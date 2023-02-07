Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
An unusual burial place for one of Easton’s foundersLauren JessopEaston, PA
Theme Park Fans Speculate That Dorney Park Might Add a Dive CoasterBethany LathamAllentown, PA
New Outback Steakhouse Location Approved For BuildingJoel EisenbergWhitehall, PA
Another major Pennsylvania retail store is closingKristen WaltersEaston, PA
4 Amazing Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Related
WFMZ-TV Online
Eat, Sip, Shop: Physician turned baker to 'bring joy through sweets' at new Easton bake shop
EASTON, Pa. - The doctor is in. In to satisfy your sweet tooth, that is. Eileen Newman, MD spent more than a decade as a physician, but the Forks Township mother of three has found that there is more than one way to find happiness - as well as bring happiness to others - in her professional life.
WFMZ-TV Online
Bethlehem planners review proposals for more than 1.4K apartments
BETHLEHEM, Pa. – The Bethlehem Planning Commission on Thursday night reviewed a sketch plan for an apartment complex that crosses the city's border. The proposal, offered by New Jersey-based BAHX LLC, calls for the development of three, five-story buildings and one, four-story building totaling 317 apartment units. The plan...
WFMZ-TV Online
54-unit apartment complex on Easton Avenue gets OK from Bethlehem planners
BETHLEHEM, Pa. – A land development plan for a 54-unit apartment complex was approved by the Bethlehem Planning Commission Thursday night. Developers Dominic Villani and John Tallarico proposed the apartment complex featuring two, three-story buildings at the former site of Kospia's Nurseries at 2897 Easton Ave. The site will...
Martin Tower redevelopment plan updated to double the total apartments, cut retail and office space
Plans for the redevelopment of Martin Tower in West Bethlehem have evolved to more than double the number of apartments proposed and reduce the office and retail space, including cutting out a gas station. The Bethlehem Planning Commission voted 4-0 Thursday night to endorse the update in the master plan...
WFMZ-TV Online
Revised plans for former Martin Tower site: More apartments; no retail, dining
BETHLEHEM, Pa. – The Bethlehem Planning Commission on Thursday night approved a revised master plan for development of the former site of the 21-story Martin Tower, once headquarters of the Bethlehem Steel Corp., located at 1170 Eighth Ave. The plan was submitted originally in May 2019. The revised plan...
WFMZ-TV Online
Bethlehem to review proposal for ice cream store at the site of shuttered pet-grooming service
A plan for an ice cream shop across from Calypso Elementary School in west Bethlehem will face zoning scrutiny Feb. 22. The store would take the place of The Clip Joint, a pet-grooming service at 1001 Spring Street that has closed. The building is across Spring Street from Calypso Elementary School and has a second-floor apartment.
‘Mini festival’ kicks off year of ArtsQuest programming in Lehigh County park
ArtsQuest will be branching out of its Southside Bethlehem digs in May and returning to Upper Macungie Township for the second time in as many years. The nonprofit arts organization and the township are bringing a weekend of music to Grange Park as part of Concerts on the Grange, the first of four events ArtsQuest will be holding at the park. The “mini-festival,” as it’s described in a news release, is set for May 12 and 13 and will feature a handful of nationally touring tribute bands, food trucks, a full-service bar and more.
WFMZ-TV Online
Trans-Bridge Lines working with city on best way to serve passengers ahead of Allentown Bus Terminal closure next week
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Trans-Bridge Lines, Inc. says the Allentown Bus Terminal will close permanently, effective Monday. The building, which is leased by Trans-Bridge Lines from the City of Allentown, is subleased to an independent ticket agent. That ticket agent has notified Trans-Bridge Lines that they will cease to operate at the location.
Fire damages apartment building in Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — Fire damaged an apartment building in Scranton Friday afternoon. The flames broke out at the spot along Madison Avenue around 5 p.m. Crews say the fire started in an apartment on the first floor. Some residents were home at the time of the fire but everyone...
