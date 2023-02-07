Read full article on original website
Matt Cardona Open To Defending NWA World Title Against Bully Ray
Matt Cardona has a shot at the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship this weekend, and if he wins it he’s open to defending it against Bully Ray. Cardona faces Tyrus at NWA Nuff Said on PPV on Saturday, and during an appearance at Busted Open Radio he talked about how he’s be up for a title defense against Bully at the ECW Arena.
Arn Anderson Says MJF Reminds Him of Himself
In an interview with Steve Fall for Ten Count (via Wrestling Inc), Arn Anderson praised MJF and said the AEW World Champion “kind of reminds me of me a little bit.” Here are highlights:. On MJF’s promo ability: “You’ve got to be confident, and if you want to...
Jade Cargill Wants To Start Getting Storylines With Top Level Stars
Jade Cargill believes it’s time for her to start getting involved in storylines and feuds with some of AEW’s other most formidable women’s stars. Cargill recently spoke with ComicBook.com and noted that while it may be a while before she’s getting a Women’s World Title shit, she wants to start getting bigger storylines with talent like Britt Baker, Jamie Hayter, Saraya, and Toni Storm. You can check out some highlights below:
Seth Rollins Confirms That Ric Flair Apologized To Becky Lynch Recently
Last month, Ric Flair said that he apologized to Becky Lynch after previously having issues with her using ‘The Man’ as a nickname. In an interview with the Pat McAfee Show (via Fightful), Seth Rollins confirmed that Flair apologized as he said and added that the issue was always from Flair’s side. He noted that Lynch never had a problem with Flair.
Booker T Thinks Jerry Lawler Deserves More Credit For Promoting Black Talent
Booker T recently weighed in on Jerry Lawler following the latter’s stroke and gave The King credit for his work over the years promoting Black talent. As noted, Lawler is out of the ICU after suffering the stroke earlier this week. Booker T talked about Lawler and how he thinks the Memphis Wrestling icon doesn’t get the credit he deserves for his diversity efforts when he was promoting the territory. A couple of highlights are below, per Wrestling Inc:
Various News: Naomi & Mercedes Mone Appearing at Emerald City Comic-Con, Seth Rollins on Mad Dog Sports Radio, More Battle of the Brands on UUDD
– Emerald City Comic-Con has announced that Trinity Fatu, aka Naomi, will be joining Mercedes Mone (formerly Sasha Banks) at the convention on March 4-5 in Seattle, Washington. Tickets for the convention are available now. – WWE Superstar Seth Rollins chatted with SiriusXM’s Mad Dog Sports Radio this week:
Updated Impact No Surrender Card
Impact Wrestling has an updated lineup for No Surrender following this week’s show. The promotion has the following matches set for the event, which air lives on February 24th on Impact! Plus, YouTube for IMPACT Ultimate Insiders and FITE:. * Impact World Championship Match: Josh Alexander vs. Rich Swann.
Top 7 Female Wrestlers with February Birthdays
It seems like most people I know have their birthdays early in the year. Within the past couple of weeks, my mother, my sister, my school best friend, my internet best friend and two of my ex-girlfriends have celebrated birthdays. I have a theory behind this…. -People get lonely around...
Wrestling Open Complete Results 02.09.2023: Lio Rush vs. Kylon King Headliner & More
Beyond Wrestling hosted their most recent event on February 9 in Worcester, MA. You can find full results (via PWPonderings) and some highlights below. *Spotlight Match: Fancy Ryan Clancy defeated Michael Mistretta. *Alex Coughlin defeated Mortar. *B3CCA defeated Shannon LeVangie. *Rex Lawless defeated Pedro Dones. *Anastasia Morningstar defeated Jordan Blade.
WWE Reportedly Hires Blake Chadwick For Commentary Role
Fightful Select reports that WWE has hired Blake Chadwick for a commentary role in the company. He started working with WWE this past Tuesday and will use the name Blake Howard. He will debut on tomorrow’s episode of NXT Level Up with Byron Saxton. Chadwick previously worked as a...
