Salvation Army Empty Bowls luncheon is back
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Tupelo Salvation Army is getting ready for one of its largest fundraising events of the year. The Empty Bowls event is set for March 1 at the Tupelo Furniture Market Building No. 5. The money from this event is used to support feeding the homeless...
Holliday’s Helping Hands brings new grocery store to Aberdeen
ABERDEEN, Miss. (WCBI) – A once-empty store now has a fresh new start in Aberdeen. Freshly’s Market is serving up fresh food and new job opportunities in the area. Freshly’s market has been a project in the works since the pandemic, and Mayor Charles Scott said this is a boost the community needs.
Therapy dogs visit Le Bonheur Clinic
BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Furry family members are important to a lot of people. But, they can hold other roles too. Four golden retrievers acted as therapists today for children in Tupelo. They work with the organization Love on a Leash. Therapy dogs offer a lot of benefits to people...
High school students experience real-life medical scenarios
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Itawamba Community College (ICC) hosted a unique recruitment event on Friday to show high school students what it's really like to work in an emergency room. The event is called Code Blue and Red. Students watched demonstrations that replicated real-life situations, like a car crash victim...
Tupelo stores are gearing up for Valentine's Day
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Valentine’s Day is less than a week away and shopping locally is a great way to show your love. Stores in downtown Tupelo are already seeing more foot traffic. “I think you get great product,” Liz Rose of Reed’s gift shop said. “But we kind...
VIDEO: Booneville area first responders receive grant for pet oxygen masks
Furry family members are a priority for many in Mississippi. First responders in the Booneville area are now able to provide oxygen to pets in need. Booneville area first responders receive grant for pet oxygen masks. Furry family members are a priority for many in Mississippi. First responders in the...
Band of Choctaw Indians seeking answers into mound vandalism
Authorities are searching for answers into who vandalized a sacred Native American mound in Winston County. Band of Choctaw Indians seeking answers into mound vandalism. Authorities are searching for answers into who vandalized a sacred Native American mound in Winston County.
Pet of the Week - Nola
Nola is WTVA’s Pet of the Week for Feb. 10, brought to you by Cloverhaven Animal Hospital in Tupelo. Call the Tupelo-Lee Humane Society at 662-205-4221 or visit TupeloLeeHumane.org. TLHS is also on Facebook.
Rotary Classic Rodeo returns this weekend in Starkville
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - The Rotary Classic Rodeo is back this weekend in Starkville. The event takes place Feb. 10-11 at the Mississippi Horse Park. John Harrison, who is a rodeo clown, said the rodeo will feature riders from across the United States and Canada. Ethan Ray, who won the...
Clay man hits $900K lottery pay dirt
WEST POINT — A Clay County man walked into a SprintMart in West Point on Tuesday and purchased five Mississippi Match 5 lottery tickets, something of a regular errand for him. One of those tickets turned out to be worth $905,168, making him the game’s biggest jackpot winner since...
Starkville community supports grieving family of Gabby Frazier
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A Starkville mother said she will celebrate her daughter’s life even as she continues to deal with the pain of losing her. Paisley “Gabby” Frazier died after the ATV she was riding on was hit by a car in April of last year.
Winning Miss. Match 5 lottery ticket purchased at West Point Sprint Mart
WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – Many people know that one lucky individual in West Point hit big on Tuesday’s Match 5 jackpot. The winning store was Sprint Mart #4136 on Highway 45 on the north side of West Point. Store management said that the store doesn’t receive any...
Blaze damages Winona lumber mill
WINONA, Miss. (WTVA) - When workers arrived Wednesday morning at No Heart Lumber in Winona, they saw a sight they least expected. Winona firefighters responded at approximately 7:00 to a blaze at the lumber mill. The fire started in one of the kilns used to dry wood. “I thought the...
Car thief sought in Tremont
TREMONT, Miss. (WTVA) - Law enforcement is trying to locate the person responsible for stealing a car in Itawamba County. According to the Itawamba County Sheriff’s Department, the theft happened on Tuesday, Feb. 7 at a home in Tremont. An address was not provided. The car is a white...
East Tupelo is in a 'real estate renaissance' as new subdivision approval
TUPELO, Miss (WTVA) -- Earlier this week, Tupelo City Council approved a new eight-lot residential subdivision in East Tupelo as the city continues to grow. The three-acre lot is located on the southeast corner of Wilson Street and Feemster Lake Road. Director of Developmental Services Tanner Newman says after decades...
MSU career expo ends on Friday
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Mississippi State’s bi-annual career expo began on Thursday and ends on Friday. The MSU Career Center hosts the event at The Mill. The event is free. "We just see it as a great networking opportunity but also a great place for them to come to...
VIDEO: From dating apps to speed dating, local singles are searching for love
A speed dating event in Tupelo aims to help those who are fed up with dating apps. Apps like Tinder may not work for everyone and may not result in long-term relationships. From dating apps to speed dating, local singles are searching for love. A speed dating event in Tupelo...
Mississippi lottery players claim $4 million Mega Millions ticket, $905K Match 5 ticket
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Two lucky players claimed $4 million from a Mega Millions ticket and $905,168 from a Mississippi Match 5 ticket on Wednesday at the Mississippi Lottery. A Hinds County player claimed the $4 million prize from a Mega Millions ticket purchased for the January 3 drawing. She said she normally chooses her own […]
Columbus police officer victim of drive-by shooting, struck in eye with glass
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WLBT) - A Columbus police officer was struck in the eye with glass during a drive-by shooting early Friday morning after multiple gunshots were fired at his police vehicle’s window. The incident occurred near the Bluecutt and Railroad Road intersection on 14th Avenue North. According to the...
Molestation arrest made in Oxford
OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - A Pontotoc man faces child molestation charges in Oxford. The arrest occurred after Oxford Police officers responded on Jan. 29 to a child abuse report on Burns Avenue. The investigation led to the arrest of Jamar Brown, 26. Investigators charged him with sexual battery, three counts...
