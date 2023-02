Longtime Essex Junction resident Carol Magnuson, 90, passed away quietly on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023 at Elderwood Nursing home in Burlington, Vermont. She was born in 1933 in Providence Rhode Island to parents William and Grace. She grew up in Cranston, Rhode Island and graduated from Cranston High School West. Carol married Robert Magnuson Sr. from Warwick Rhode Island in 1956. The following year the couple moved to Vermont where Robert began his career as a music educator.