Hall’s Rampage Review – 2.10.23
Commentators: Jim Ross, Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, Chris Jericho. We are still in Texas with less than a month to go before Revolution. That should make for a few interesting weeks but this week’s lineup doesn’t exactly offer much in the way of hope. The Blackpool Combat Club is here though and that is one of the better things Rampage could do. Let’s get to it.
NWA Notes: Pre-Show Match Result From Nuff Said, Note on Merchandise Sold At Event, Ron Niemi Backstage
– During the pre-show for NWA Nuff Said in Tampa, La Rosa Negra defeated Missa Kate with a frog splash. – PWInsider reports that Ron Niemi is visiting at the event. – NWA is selling merchandise at the event for the company and Nuff Said. Matt Cardona, Kerry Morton, and Ricky Morton are also selling merchandise.
Eddie Kingston Reportedly Dealing With An Injury
F4WOnline reports that Eddie Kingston is dealing with an injury, which he suffered last Wednesday. As Kingston did not appear on Dynamite or Rampage, it’s unknown what the injury was. Earlier today, DEFY Wrestling announced the injury when they announced his match with Artemis Spencer was cancelled from tonight’s...
Bruce Prichard Recalls Working With Hulk Hogan In 1988, His Thoughts On Dusty Rhodes At the Time
On a recent episode of Something To Wrestle, Bruce Prichard discussed the 1989 Royal Rumble. Prichard talked about working with Hulk Hogan, Ron Garvin joining WWE, and his feelings about Dusty Rhodes potentially jumping to WWE, as well. Some highlights are below. On working with Hulk Hogan as Brother Love:...
Hall’s WWE Smackdown Review 2.10.23
Location: Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville, Connecticut. We are just over a week away from Elimination Chamber and the main portion of the card is set. That is going to include a pair of Elimination Chamber matches, plus Sami Zayn challenging Roman Reigns for the World Title. Odds are the latter will get some focus this week so let’s get to it.
WWE 2K23 Confirms Roman Reigns & More For Roster
WWE 2K23 has confirmed several expected names for the game’s roster including Roman Reigns, Ronda Rousey, and more. 2K Games has been announcing members of the game’s roster throughout the week and the latest announcement has confirmed Reigns, Ronda Rousey, Liv Morgan, Gunther, and Drew McIntyre for the game.
The Gunns Have Signed A New Deal With AEW
Fightful Select reports that the AEW World Tag Team Champions The Gunns have signed a new deal with the company. The two signed a new multi-year deal, but it’s unknown how long that deal is for. Austin Gunn originally signed back in January 2020. It was never announced when...
Big E. Says Its Time For Montez Ford’s Rise, Talks His Admiration For Kofi Kingston
Big E. is looking forward to seeing Montez Ford’s star rise, as he noted on this week’s episode of The Bump. E. appeared on the WWE Digital show this week and talked about Kofi Kingston and Ford among other things, and you can see some highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):
Jim Ross On WWE Not Having Interest In Shane Douglas In 2000, Konnan Not Being a Great Fit
On a recent episode of Grilling JR, Jim Ross discussed the Radicalz jumping ship to the WWE in 2000. JR talked about WWE not being interested in Shane Douglas, and if Billy Kidman could have jumped ship and been successful in WWE and others. Some highlights are below. On WWE...
Impact News: Masha Slamovich & Bully Ray Take Out Mickie James & Tommy Dreamer, Matt Cardona Loses In Main Event
– Mickie James & Tommy Dreamer were victorious in their match on Impact Wrestling, but they fell to an attack by Masha Slamovich & Bully Ray. Thursday night’s show saw the two team up to defeat the Good Hands, but after the match Bully Ray laid out Dreamer. James faced off with Ray for a moment before Slamovich came up behind her and hit her with the Snowplow:
