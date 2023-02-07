This Super Bowl week has been a busy one. Jalen Hurts and Patrick Mahomes have dominated storylines as they’ll be the game’s first two Black quarterbacks. The Kelce brothers — Jason of the Philadelphia Eagles and Travis of the Kansas City Chiefs — are playing on opposite teams. Rihanna is performing. Roger Goodell did a press conference where he said a lot of things that people probably didn’t accept as fact. And the NBA even hijacked Thursday due to all the drama around their trade deadline. But, the storyline that deserves more attention is DeMaurice Smith’s call for the eradication of the NFL scouting combine.

1 DAY AGO