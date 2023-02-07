ICL Included in Bloomberg’s 2023 Gender-Equality Index

TEL AVIV, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 7, 2023--

ICL ( NYSE: ICL) (TASE: ICL ) , a leading global specialty minerals company, today announced it has been included in Bloomberg’s 2023 Gender-Equality Index (GEI). The GEI aims to track the performance of public companies committed to transparency in gender-data reporting and measures gender equality across five pillars: leadership and talent pipeline, equal pay and gender pay parity, inclusive culture, anti-sexual harassment policies, and external brand.

“We’re pleased to be one of the 484 companies across 45 countries and regions included in Bloomberg’s 2023 Gender-Equality Index and to provide greater disclosures around our gender-related practices and policies for our investors and other stakeholders,” said Ilana Fahima, chief people officer for ICL. “ICL is committed to equality at all of our facilities worldwide. By fostering a culture of inclusion, transparency and accountability, ICL has been recognized with this distinct honor for five consecutive years. We are proud to be a company, which puts our employees first and has a strong commitment to developing a diverse and inclusive workforce.”

The GEI brings transparency to gender-related practices and policies at publicly listed companies. ​​​​​​​ As investor demand for ESG data increases, the GEI represents an important opportunity for companies to appeal to today’s workforce, as well as broaden their investor bases.

This year’s findings provide insights and rich analysis of all gender-related data across sectors, regions, countries, leadership levels, pay and more. People are increasingly aware of the importance of setting the tone from the top. More than 60% of the 2023 GEI member companies have 30% or more women board members, and this includes ICL.

About ICL

ICL Group Ltd. is a leading global specialty minerals company, which creates impactful solutions for humanity’s sustainability challenges in the food, agriculture and industrial markets. ICL leverages its unique bromine, potash and phosphate resources, its global professional workforce, and its sustainability focused R&D and technological innovation capabilities, to drive the company’s growth across its end markets. ICL shares are dual listed on the New York Stock Exchange and the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (NYSE and TASE: ICL). The company employs more than 12,500 people worldwide, and its 2021 revenues totaled approximately $7 billion.

For more information, visit ICL’s website at www.icl-group.com.

To access ICL’s interactive ESG report, please click here.

You can also learn more about ICL on Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.

Forward Looking Statements

This announcement contains statements that constitute forward‑looking statements, many of which can be identified by the use of forward‑looking words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “expect,” “should,” “plan,” “intend,” “estimate” and “potential,” among others.

Forward-looking statements appear in this press release and include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the company’s intent, belief or current expectations. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements due to various factors, including, but not limited to: estimates, forecasts and statements as to management’s expectations with respect to, among other things, business and financial prospects, financial multiples and accretion estimates, future trends, plans, strategies, positioning, objectives and expectations, general economic, market and business conditions, supply chain and logistics disruptions, energy storage and electric vehicle growth, the potential for new COVID-19 variants, global unrest and conflict, governmental and regulatory requirements and actions by governmental authorities, including changes in government policy, changes in environmental, tax and other laws or regulations and the interpretation thereof. As a result of the foregoing, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward‐looking statements contained in this press release concerning the timing of the transaction, or other more specific risks and uncertainties facing ICL, such as those set forth in the “Risk Factors” section of its Annual Report on Form 20-F filed on February 23, 2022, as such risk factors may be updated from time to time in its Current Reports on Form 6-K and other filings ICL makes with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time.

Forward-looking statements refer only to the date they are made, and the company does not undertake any obligation to update them in light of new information or future developments or to publicly release any revisions to these statements in order to reflect later events or circumstances or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