WFMZ-TV Online
Fire destroys home in Upper Macungie Township
Fire has destroyed a home in Upper Macungie Township, Lehigh County. Firefighters were called to Pathfinder Road around 5:20 p.m. Saturday. The house was fully involved as they arrived at the scene. Fire crews from Lehigh and Berks counties were called in to battle the flames. Officials said no one...
Two hospitalized after crash in Schuylkill County
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — A crash in Schuylkill County sent two people to the hospital Saturday afternoon. State police say a car driving north along Route 61 and University Drive veered and crashed into a tree around 3 p.m. in North Manheim Township near Schuylkill Haven. A man and...
WFMZ-TV Online
Fire damages Bethlehem pizza shop, apartments
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A pizza shop in Bethlehem is condemned after a fire damaged the restaurant and the apartments above it. The City of Bethlehem Fire Department says they first got a call about smoke in the area of New Street between Broad and Walnut streets around 6:30 a.m. Thursday.
brctv13.com
Businesses Struggling With Rock Slide Route 611 Closure
Business owners affected by the Route 611 closure between Monroe and Northampton Counties are getting desperate. It's now going on almost three months since a rock slide shut down the roadway just south of Delaware Water Gap. And it'll be another 6 months before it reopens. Business owners tell us...
pahomepage.com
OSHA fines Mars Wrigley after workers fell in chocolate tank
OSHA fines Mars Wrigley after workers fell in chocolate …. OSHA fines Mars Wrigley after workers fell in chocolate tank. Family, police search for answers after hit-and-run Family, police search for answers after hit-and-run Prom held to give those with special needs a ‘Night …. Prom held to give...
WFMZ-TV Online
Take a Valentine's stroll through Boyertown with live music and raffle baskets
BOYERTOWN, Pa. - Building a Better Boyertown is holding a "Beary Loved" Valentine's Stroll Through Berks County. The non-profit seeks to preserve Boyertown's artistic, historical, and agricultural heritage. People are invited to stroll through Boyertown from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday afternoon. A variety of musical performers will be...
12 Montgomery County Towns Are Among 100 Safest Places to Live; One Town Reports Zero Violent Crimes
Twelve Montgomery County cities ranked among the 100 safest places to live in Pennsylvania in 2022, according to a list recently published by ElitePersonalFinance. To determine which places in Pennsylvania are safest, ElitePersonalFinance extracted the latest available data from the FBI crime statistics in the United States, taking violent crime as the main factor.
Community reopens church closed by diocese
PORT CARBON, Pa. — A grand reopening was held in Schuylkill County for a neighborhood church closed by the diocese. “Just looking around at the windows, the stations, just things that remind me of what was here before. It brought back a lot of good memories,” Steve Pavlic said.
WFMZ-TV Online
Marty makes a break for it: GIANT 'employee' on the run
Hellertown, Pa. — A customer of GIANT store in Lehigh region of Pennsylvania captured video of one of the store's employees on the run. The employee is Marty, a robotic assistant that has been a staple at the store since 2019, according to multiple news reports. The robot, with its googley eyes and various facial expressions, helps identify potential hazards in the store, like liquid and bulk food spills.
WFMZ-TV Online
Allentown resident hopes to find her Indian Ringneck parrot
The owner of an Indian Ringneck parrot is searching for her bird after it was taken by a hawk. On Thursday, February 9, 2023, at around 9:10 a.m., an Allentown resident in the Cumberland Gardens area witnessed a hawk swoop down and take her parrot. She also saw her parrot...
Councilman for Hunterdon County borough killed in workplace shooting
Two local politicians from New Jersey have been shot to death in the past week, officials said Wednesday evening. Russell D. Heller, a councilman in Milford, the small Hunterdon County borough on Delaware River about 10 miles south of Phillipsburg, was fatally shot outside the PSE&G Somerset Central Division Headquarters in Franklin by a former co-worker on Wednesday morning, officials said.
Comments / 3