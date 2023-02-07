ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Deadspin

Let's put an end to the NFL combine

This Super Bowl week has been a busy one. Jalen Hurts and Patrick Mahomes have dominated storylines as they’ll be the game’s first two Black quarterbacks. The Kelce brothers — Jason of the Philadelphia Eagles and Travis of the Kansas City Chiefs — are playing on opposite teams. Rihanna is performing. Roger Goodell did a press conference where he said a lot of things that people probably didn’t accept as fact. And the NBA even hijacked Thursday due to all the drama around their trade deadline. But, the storyline that deserves more attention is DeMaurice Smith’s call for the eradication of the NFL scouting combine.
Deadspin

The SEC gaining Texas and Oklahoma a year early only makes it stronger

The 14-team Southeastern Conference has one more year on the open circuit. The baker’s dozen plus one number of full-time members lasted 12 years, when Texas A&M and Missouri departed the Big 12 for the SEC. Old habits are hard to break and instead of poaching schools that already felt like outsiders in their own conference, SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey oversaw the inclusion of the Big 12’s two strongest brands, Texas and Oklahoma, to bring his league to 16 teams starting in 2024.
AUSTIN, TX
prosportsextra.com

Pittsburgh Steelers First Round Pick Found Dead

It’s never fun when someone passes away, especially someone you’ve looked up too and if your a fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers this death might hit you a little harder. A former Pittsburgh Steelers safety John “Paul” Martha died Saturday in Pittsburgh. He was 80-years-old. Martha...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Deadspin

The NBA is dominating the news cycle during Super Bowl Week

The NFL has hit an unexpected obstacle in its quest to make as much money as humanly — not humanely — possible. Since the league adopted a 17-game schedule and sports returned to non-COVID-altered schedules, the NBA trade deadline has fallen during the week of the Super Bowl.

