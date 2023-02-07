Read full article on original website
Metro News
Senators tout their tax proposal as responsible and comprehensive
Senate President Craig Blair is feeling pretty good about the rollout of a new tax proposal estimated at $600 million. Senators introduced and passed a bill that touches on several sections of the tax code. On Thursday morning, Senate leaders met with House leaders and representatives of the Governor’s Office to start determining any common ground.
Metro News
Senators start considering legislation affecting insurance for public employees
Senate Health Committee members kicked off consideration of a bill that would make changes to several aspects of the Public Employees Insurance Agency. Senate Bill 268 makes a range of changes to PEIA, growing out of concern that the agency faces growing financial stress. The health committee discussed a substitute that differs from a bill that was originally introduced.
DeSantis Stuns the Nation as He Fires Back at Donald Trump Directly
Photo byPhoto 122725423 / Desantis © Joe Tabb | Dreamstime.com. DeSantis is slowly losing his cool with Donald Trump. It seems like the former US president sees Florida Governor as a direct threat to his upcoming campaign.
Top Biden Official Suddenly Resigns
A top aide to the President of the United States, Joe Biden, will suddenly resign from his job, President Biden announced late last week. Brian Deese is the top economic advisor to the President, serving in the role as Director of the National Economic Council at the White House. The 44-year-old Deese has served in the position since the beginning of the Biden administration, but he has been commuting from New England to Washington, D.C. since late last summer, so he has been planning the departure, according to reporting, including in the New York Times.
Matt Gaetz apologises for ‘unintended consequences’ after inviting accused murderer to lead Pledge of Allegiance
Republican US Rep Matt Gaetz apologised for the “unintended consequences” after inviting a man accused of murder to lead the Pledge of Allegiance during a committee hearing this month.The Florida congressman had invited Corey Beekman, a US Army National Guard combat veteran and Purple Heart recipient, to recite the pledge during a House Judiciary Committee hearing on 1 February, bringing up old wounds for the family of the man Mr Beekman was accused of killing.After a standoff with Michigan police in 2019, Mr Beekman was arrested and charged with murder, assault with intent to murder and two counts of...
State Department Outlines What Was Found on the Downed Spy Balloon
It appears the balloon found floating over U.S. airspace that China insisted was simply collecting weather data could—to nobody’s surprise—collect sensitive communications. The balloon, recovered off the coast of South Carolina, had “multiple antennas” and other components “clearly for intelligence surveillance,” a State Department spokesperson said Thursday. The antennas were likely capable of collecting and geo-locating communications, they said. The balloon also had solar panels that generated enough power to “operate multiple active intelligence collection sensors.” And the balloon’s manufacturer appears to have a direct relationship with China’s military. “It’s clear that they have been scrambling to explain why they violated U.S. sovereignty and still have no plausible explanation—and have found themselves on their heels,” the spokesperson said.Read it at Axios
Disgraced Former NY Democrat Governor Andrew Cuomo Carves Up Biden on Border Crisis
In a scathing report against POTUS, Cuomo says “The Southern states were right.”. Cuomo has recently been very critically outspoken against President Biden’s chaotic open border policy and lighting up this administration’s level of preparedness to address the situation at the border as unprepared, even going as far as to claim that the “southern states were right.”
AOC Part of a Group of Politicians Who Now Stand Accused of Paying a Foreign Agent to Help Their Re-Elections in 2022
Just as the temperature of Chinese-American relations is approaching a boil, a new report shows that Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and a handful of other lawmakers paid a Chinese foreign agent to help them keep their jobs during the mid-terms.
Map of US claims to show areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war
A map claiming to show the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war that originally circulated in 2015 is making the rounds again, amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active nuclear plants. There...
Metro News
ACLU files legal challenge over ‘secret set’ of legislative rules regarding prisons
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The American Civil Liberties Union of West Virginia (ACLU-WV) filed legal action Friday in Kanawha County Circuit Court in an effort to compel the state Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (DCR) and its overseer, the West Virginia Department of Homeland Security (DHS), to release a “secret set” of legislative rules being hidden from the public.
Metro News
Senate Plan Means Tax Cut Talks Can Begin in Earnest
Last week I wrote that Governor Justice, Senate and House leaders needed to get together to begin serious negotiations on a tax reduction plan. In fairness, at that time the only plan was the one proposed by the Governor and passed by the House, so there wasn’t much to negotiate without the Senate’s proposal.
Metro News
Multiple bills passing through both the Senate and House Friday
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The state Senate and House passed bills dealing with distracted drivers, student drivers, attacks on police officers, human smuggling green energy and more on Friday. Here’s a rundown. HB 2218 is known as the Electronically Distracted Driving Act and the Robin W. Ames Memorial Act...
Mystery Craft Meets Its Match: U.S. F-22 Fighter Jet Shot Down Unidentified Flying Object in Alaska
Officials in the United States have stated that a Chinese balloon that had floated across the United States was taken down by the United States army – less than a week when an F-22 fighter jet from the United States torpedoed an unknown object that was flying high above Alaska.
Metro News
Delegates debate tax credits, grants for ‘pregnancy help organizations’
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Under the Capitol dome on Thursday, bills concerning the school bus driver shortage and education on the Holocaust drew unanimous support. But a bill dealing with adoption tax credits and grants for “pregnancy help organizations” drew some Democratic dissent. HB 2002 was before the...
Metro News
Senate passes Cassie Johnson bill adding charge for killing police officers, first responders
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Members of the Charleston Police Department took their seats in the galleries of the state Senate watching as senators passed the bill honoring their fallen sister. The Senate gave unanimous approval to Senate Bill 490, the Patrol Officer Cassie Marie Johnson Memorial Act that creates a...
Metro News
House bill deals with PFAs, drinking water
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — PFAS are a family of chemicals found in thousands of commonly used products, and while the effects of many of them are unknown, some are known to be dangerous to human health. They’ve captured the attention of Congress and of the state Legislature. On Thursday,...
