jamie Hayter, Saraya, and Toni Storm. You can check out some highlights below:
411mania.com
Various News: Naomi & Mercedes Mone Appearing at Emerald City Comic-Con, Seth Rollins on Mad Dog Sports Radio, More Battle of the Brands on UUDD
– Emerald City Comic-Con has announced that Trinity Fatu, aka Naomi, will be joining Mercedes Mone (formerly Sasha Banks) at the convention on March 4-5 in Seattle, Washington. Tickets for the convention are available now. – WWE Superstar Seth Rollins chatted with SiriusXM’s Mad Dog Sports Radio this week:
411mania.com
Top 7 Female Wrestlers with February Birthdays
It seems like most people I know have their birthdays early in the year. Within the past couple of weeks, my mother, my sister, my school best friend, my internet best friend and two of my ex-girlfriends have celebrated birthdays. I have a theory behind this…. -People get lonely around...
411mania.com
Updated Impact No Surrender Card
Impact Wrestling has an updated lineup for No Surrender following this week’s show. The promotion has the following matches set for the event, which air lives on February 24th on Impact! Plus, YouTube for IMPACT Ultimate Insiders and FITE:. * Impact World Championship Match: Josh Alexander vs. Rich Swann.
411mania.com
Possible Spoiler For Tonight’s Episode of WWE Smackdown
Tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown happens in Uncasville, CT with only two matches announced so far. However, there might be a surprise return. PWInsider reports that several of its readers spotted Ronda Rousey in the city, which would seem to suggest that she’ll be back tonight. Rousey has...
411mania.com
Arn Anderson Says MJF Reminds Him of Himself
In an interview with Steve Fall for Ten Count (via Wrestling Inc), Arn Anderson praised MJF and said the AEW World Champion “kind of reminds me of me a little bit.” Here are highlights:. On MJF’s promo ability: “You’ve got to be confident, and if you want to...
411mania.com
Various News: EC3 Signs Deal With NWA, Latest Thunder Rosa Vlog, Ratings For Young Rock
– During today’s NWA Nuff said PPV, it was revealed that EC3 signed with the company and is bringing CYN with him. – Spoiler TV reports that last night’s episode of Young Rock had 1.295 million viewers and an 0.2 rating. The viewership is up from last week’s 1.226 million viewers while the rating was even.
411mania.com
Wrestling Open Complete Results 02.09.2023: Lio Rush vs. Kylon King Headliner & More
Beyond Wrestling hosted their most recent event on February 9 in Worcester, MA. You can find full results (via PWPonderings) and some highlights below. *Spotlight Match: Fancy Ryan Clancy defeated Michael Mistretta. *Alex Coughlin defeated Mortar. *B3CCA defeated Shannon LeVangie. *Rex Lawless defeated Pedro Dones. *Anastasia Morningstar defeated Jordan Blade.
411mania.com
Impact News: Main Event For Tonight’s Impact Wrestling, More Classic Episodes On Impact+
– The main event is set for tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling. PWInsider reports that the Impact Digital Media Championship match between Joe Hendry and Matt Cardona will headline tonight’s show. – The site also notes that episodes of Impact from September of 2010 have been added to...
411mania.com
Tickets on Sale For IMPACT x NJPW Multiverse United: Only The Strong Survive
IMPACT Wrestling & NJPW present Multiverse United: Only The Strong Survive during WrestleMania week, and tickets are now on sale. The show is set to take place on March 30th in Los Angeles at the Globe Theater as part of WrestleCon, as announced earlier this week. The tickets are now...
411mania.com
Big E. Says Its Time For Montez Ford’s Rise, Talks His Admiration For Kofi Kingston
Big E. is looking forward to seeing Montez Ford’s star rise, as he noted on this week’s episode of The Bump. E. appeared on the WWE Digital show this week and talked about Kofi Kingston and Ford among other things, and you can see some highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):
411mania.com
Update on EJ Nduka’s Status In AEW Following Dark Match
EJ Nduka wrestled his first AEW match on this week’s episode of AEW Dark, a loss to Konosuke Takeshita. During today’s episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed that AEW offered Nduka a contract with the company after the match. The match was taped several weeks ago, and it’s unknown if the former MLW wrestler accepted the deal or not.
411mania.com
Eddie Kingston Goes Off on Tony Khan For Protecting AEW ‘Pillars’, Criticizes Overuse of MJF
In a series of posts on Twitter, Eddie Kingston went off on AEW and its CEO, Tony Khan, for ‘protecting’ the so-called pillars of AEW. This includes MJF, who Kingston previously insulted in an interview. Kingston noted that MJF appeared three times on last night’s Dynamite while people like Ortiz, the House of Black and others did not.
411mania.com
Booker T Thinks Jerry Lawler Deserves More Credit For Promoting Black Talent
Booker T recently weighed in on Jerry Lawler following the latter’s stroke and gave The King credit for his work over the years promoting Black talent. As noted, Lawler is out of the ICU after suffering the stroke earlier this week. Booker T talked about Lawler and how he thinks the Memphis Wrestling icon doesn’t get the credit he deserves for his diversity efforts when he was promoting the territory. A couple of highlights are below, per Wrestling Inc:
411mania.com
WWE Reportedly Hires Blake Chadwick For Commentary Role
Fightful Select reports that WWE has hired Blake Chadwick for a commentary role in the company. He started working with WWE this past Tuesday and will use the name Blake Howard. He will debut on tomorrow’s episode of NXT Level Up with Byron Saxton. Chadwick previously worked as a...
411mania.com
Coach Campanelli On Trying Out For WOW – Women Of Wrestling, Learning From AJ Mendez
Coach Campanelli has a match set for this week’s WOW – Women Of Wrestling, and she recently talked about her time in the company so far and more. Campanelli spoke with PWInsider for a new interview and you can check out some highlights below:. On the WOW tryout...
411mania.com
WOW – Women of Wrestling Episode 22 Preview Clip & Synopsis
– WOW – Women of Wrestling released a synopsis and preview video for this weekend’s Episode 22. You can check out the lineup, synopsis, and preview clip below:. * The Tonga Twins vs. Team Exile (Exodus and Genesis) * WOW-Women of Wrestling Championship Gauntlet Qualifying Match: Tormenta vs....
411mania.com
Bianca Belair Was Nervous Before Her Ladder Match With Bayley At Extreme Rules
Bianca Belair faced Bayley in a rare one-on-one women’s ladder match at last year’s Extreme Rules, and she recently discussed her emotions leading up to the match. The Raw Women’s Champion spoke with Fightful and discussed being both nervous and excited ahead of the match, which was her first time in such a match.
411mania.com
Note On What Thunder Rosa Did At Last Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite
It was reported yesterday that Thunder Rosa was backstage at this past Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite in El Paso, TX. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Rosa was working Spanish commentary for the episode. She previously worked the role in the past, notably after Willie Urbina was fired...
Comments / 0