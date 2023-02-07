Read full article on original website
Related
travelawaits.com
6 Reasons You’ll Fall In Love With The British Channel Islands
In the Channel, a stretch of the Atlantic Ocean that separates southern England from northern France, are five islands: Jersey, Guernsey, Sark, Alderney, and Herm. These islands are independent of both countries and are self-governing, but they owe their allegiance to the British crown. Geographically, they are closer to France than England and you will find French-sounding place names on the islands. You might even hear a dialect being spoken that’s very close to medieval Norman French.
I'm a general manager on a $450 million cruise ship. I'm on duty 24 hours a day, but it's worth it to travel the world in a floating 5-star hotel.
A cruise ship general manager Alessandro Menegazzi shares what it's like to eat, sleep, and work aboard the luxurious Regent Seven Seas Explorer.
MindBodyGreen
Well Traveled In Lisbon, Portugal: Hotels, Hot Spots & More
Where to stay What to do Where to eat What to pack. Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. Travel can restore your well-being. We're here to help you on that journey...
travelawaits.com
AmaWaterways Free Land Tours Offer Extended — When You Need To Book By To Get The Deal
AmaWaterways is extending its popular free land package offer for groups and individual travelers in 2023 and exclusively for groups into 2024. The offer got incredible feedback and allows guests to add a complimentary 2-, 3-, or 4-night land package to their river cruise, giving passengers time to really explore locations before or after their sailing.
travelawaits.com
8 Mistakes To Avoid When Moving To Panama According To Expats
In Panama, you can experience a desert, beaches on both the Caribbean Sea and Pacific Ocean, rainforests, and a major cosmopolitan city. In size, this Central American country is a little bigger than Ireland and a little smaller than South Carolina. More than four million people call Panama home. The weather, location, and cost of living are just a few of the reasons people move here in retirement.
anniewearsit.com
Paris, France: The Luxury Travel Guide
This post may contain affiliate links. Click here to learn more. We headed to Paris for my golden birthday celebration, and it was even better than I’d ever imagined it could be. Many people dream of visiting “the city of light,” but Paris was never very high on my travel list. Having gone there out of curiosity and an intense desire to see the world’s most extensive garden and the legendary works of art within the Louvre Museum, I can’t believe Paris, France, wasn’t higher on my priorities list. I immediately fell in love with the city and all there was to do here, and we are already planning our next visit. I honestly can’t say enough wonderful things about this incredible place. If you’re wondering if you should visit Paris, I’ll tell you exactly what I tell people who ask if they should visit Tokyo, LA, London, or Edinburgh – Go, you’re going to love it! I hope this Paris luxury travel guide helps you plan the visit of your dreams.
Jalopnik
Amsterdam’s New $65M Underwater Bike Garage Isn’t Even the Biggest in the Netherlands
There are some good things about life in America: gas is cheap, potatoes taste better and you’ll struggle to go a day without seeing a Ford Mustang. But then, it also has its drawbacks: cross-country trains are basically unusable, there’s no easy access to a Greggs and everyone seems happy to walk down the street and pay to do their laundry. Weird.
11 Hours In KLM 787-10 Economy Class…
We flew home from Zurich via Amsterdam, spending a night in the Venice of the North before flying home to Los Angeles onboard a brand-new KLM 787-10 in economy class. This was my first longhaul flight on KLM in economy class, but at 22K one-way, including a stopover in Amsterdam, it was too good of deal to pass up. Plus, flying in economy class takes all the pressure off of flying with young children.
Valentine’s Day 2023: The most romantic hotels in the UK
With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, loved-up staycations are top of the holiday agenda. Romance, of course, means different things to different people, but these UK properties all have a special charm, serving up an unforgettable, romantic stay no matter when you visit. Be it sultry, come-to-bed decor in a slick city hotel, can’t-help-but-fall-in-love-with-me meals at a countryside bolthole, or a seaside spot where you can drink in sunrise over the ocean straight from bed which appeal, these UK hotels offer romance in spades.The best romantic hotels in the UK are:Best for foodie love-ins: The Double Red DukeBest for...
thetasteedit.com
Experience the Magic of Caffè Stern, the Italian-Style Bistro in Paris
Nestled in the heart of Paris, this picturesque bistro serves exceptional Italian cuisine with a side of Parisian flair. The menu is ever-evolving, offering a weekly rotation of delectable antipasti, primi, secondi, and dolci dishes, all made with the freshest seasonal ingredients in the heart of the French capital. While...
Thrillist
You Can Get 20% Off Flights to Europe This Week Only
Instead of the usual bouquet of flowers or box of chocolates, this year you could aim for a more scenic Valentine's Day gift—like, say, a romantic trip. Don't get too financially alarmed, though. Play, the low-cost Icelandic airline, has got your back. For this week only, you can score 20% off on roundtrip flights to 24 European destinations when booking your tickets.
travelawaits.com
7 Delicious Breads To Try In Italy, And Where To Find Them
Everyone knows that Italy is famous for its variety of pasta (around 300 different types), but who would guess that there are at least 250 types of Italian bread? Each Italian region has its own baking traditions and each type of bread captures the social, economic, and cultural evolution of the area it comes from. Granted, Italians consider pizza as a type of bread, but still… Mamma mia! That’s a lot of dough!
Comments / 0