Fmr Cuts Stake in Plymouth Industrial Reit (PLYM)
Fintel reports that Fmr has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.41MM shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit Inc (PLYM). This represents 7.959% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 4.10MM shares and 11.86% of the company, a decrease in shares...
American Century Investment Management Increases Position in Compass Diversified Holdings (CODI)
Fintel reports that American Century Investment Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 6.45MM shares of Compass Diversified Holdings (CODI). This represents 8.93% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 5.64MM shares and 8.56% of the company, an increase...
BlackRock Cuts Stake in ICF International (ICFI)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.42MM shares of ICF International Inc (ICFI). This represents 7.5% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 1.46MM shares and 7.70% of the company, a decrease in shares of 2.75% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
American Century Investment Management Cuts Stake in Westamerica Ban (WABC)
Fintel reports that American Century Investment Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.02MM shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (WABC). This represents 3.8% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 1.56MM shares and 5.79% of the company, a decrease in...
Morgan Stanley Increases Position in Affiliated Managers Group (AMG)
Fintel reports that Morgan Stanley has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.70MM shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (AMG). This represents 7.2% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 2.65MM shares and 6.50% of the company, an increase in...
Invesco Cuts Stake in Usa Compression Partners (USAC)
Fintel reports that Invesco has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 16.68MM shares of Usa Compression Partners LP (USAC). This represents 17.0% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 17.44MM shares and 18.00% of the company, a decrease in shares...
Fmr Increases Position in Brink's (BCO)
Fintel reports that Fmr has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.05MM shares of Brink's Company (BCO). This represents 8.711% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 3.05MM shares and 6.21% of the company, an increase in shares of 32.54% and an increase in total ownership of 2.50% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
Bernstein Downgrades Plains All American Pipeline (PAA)
On February 7, 2023, Bernstein downgraded their outlook for Plains All American Pipeline from Outperform to Market Perform. As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for Plains All American Pipeline is $15.04. The forecasts range from a low of $8.08 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 19.40% from its latest reported closing price of $12.60.
Vanguard Group Increases Position in AGNC Investment (AGNC)
Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 54.36MM shares of AGNC Investment Corp (AGNC). This represents 9.51% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 47.42MM shares and 9.03% of the company, an increase in shares...
BlackRock Increases Position in Jabil Circuit (JBL)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 13.29MM shares of Jabil Circuit, Inc. (JBL). This represents 9.9% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 12.31MM shares and 8.60% of the company, an increase in shares of 7.90% and an increase in total ownership of 1.30% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
Crown Castle International (CCI) Declares $1.56 Dividend
Crown Castle International said on February 7, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.56 per share ($6.26 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 14, 2023 will receive the payment on March 31, 2023. Previously, the company paid $1.56 per share. At the current...
Janus Henderson Group Cuts Stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (RBA)
Fintel reports that Janus Henderson Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.80MM shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (RBA). This represents 3.4% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 5.78MM shares and 5.20% of the company, a decrease...
Why Compass Minerals International Stock Is Sinking Today
Compass Minerals got its fiscal year off to a mixed start. The company sees continued headwinds affecting its full-year results. It's making progress on its strategic plan to limit the weather's impact on its results. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
Vanguard Group Cuts Stake in Dolby Laboratories (DLB)
Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5.96MM shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (DLB). This represents 9.94% of the company. In their previous filing dated September 9, 2022 they reported 6.29MM shares and 10.21% of the company, a decrease in shares...
Fmr Cuts Stake in Lamb Weston Holdings (LW)
Fintel reports that Fmr has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.66MM shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (LW). This represents 1.153% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 7.81MM shares and 5.35% of the company, a decrease in shares of 78.77% and a decrease in total ownership of 4.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
Raymond James Downgrades National Fuel Gas (NFG)
On February 6, 2023, Raymond James downgraded their outlook for National Fuel Gas from Outperform to Market Perform. As of February 9, 2023, the average one-year price target for National Fuel Gas is $71.66. The forecasts range from a low of $61.61 to a high of $91.35. The average price target represents an increase of 23.10% from its latest reported closing price of $58.21.
William Blair Investment Management Cuts Stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND)
Fintel reports that William Blair Investment Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.14MM shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LGND). This represents 0.8% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 1.40MM shares and 8.40% of the company, a decrease...
