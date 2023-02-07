Read full article on original website
Popular Hollywood Actor with Black ancestry who passed off as white till she published her autobiography in 2002
Carol Channing is a popular theater artist known for her role as an intelligent matchmaker Dolly Levi in the musical Hello Dolly!, who had African heritage but passed off as white. She was unfortunately born in times when one had to be white to shine in Hollywood.
Amy Robach's Friends Worry Fired 'GMA' Star Is 'Trying To Convince Herself' Relationship With T.J. Holmes Is 'The Real Deal'
Amy Robach is putting on a happy face for the world when it comes to her whirlwind relationship with former co-anchor T.J. Holmes, but those closest to the television personality are concerned their relationship isn't all sunshine and roses after losing their coveted GMA3 gigs. Robach and Holmes have been spotted canoodling on L.A. date nights, all smiles as they begin this new and unexpected chapter of their lives, but pals think the mother-of-two is merely "painting a picture of how happy in love they are."One source spilled the 50-year-old "is still saying this is it… [they’re] the real deal,...
Starz Expands ‘Spartacus’ Franchise With New Series
Starz will look to resurrect its Spartacus franchise with a new series produced by franchise creator Steven S. DeKnight. The yet-to-be-named series will go beyond the original series Spartacus: Blood and Sand, which aired in 2010 and starred the late Andy Whitfield, according to Starz. The series will depict a “new tale of treachery, deceit and blood unfolding beneath the shadow of Rome,” said the network.
‘The Peripheral’ Renewed at Amazon Prime Video
Amazon Prime Video has ordered season two of sci-fi drama The Peripheral. Chloe Grace Moretz stars in a show based on the eponymous novel by William Gibson. Season one debuted October 21. The Peripheral centers on Flynne Fisher (Moretz), a woman trying to hold together the pieces of her broken...
Roasted: Mr. Peanut Going From Super Bowl to Tubi
After Planters runs its Super Bowl LVII commercial on Fox showing Mr. Peanut as the subject of a celebrity roast, a longer version of the roast will appear on Fox’s streaming platform Tubi. The deal marks the first time Tubi has included advertiser-created content as entertainment. The long version...
Buy? Sell? Analyst Suggests Disney, Comcast Go 50-50 On Hulu
With all that’s going on at The Walt Disney Co., the question of what happens to Hulu remains. Disney could buy out Comcast’s 35% stake. Or it could try to sell the streaming service to Comcast. But according to analyst Michael Nathanson of MoffettNathanson, there’s a third option.
Top Disney Creative Business Execs Spell Out New Responsibilities
The leaders of The Walt Disney Co.’s television and movie business today began spelling out how the new organization created by CEO Bob Iger will work. On Disney’s earnings call Wednesday, Iger created three core groups, one for Entertainment headed by Alan Bergman and Dana Walden; ESPN, headed by Jimmy Pitaro; and Parks, headed by Josh D’Amaro.
Wall Street Welcomes Bob Iger’s Plan To Slash Costs at Disney (UPDATED)
Bob Iger brought the Mighty Thor’s ax, Stormbreaker, to his first earnings call since returning as CEO of The Walt Disney Co., and Wall Street loved it. Moving quickly and taking big swings, Iger announced a restructuring of the company into three core business units and plans to cut $5.5 billion in costs at the company, a move that will eliminate 5,000 jobs.
Hearst, Sunwise Media Make Plans To Reimagine Saturday Morning TV
Success with ‘Globetrotters’ series leads to partnership to develop ‘inspiring’ educational and informational programming. The Globetrotters’ long winning streak continues. On Saturday mornings, the TV series Harlem Globetrotters: Play It Forward is filling it up, attracting young viewers, especially young Black viewers, with a show...
‘Somebody I Used to Know’ Puts a Reality Showrunner on Center Stage
Somebody I Used to Know, a comedy film about a TV producer who heads to her hometown after a setback in the workplace, premieres on Amazon Prime Video February 10. Alison Brie plays Ally, who is the showrunner on a reality program. Upon returning home after her show’s cancellation, she meets up with her first love Sean, played by Jay Ellis, and questions the person she has become.
‘Star Wars’ Series Targeting Preschoolers on Disney Plus, Disney Junior in May
Animated series Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures premieres on Disney Plus and Disney Junior May 4. Set during The High Republic era, the show follows Jedi younglings as they study the ways of the Force, explore the galaxy, help citizens and creatures in need, and learn valuable skills needed to become Jedi.
Rebecca Campbell Leaves Disney as Reorganization Takes Shape
Rebecca Campbell, chairman of international content and operations, at The Walt Disney Co., has decided to leave the company after 26 years. The move comes as CEO Bob iger starts to implement the reorganization of the company he announced in Wednesday’s earnings call. The reorganization is paired with $5.5 billion in cost cuts, including the elimination of 7,000 jobs.
Former HBO Max Execs Jennifer O’Connell, Rebecca Quinn Form Production Company
Jennifer O’Connell, former HBO Max executive VP, nonfiction and live-action family originals, and Rebecca Quinn, former HBO Max senior VP, nonfiction original programming, have formed Velvet Hammer Media, which will create, produce and distribute nonfiction content. Velvet Hammer Media will be dedicated to inclusion and, under its Inside Access...
Peacock Preens Amid Emerging Comcast Cross-Platform Strategy (Bloom)
It’s sure been easy to pick on Peacock in the nearly three years since its underwhelming debut in mid-lockdown. I know, because I’ve done it. As flightless birds, or streaming services, go, Peacock’s passage through the Streaming Wars has definitely been a failure to launch. But finally,...
