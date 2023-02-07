ArtsQuest will be branching out of its Southside Bethlehem digs in May and returning to Upper Macungie Township for the second time in as many years. The nonprofit arts organization and the township are bringing a weekend of music to Grange Park as part of Concerts on the Grange, the first of four events ArtsQuest will be holding at the park. The “mini-festival,” as it’s described in a news release, is set for May 12 and 13 and will feature a handful of nationally touring tribute bands, food trucks, a full-service bar and more.

LEHIGH COUNTY, PA ・ 18 HOURS AGO