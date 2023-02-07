Read full article on original website
Fair Lawn’s 13th Annual Taste of Our Town to be held on February 27th
FAIR LAWN, NJ - The Fair Lawn Chamber of Commerce is proud to announce that it is hosting its 13th annual Taste of Our Town event which will take place on Monday, February 27th from 6:00PM to 8:00PM, at the Fair Lawn Community Center located at 10-10 20th Street. The...
Rock Wall Ruined at Park Restored by Roxbury Rotary
ROXBURY, NJ – A stone wall built last year at Conkling Park in Ledgewood by volunteers from the Roxbury Rotary Club was destroyed this week by vandals who tossed the wall's rocks onto ice-covered Mooney Pond. The destruction angered and saddened Rotarian Don Schuld, the man who spearheaded the...
Spend an Incredible Summer at YMCA’s Camp Michikamau
HARRIMAN, NY — Get back to the basics this summer with the Greater Bergen County YMCA’s full outdoor sleepaway camping experience with plenty of swimming. At Camp Michikamau, offered at Harriman State Park, kids get to be kids while making childhood memories that last a lifetime. “Camp Michikamau...
Discover the Wonders of Space at the CCM Planetarium
Randolph, NJ: Curious about the quest for extrasolar worlds, how the telescope opened up the universe and other wonders related to the cosmos? Then, you’ll want to make space on your calendar for the latest schedule of shows at the County College of Morris (CCM) Longo Planetarium. Shows for...
Park West Tavern and Kimchi Smoke Ridgewood Voted Best of Restaurant Week
RIDGEWOOD, NJ - TAPinto Ridgewood readers have spoken and the winners of our 2023 Chamber of Commerce Restaurant Week poll are tabulated. For favorite sit-down restaurant, Park West Tavern was the selection. And for favorite grab-n-go, Kimchi Smoke was chosen. Congratulations to our winners!. Park West Tavern features New American...
Essex County Exec DiVincenzo Responds to Attempt to Ban Books in Glen Ridge
GLEN RIDGE, NJ - A group calling themselves “Citizens Defending Education” are attempting to remove six books from the Glen Ridge Public Library. The Glen Ridge Library Director has made the decision to keep the books on the shelves. Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo issued a statement...
Newly Renovated Sub Acute Rehab Unit Brings Manhattan Aesthetic to Linden, NJ
Linden, New Jersey – A ribbon-cutting ceremony marked the grand re-opening of AristaCare at Parkside, formerly known as AristaCare at Delaire, on January 26, 2023. The event was attended by Mayor Armstead and First Lady Danie Orelien Armstead who officially cut the ribbon to celebrate the completion of the facility's renovation.
Fire in Plainfield Tuesday Devastates Downtown Businesses, Displaces Residents
PLAINFIELD, NJ — The response to Tuesday’s structure fire in downtown Plainfield that impacted eight buildings and several businesses involved 17 municipalities working together to battle the blaze that has displaced around 30 residents. No injuries were reported. The Plainfield Fire Department responded to reports of a brush...
Hackensack Chamber of Commerce Hosts Monthly Networking at Rosa Mexicano
Hackensack, NJ - On Thursday, February 9, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. the Hackensack Chamber of Commerce will be hosting its monthly networking event at Rosa Mexicano. Hackensack Regional Chamber of Commerce (HRCC) has been serving the community since 1933. The HRCC is involved in a variety of programs to support the well-being of the business community, the city, and the surrounding area. They are a voluntary group of business and professional people dedicated to promoting civic, business, and community success.
Lost Dog Last Seen in Rahway
RAHWAY, NJ — Linda Lavell, of Louie's Legacy Animal Rescue, reached out to TAPinto Rahway earlier today to alert us about a lost rescue dog last seen in Rahway. The dog was spotted yesterday evening. Lavell said, "Louie's Legacy, the rescue organization that sponsored the dog, has hired a...
"Citizens Defending Education" Attempts to Ban Books in Glen Ridge, OutMontclair and Others to Rally Tonight
GLEN RIDGE, NJ - Members of a group calling themselves “Citizens Defending Education” are attempting to remove six books from the Glen Ridge Public Library. Members of the community, who formed a group called Glen Ridge United, are expected to attend the meeting of the library board tonight to speak out against book bans.
Sayreville Remembers Councilwoman Dwumfour As Kind Soul
SAYREVILLE – As the FBI and State Police join the hunt for the killer of Borough Councilwoman Eunice K. Dwumfour, hundreds of community members joined in a memorial at the Epic Church on Feb. 8 to remember the 30-year-old wife, daughter, mother and community leader. Dwumfour, a pastor in...
Middletown Social Services Accepting Donations for Family Impacted by Devastating House Fire
Multiple Towns Battle Fire in Plainfield Wednesday Night
PLAINFIELD, NJ — Crews are battled a fire in Plainfield Tuesday night that could be seen from municipal lot 6. Mutual aid from Westfield, Springfield, Fanwood, North Plainfield, Scotch Plains, Cranford, Elizabeth, Roselle Park and Union County are at the scene, in addition to a New Jersey State fire marshal.
Township of Bloomfield Encourages Residents to Make Use of Utility Assistance Programs
BLOOMFIELD, NJ – The Township of Bloomfield wants its residents to be aware of a variety of assistance programs that are available in times of need and could help them prevent a utility shut-off. “These programs are there for a reason and could result in thousands of dollars for...
Plainfield Fire Department Battles East Front Street Blaze
PLAINFIELD, NJ - Firefighters are battling a fire in Plainfield that can be seen from municipal lot 6. According to Breaking News Network alerts, the 172 East Front Street address had companies opening up a cockloft that Fire Engineering notes “is a void space that is created between the top floor ceiling and the roof decking."
North Brunswick Train Station Achieves Key Design Milestone
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ – The Middlesex County Improvement Authority (MCIA) has achieved a significant design milestone with formal approval by NJ TRANSIT of 10% of the concept design. With this announcement of progress, the MCIA is unveiling a North Brunswick Train Station project webpage to inform community stakeholders of the progress and activities around its development. The URL is www.middlesexcountynj.gov/northbrunswicktrain.
Learn How to Prevent T2 Diabetes
UNION, NJ - The Union Senior Center is hosting sessions to help residents prevent T2 diabetes. There will be 25 sessions in all, from March 20 to July 20, from 10:45 to 11:30 a.m. at the Senior Center at 652 Rahway Avenue. The sessions, facilitated by Lifestyle Coach Jodi Pelano of the Gateway Family YMCA, will focus on making actionable change, healthy eating, and physical activity.
Details for Sayreville Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour's Memorial Service Announced
SAYREVILLE, NJ -- Details of the memorial service planned for Sayreville Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour on Wednesday have been released. Members of the Dwumfour family will be in attendance. Speakers will include Mayor Victoria Kilpatrick, Speaker of the NJ Assembly Craig Coughlin Craig_Coughlin, and a representative from the family. Pastor John Wagner will be the officiant. The guest list for this public event is not yet finalized.
