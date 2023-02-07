Read full article on original website
sportsinks.com
Basketball in Kansas: “Really balanced and really deep” – How 3A girls’ basketball is enjoying an historically dominant season
“They love my family” – Atchison County and Class 3A girls. Austin Eckert played for Effingham-Atchison County. His wife, Brooke, was on the ACCHS 2012 team that earned fourth place at state. The squad won the only league title in program annals. Austin and Brooke were married in 2018. This basketball season marked Austin’s eighth year coaching, third as head coach.
sportsinks.com
Wrestling in Kansas: O. North’s Hitchcock breaks state girls’ wins record; top showings entering regionals
The final week of the Kansas girls’ wrestling regular season delivered multiple league championships. With girls’ regional wrestling this Saturday, SIK highlights the girls’ league titlists. Girls have two classes: 5-6A and 4-1A. This is the fourth year of KSHSAA girls’ sanctioned wrestling. Hitchcock breaks state...
🤼♂️ Area wrestlers represented in latest KWCA rankings
Several area wrestlers are represented again this week in the latest Kansas Wrestling Coaches Association rankings released late Tuesday. The Hays High boys have four ranked. Harley Zimmerman remains No. 1 at 132, freshman Grady Lind is ranked fifth at 106, junior Elijah McCullough is sixth at 113 and senior Cyrus Vajner is sixth at 126.
wanderingwheatleys.com
The 25 Best Things to do in Kansas
An underrated state to visit, Kansas is oftentimes a state that many drive through on road trips to other destinations. But, instead of passing through, with this guide, you’ll want to make stops at the many unique attractions found scattered throughout Kansas. Known for its beautiful tallgrass prairies that seem to go on endlessly, Kansas is a state full of rich history and a great place to visit, thanks to its distinctive and eccentric sites!
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Rain East into tonight, strong winds approaching
A storm system positioned to our south is taking on a slight tilt. This is favorable for bringing a cold rain into central and eastern Kansas through early tonight. Some sleet will also mix in from time to time as the atmosphere cools. Areas most likely impacted will be along...
KHP Superintendent Herman Jones leaving position
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Gov. Laura Kelly on Wednesday announced two departures from her administration on Wednesday, including Kansas Highway Patrol Superintendent Colonel Herman Jones. After more than 45 years in law enforcement, Jones will retire from his cabinet position on July 1, 2023. Adjutant General David Weishaar will also be retiring after 42 years in the […]
Wichita Eagle
Most popular girl names in the ’00s in Kansas
Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for girls in the 2000s in Kansas using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by number of babies born in Kansas from 2000 to 2009. Note: The Social Security Administration collects data on baby names with a...
OnlyInYourState
The Little-Known Park In Kansas That Transforms Into An Ice Palace In The Winter
The fact that Kansas is one of the least-visited states in the country is a crying shame. Anyone who’s spent any time here knows there’s plenty of attractions in the Sunflower State, from our amazing natural wonders to our fun cities and charming small towns. We’ve got state parks, museums, restaurants, fun shopping districts, and so much more. However, there are some benefits to our underrated status. It means we’ve got tons of hidden gems that don’t see nearly the crowds you’d encounter at more popular spots. This is especially true in western Kansas, away from our bigger cities that lie towards the border with Missouri. One of our favorite state parks to visit in winter is located in western Kansas: Cedar Bluff State Park, in Ellis. This place is wonderful to visit at any time of year, but it’s especially magical in the colder months!
KAKE TV
Yuengling beer arrives in Kansas and is set to hit store shelves next month
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Nearly four months after Yuengling announced that it would begin selling beer in Kansas, the popular beer brand has begun appearing at Kansas bars and restaurants. A company spokesperson confirmed the rollout began Monday and that Emerson Biggins West and WalkOns in northwest Wichita hosted launch...
OnlyInYourState
One Of The Oldest Churches In Kansas Dates Back To The 1800s And Has A Fascinating History
Do you ever wander through a particularly old area and think about all the things that the buildings there have seen? Every structure has a story, and it’s easy to lose yourself daydreaming about all the people and events that have been inside of those walls. One historic church in Kansas that has a particularly interesting backstory is located in Baldwin City, on the Baker University campus. Here you’ll find the Clarice L. Osborne Memorial Chapel, which is one of the oldest churches in Kansas. This beautiful structure wasn’t always a resident of the Sunflower State, however. Check it out:
a-z-animals.com
Kansas Allergy Season: Peak, Timing, and Symptoms
With a mixture of humid and semi-arid climates, the diversity of the Kansas allergy season can be extreme. If you consider yourself a Kansan, you may already be aware of just how intense your allergies are in America’s Heartland. But what are the primary influences on Kansas’s allergy season and how can you best treat your symptoms?
bvnnews.com
Will Kansas Go Green?
On Nov. 8, 2022, House Bill 837 was passed making it legal for anyone older than 21 to buy, possess, deliver, use, manufacture and sell marijuana in the state of Missouri. The bill will be in effect on February 6, 2023, making Missouri the 21st state to legalize recreational marijuana. Kansas, on the other hand, remains as one of the only states that has not legalized any possession of medical or recreational marijuana.
WIBW
Kansas waterfowl hunters called to help cull overpopulated geese
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Waterfowl hunters in Kansas can now hunt in a special season to help cull overpopulated geese and protect their arctic nests. The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks says that while it is not often that waterfowl hunters are called to help “save the day,” that is just what it has done with the Light Goose Conservation Order.
Cities with the most expensive homes in Kansas
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Kansas using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of December 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. The most expensive city on the list has a typical home value […]
12 Kansas towns, cities to receive $5M in federal funds in road safety grants
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A dozen communities in Kansas are slated to receive federal funds to help improve road safety. The Office of the Governor announced that a total of $5 million in federal dollars will be distributed among 12 Kansas communities through the new Safe Streets and Roads for All (SS4A) grant program. This program […]
How Kansas lawmakers want to change K-12 education in 2023
Kansas lawmakers are also once again floating the idea of adding a back-to-school tax holiday, similar to those held by some neighboring states, and giving parents more access to information from schools. The post How Kansas lawmakers want to change K-12 education in 2023 appeared first on The Beacon.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Nebraska
If you live in Nebraska and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burgers places that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
KVOE
Highway Patrol Superintendent Herman Jones to retire
The Kansas Highway Patrol will have a new leader in the next few months. Superintendent Herman Jones, a one-time officer for Emporia Police and Emporia State Police and Safety, has agreed to retire effective July 1 after more than 45 years in law enforcement. Jones is an Emporia State graduate and Distinguished Alum, also serving as a Highway Patrol trooper and Shawnee County sheriff earlier in his career. He became Highway Patrol superintendent in 2019 after the top two officers resigned under pressure following allegations of domestic violence and other misconduct, but Jones was eventually accused by the Kansas State Troopers Association of wrongful firings and low morale — and by others within the department of retaliation or sexual assault.
No fooling — House committee shopping April 1 demise of state sales tax on groceries
A cross-section championed a Kansas House bill ending the state's portion of sales tax on groceries April 1. No action would keep the tax until 2025. The post No fooling — House committee shopping April 1 demise of state sales tax on groceries appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in Kansas
From downtown areas to strip malls and shopping complexes, it seems like there is a pizzeria on every corner in Kansas. Picking just one pizza restaurant and deeming it the best is no easy feat, but that is precisely what the editors over at Reader's Digest have done.
