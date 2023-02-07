Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Our Favorite Pizza Shops in Pittsburgh- National Pizza DayEast Coast TravelerPittsburgh, PA
Two-Time Super Bowl Champion DiesOnlyHomersPittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh uncovered...Giants, B-25's, and a Mayan blessing...the mystical secrets of our three rivers.Becker WestPittsburgh, PA
NFL Superstar Announces Cause For Devastating Medical ConditionOnlyHomersPittsburgh, PA
Related
Man charged with killing McKeesport officer threatened to go on a 'killing spree'
According to records obtained by the Tribune Review, Florida authorities contacted Allegheny County on January 13, alerting them that Johnathan Morris was making threats to a Pensacola credit union.
Identity of suspect in fatal Rostraver shopping center shooting is revealed
A Philadelphia man is charged with homicide and tampering with evidence in a November fatal shooting at a Rostraver shopping complex, according to public docket information unsealed Thursday. Keven Van Lam, 55, is being held without bail at the Westmoreland County Prison. Details surrounding the arrest have been kept under...
Accused McKeesport Cop Killer ID'd: Authorities
The man who killed police officer Sean Leonard "Slug" Sluganski and shot his partner Chuck Thomas in the face has been identified by county officials.Johnathan Jermia Morris, 31, of McKeesport was having a mental health issue during a domestic dispute when officers were called to his home in&n…
DA withdraws intent to seek death penalty in killing of off-duty police officer
The district attorney’s office has withdrawn their intent to seek the death penalty for the man accused of shooting and killing an off-duty police officer in 2019.
Morning Roundup: West Mifflin man charged in armed carjacking
Here are some of the latest news items from this morning, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023:. Charges filed in armed carjacking in Pittsburgh’s Elliott neighborhood. A West Mifflin man has been charged in a violent carjacking incident that police said occurred in Pittsburgh’s Elliot neighborhood last fall. Several felony...
Man accused of killing McKeesport police officer released from hospital, taken to jail
The man accused of shooting and killing a McKeesport police officer and wounding another has been released from the hospital.
Charges filed in violent carjacking; Victim was allegedly beaten, bound in front of 4-year-old son
Police have filed charges in a violent carjacking from September when a man told police he was beaten and duct-taped in front of his 4-year-old son.
Man linked to multiple violent crimes across Pittsburgh
A 23-year-old West Mifflin man is facing charges in connection to several violent crimes reported across Pittsburgh.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Pittsburgh teenager charged in Johnstown homicide
JOHNSTOWN — Johnstown police have filed charges against a Pittsburgh teenager in connection with the Jan. 23 murder on Park Avenue in the Moxham section of Johnstown. Michael Cogdell, 18, is facing a criminal homicide charge and two felony counts of aggravated assault, according to court records. Authorities successfully...
Man arrested after girlfriend reports jumping through window to escape him
Jacob Carter pleaded not guilty to two first-degree misdemeanor charges of assault and domestic violence as well as a third-degree misdemeanor charge of unlawful restraint.
WJAC TV
Police ID suspect of deadly Moxham shooting; 'wife' charged for taking phone from scene
Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — Johnstown police have filed charges against the individual suspected of shooting and killing another man in the Moxham-section of the city last month. Authorities have identified the shooter as 18-year-old Michael Cogdell, of Pittsburgh. On January 23rd, police were called to the 600 block of...
Suspect ID’d, charged in deadly Moxham shooting
JOHNSTOWN, Pa (WTAJ) — A Pittsburgh teenager has been charged with shooting and killing another man in Johnstown. Michael Cogdell, 18, is facing charges stemming from a shooting on the 600 block of Park Avenue in the Moxham Historic District of the city on Jan. 23. Shortly after 2 p.m., 41-year-old Marvin Price was found […]
5 people arrested in string of burglaries targeting Amish communities in Mercer County
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A 19-year-old man and four teenagers are accused in a string of burglaries and thefts that targeted Amish communities in Mercer County.State Police say Caden Hinkson and the other boys were behind 21 incidents targeting Amish communities over the last year and a half.They're accused of taking more than $21,000 in items and cash.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Suspect in McKeesport police shooting threatened to go on 'killing spree' weeks earlier, officials say
The warning was dire: a McKeesport man named Johnathan Morris was threatening to go on a “killing spree.”. It was Jan. 13 — three weeks before investigators say Morris, an ex-Marine and son of a former McKeesport police officer, abruptly opened fire on two of his mother’s former colleagues, killing one.
wtae.com
Police: Man dies after shooting in Pittsburgh's Northview Heights
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police said a man has died after a shooting in Pittsburgh's Northview Heights neighborhood Thursday evening. Police got 2 separate ShotSpotter alerts from the 300 block of Penfort Street around 7:47 p.m. When police arrived, they found a man in his 40s who had been shot...
wtae.com
DA won't seek death penalty against man accused of killing Pittsburgh police officer
The Allegheny County District Attorney's Office says it will not seek the death penalty against Christian Bey, the man accused of killing a Pittsburgh police officer. The news comes less than a month before Bey's trial is scheduled to begin. The DA's office filed a notice Wednesday to repeal the...
WJAC TV
Johnstown grandmother charged after baby fatally overdoses on methadone, police say
Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — Police say a Johnstown woman is facing charges related to the death of her three-month-old grandson who they say died from a methadone overdose. According to Johnstown Police, 40-year-old Peggy Lightcap faces charges related to endangering the welfare of children. Investigators say they were called...
Man wanted after assaulting Seven Eleven cashier in Somerset
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police said they are looking for the described man responsible for assaulting a Seven Eleven employee over a pack of cigars. On Feb. 2 around 4:35 a.m., an unknown man got into an argument with a sales clerk at the Seven Eleven at the South Somerset Plaza in Somerset […]
Delmont police, Westmoreland detectives investigating child's death
Delmont police and Westmoreland County detectives are investigating the death of a child. Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole W. Ziccarelli said in a statement that her office is aware of the death and that no further information was available. The child died Tuesday evening. Their identity was not released. No...
Pittsburgh Carrick student fatally shot in Allentown neighborhood
A Pittsburgh Carrick High School student was fatally shot Tuesday night in the city’s Allentown neighborhood. The Allegheny County Medical Examiner identified the 15-year-old boy as Tre’Sean Jackson. “A quiet leader who cared deeply about his friends and family, Tre’sean was always willing to contribute to class, actively...
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
202K+
Followers
90K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 0