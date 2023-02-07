Read full article on original website
Canada women resume training after federation meeting
The Canadian Women's national team said Saturday night that players would return to team activities after Canada Soccer threatened legal action because of their protest over cuts to the women's program. Players did not practice earlier Saturday in preparation for this week's SheBelieves Cup game against the rival U.S. national...
Betis stays near top 4 in Spain; Valencia in drop zone
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Sergio Canales scored a superb goal and assisted for Real Betis’ winner to lead a 3-2 victory at Almeria on Saturday, keeping his team in the chase for a European berth in the Spanish league. The midfielder used his chest to cushion a floated...
Trudeau: US fighter shot down object over northern Canada
VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Saturday that on his order a U.S. fighter jet shot down an “unidentified object” that was flying high over the Yukon, acting a day after the U.S. took similar action over Alaska. North American Aerospace Defense...
