Mckeesport, PA

Daily Voice

Accused McKeesport Cop Killer ID'd: Authorities

The man who killed police officer Sean Leonard "Slug" Sluganski and shot his partner Chuck Thomas in the face has been identified by county officials.Johnathan Jermia Morris, 31, of McKeesport was having a mental health issue during a domestic dispute when officers were called to his home in&n…
MCKEESPORT, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Pittsburgh teenager charged in Johnstown homicide

JOHNSTOWN — Johnstown police have filed charges against a Pittsburgh teenager in connection with the Jan. 23 murder on Park Avenue in the Moxham section of Johnstown. Michael Cogdell, 18, is facing a criminal homicide charge and two felony counts of aggravated assault, according to court records. Authorities successfully...
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WTAJ

Suspect ID’d, charged in deadly Moxham shooting

JOHNSTOWN, Pa (WTAJ) — A Pittsburgh teenager has been charged with shooting and killing another man in Johnstown. Michael Cogdell, 18, is facing charges stemming from a shooting on the 600 block of Park Avenue in the Moxham Historic District of the city on Jan. 23. Shortly after 2 p.m., 41-year-old Marvin Price was found […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
wtae.com

Police: Man dies after shooting in Pittsburgh's Northview Heights

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police said a man has died after a shooting in Pittsburgh's Northview Heights neighborhood Thursday evening. Police got 2 separate ShotSpotter alerts from the 300 block of Penfort Street around 7:47 p.m. When police arrived, they found a man in his 40s who had been shot...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WTAJ

Man wanted after assaulting Seven Eleven cashier in Somerset

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police said they are looking for the described man responsible for assaulting a Seven Eleven employee over a pack of cigars. On Feb. 2 around 4:35 a.m., an unknown man got into an argument with a sales clerk at the Seven Eleven at the South Somerset Plaza in Somerset […]
SOMERSET, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.pennlive.com

