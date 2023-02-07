Read full article on original website
NASDAQ
Fmr Cuts Stake in Plymouth Industrial Reit (PLYM)
Fintel reports that Fmr has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.41MM shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit Inc (PLYM). This represents 7.959% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 4.10MM shares and 11.86% of the company, a decrease in shares...
NASDAQ
BlackRock Cuts Stake in ICF International (ICFI)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.42MM shares of ICF International Inc (ICFI). This represents 7.5% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 1.46MM shares and 7.70% of the company, a decrease in shares of 2.75% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
NASDAQ
American Century Investment Management Cuts Stake in Reinsurance Group of America (RGA)
Fintel reports that American Century Investment Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.74MM shares of Reinsurance Group of America Inc (RGA). This represents 2.6% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 3.73MM shares and 5.52% of the company,...
NASDAQ
Morgan Stanley Increases Position in Affiliated Managers Group (AMG)
Fintel reports that Morgan Stanley has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.70MM shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (AMG). This represents 7.2% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 2.65MM shares and 6.50% of the company, an increase in...
Here's How Much A $1,000 Investment In Tesla Stock Will Be Worth In 2030 If Ron Baron's Price Target Hits
One of the most outspoken Tesla Inc TSLA bulls and investors laid out a price target for shares of the electric vehicle leader at the start of November. Here’s what went into the price target and how much the stock could be worth in eight years if his goal is reached.
3 Dividend Stocks With 5%-Plus Yields to Buy Now
Although inflation is showing signs of cooling, the chances of the economy escaping a recession are slim due to the Fed’s intention to keep raising interest rates. Amid the uncertain...
3 Dividend Stocks That Will Hold Up No Matter the Market Conditions
These stocks could boost your portfolio in bear markets and bull markets.
NASDAQ
BlackRock Increases Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 172.72MM shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY). This represents 8.1% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 169.23MM shares and 7.60% of the company, an increase in shares of...
Motley Fool
Why Compass Minerals International Stock Is Sinking Today
Compass Minerals got its fiscal year off to a mixed start. The company sees continued headwinds affecting its full-year results. It's making progress on its strategic plan to limit the weather's impact on its results. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
NASDAQ
American Century Investment Management Increases Position in Deluxe (DLX)
Fintel reports that American Century Investment Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.12MM shares of Deluxe Corporation (DLX). This represents 7.24% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 2.99MM shares and 7.02% of the company, an increase in...
NASDAQ
Fmr Increases Position in Brink's (BCO)
Fintel reports that Fmr has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.05MM shares of Brink's Company (BCO). This represents 8.711% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 3.05MM shares and 6.21% of the company, an increase in shares of 32.54% and an increase in total ownership of 2.50% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
NASDAQ
Vanguard Group Increases Position in Patterson-UTI Energy (PTEN)
Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 26.00MM shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (PTEN). This represents 11.99% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 21.98MM shares and 10.22% of the company, an increase in shares...
NASDAQ
BlackRock Increases Position in Jabil Circuit (JBL)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 13.29MM shares of Jabil Circuit, Inc. (JBL). This represents 9.9% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 12.31MM shares and 8.60% of the company, an increase in shares of 7.90% and an increase in total ownership of 1.30% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
NASDAQ
Vanguard Group Cuts Stake in Dolby Laboratories (DLB)
Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5.96MM shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (DLB). This represents 9.94% of the company. In their previous filing dated September 9, 2022 they reported 6.29MM shares and 10.21% of the company, a decrease in shares...
NASDAQ
Janus Henderson Group Cuts Stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (RBA)
Fintel reports that Janus Henderson Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.80MM shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (RBA). This represents 3.4% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 5.78MM shares and 5.20% of the company, a decrease...
NASDAQ
Vanguard Group Cuts Stake in Ultra Clean Holdings (UCTT)
Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.61MM shares of Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (UCTT). This represents 7.93% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 3.72MM shares and 8.29% of the company, a decrease in...
NASDAQ
Vanguard Group Increases Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland (ADM)
Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 62.39MM shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Co (ADM). This represents 11.36% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 59.27MM shares and 10.59% of the company, an increase in shares of...
Motley Fool
Wall Street Took These 2 Stocks to the Woodshed Wednesday
Worries about monetary policy kept weighing on major market benchmarks. Capri Holdings dealt with inventory issues and issued mixed guidance. Lumen Technologies failed to convince shareholders that its turnaround efforts will work. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
NASDAQ
Stock Market News for Feb 7, 2023
Wall Street closed lower on Monday, dragged down by mega-cap growth stocks. Investors continued to be apprehensive that the Fed might reconsider its recent dovish stance and delay its plan of cutting interest rates. An important government official suggested that the economy would possibly avoid recession. Yield on the U.S. 10-year treasury note increased significantly. All three major indexes ended in the red.
NASDAQ
William Blair Investment Management Cuts Stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND)
Fintel reports that William Blair Investment Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.14MM shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LGND). This represents 0.8% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 1.40MM shares and 8.40% of the company, a decrease...
