PINSON, Ala. — A Jefferson County mom is outraged. She says her son was given candy laced with drugs at Rudd Middle School in Pinson. As upsetting as that is, his mom says that's not the most disturbing part of this story. She says after he fell asleep in class and they were unable to wake him up school leaders called her, instead of an ambulance.

PINSON, AL ・ 5 HOURS AGO