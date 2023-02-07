ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Matt Cardona Open To Defending NWA World Title Against Bully Ray

Matt Cardona has a shot at the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship this weekend, and if he wins it he’s open to defending it against Bully Ray. Cardona faces Tyrus at NWA Nuff Said on PPV on Saturday, and during an appearance at Busted Open Radio he talked about how he’s be up for a title defense against Bully at the ECW Arena.
Various News: Naomi & Mercedes Mone Appearing at Emerald City Comic-Con, Seth Rollins on Mad Dog Sports Radio, More Battle of the Brands on UUDD

– Emerald City Comic-Con has announced that Trinity Fatu, aka Naomi, will be joining Mercedes Mone (formerly Sasha Banks) at the convention on March 4-5 in Seattle, Washington. Tickets for the convention are available now. – WWE Superstar Seth Rollins chatted with SiriusXM’s Mad Dog Sports Radio this week:
Seth Rollins Confirms That Ric Flair Apologized To Becky Lynch Recently

Last month, Ric Flair said that he apologized to Becky Lynch after previously having issues with her using ‘The Man’ as a nickname. In an interview with the Pat McAfee Show (via Fightful), Seth Rollins confirmed that Flair apologized as he said and added that the issue was always from Flair’s side. He noted that Lynch never had a problem with Flair.
Possible Spoiler For Tonight’s Episode of WWE Smackdown

Tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown happens in Uncasville, CT with only two matches announced so far. However, there might be a surprise return. PWInsider reports that several of its readers spotted Ronda Rousey in the city, which would seem to suggest that she’ll be back tonight. Rousey has...
Arn Anderson Says MJF Reminds Him of Himself

In an interview with Steve Fall for Ten Count (via Wrestling Inc), Arn Anderson praised MJF and said the AEW World Champion “kind of reminds me of me a little bit.” Here are highlights:. On MJF’s promo ability: “You’ve got to be confident, and if you want to...
Jade Cargill Wants To Start Getting Storylines With Top Level Stars

Jade Cargill believes it’s time for her to start getting involved in storylines and feuds with some of AEW’s other most formidable women’s stars. Cargill recently spoke with ComicBook.com and noted that while it may be a while before she’s getting a Women’s World Title shit, she wants to start getting bigger storylines with talent like Britt Baker, Jamie Hayter, Saraya, and Toni Storm. You can check out some highlights below:
List of Producers and Notes For Last Night’s Episode of WWE Smackdown

Fightful Select has a list of the producers for last night’s episode of WWE Smackdown, as well as several backstage notes. Michael Hayes produced the Paul Heyman & Sami Zayn segment, as well as the Usos vs. Braun Strowman & Ricochet. Shane Helms produced Drew McIntyre & Sheamus vs....
Will Ospreay Says Goodbye to Jay White, White Responds

– As previously reported, Jay White lost a Loser Leaves Japan match against Hikuleo earlier today at NJPW The New Beginning in Osaka. Since the loss, NJPW star Will Ospreay has commented on Jay White having to leave Japan on Twitter. Ospreay wrote, “Believe it or not. I’ll miss you...
WWE Board Members George Barrios & Michelle Wilson Launch Sports Investments Company

Former WWE co-presidents George Barrios & Michelle Wilson have announced a new sports investments company. Barrios and Wilson, who rejoined the WWE Board of Directors with Vince McMahon in January, announced on Friday that they’ve formed Isos7 Sports Investments alongside NBA star Carmelo Anthony. The full announcement reads:. Isos...
Top 7 Female Wrestlers with February Birthdays

It seems like most people I know have their birthdays early in the year. Within the past couple of weeks, my mother, my sister, my school best friend, my internet best friend and two of my ex-girlfriends have celebrated birthdays. I have a theory behind this…. -People get lonely around...
Updated Impact No Surrender Card

Impact Wrestling has an updated lineup for No Surrender following this week’s show. The promotion has the following matches set for the event, which air lives on February 24th on Impact! Plus, YouTube for IMPACT Ultimate Insiders and FITE:. * Impact World Championship Match: Josh Alexander vs. Rich Swann.
Tyrus On Reinventing Himself After WWE, Being Motivated To Be a Bigger Star

Tyrus recently weighed in on his post-WWE run and more, noting that he reinvented himself after his time as Brodus Clay. The NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion, who was in WWE until 2014, spoke with Steve Fall for the Ten Count ahead of his match with Matt Cardona at NWA Nuff Said this weekend. You can check out a couple of highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:
411’s WWE The SmackDown LowDown Report: Sami Zayn Has a Message, GUNTHER Warns Madcap Moss

-Headlines: Jey Uso Returns, and Madcap Moss earns a Title shot at GUNTHER for his Intercontinental Championship. -Jackie Redmond welcomes us to the show and she is joined by Matt Camp. They get right to Jey Uso giving a fist bump to Sami Zayn and bring up that apparently Roman saw from his home. Amazing they finally used logic that someone is watching their TV.
Bianca Belair Was Nervous Before Her Ladder Match With Bayley At Extreme Rules

Bianca Belair faced Bayley in a rare one-on-one women’s ladder match at last year’s Extreme Rules, and she recently discussed her emotions leading up to the match. The Raw Women’s Champion spoke with Fightful and discussed being both nervous and excited ahead of the match, which was her first time in such a match.

