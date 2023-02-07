Panthers fans react to 49ers hiring Steve Wilks as new DC

When the Carolina Panthers decided not to bring back 2022 interim head coach Steve Wilks, it was like the franchise lost a family member. But luckily for Uncle Wilks, he’s landed on his feet.

On Tuesday, NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero was first with the news that Wilks will be hired as the next defensive coordinator for the San Francisco 49ers. And that development, of course, was met with great joy by the Carolina faithful.

Here are just a few of the best reactions from Panthers fans . . .