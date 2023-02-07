ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, MS

wtva.com

Salvation Army Empty Bowls luncheon is back

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Tupelo Salvation Army is getting ready for one of its largest fundraising events of the year. The Empty Bowls event is set for March 1 at the Tupelo Furniture Market Building No. 5. The money from this event is used to support feeding the homeless...
TUPELO, MS
wcbi.com

Holliday’s Helping Hands brings new grocery store to Aberdeen

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WCBI) – A once-empty store now has a fresh new start in Aberdeen. Freshly’s Market is serving up fresh food and new job opportunities in the area. Freshly’s market has been a project in the works since the pandemic, and Mayor Charles Scott said this is a boost the community needs.
ABERDEEN, MS
wtva.com

Therapy dogs visit Le Bonheur Clinic

BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Furry family members are important to a lot of people. But, they can hold other roles too. Four golden retrievers acted as therapists today for children in Tupelo. They work with the organization Love on a Leash. Therapy dogs offer a lot of benefits to people...
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

High school students experience real-life medical scenarios

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Itawamba Community College (ICC) hosted a unique recruitment event on Friday to show high school students what it's really like to work in an emergency room. The event is called Code Blue and Red. Students watched demonstrations that replicated real-life situations, like a car crash victim...
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

Tupelo stores are gearing up for Valentine's Day

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Valentine’s Day is less than a week away and shopping locally is a great way to show your love. Stores in downtown Tupelo are already seeing more foot traffic. “I think you get great product,” Liz Rose of Reed’s gift shop said. “But we kind...
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

Pet of the Week - Nola

Nola is WTVA’s Pet of the Week for Feb. 10, brought to you by Cloverhaven Animal Hospital in Tupelo. Call the Tupelo-Lee Humane Society at 662-205-4221 or visit TupeloLeeHumane.org. TLHS is also on Facebook.
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

Rotary Classic Rodeo returns this weekend in Starkville

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - The Rotary Classic Rodeo is back this weekend in Starkville. The event takes place Feb. 10-11 at the Mississippi Horse Park. John Harrison, who is a rodeo clown, said the rodeo will feature riders from across the United States and Canada. Ethan Ray, who won the...
STARKVILLE, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Clay man hits $900K lottery pay dirt

WEST POINT — A Clay County man walked into a SprintMart in West Point on Tuesday and purchased five Mississippi Match 5 lottery tickets, something of a regular errand for him. One of those tickets turned out to be worth $905,168, making him the game’s biggest jackpot winner since...
WEST POINT, MS
wtva.com

Blaze damages Winona lumber mill

WINONA, Miss. (WTVA) - When workers arrived Wednesday morning at No Heart Lumber in Winona, they saw a sight they least expected. Winona firefighters responded at approximately 7:00 to a blaze at the lumber mill. The fire started in one of the kilns used to dry wood. “I thought the...
WINONA, MS
wtva.com

Car thief sought in Tremont

TREMONT, Miss. (WTVA) - Law enforcement is trying to locate the person responsible for stealing a car in Itawamba County. According to the Itawamba County Sheriff’s Department, the theft happened on Tuesday, Feb. 7 at a home in Tremont. An address was not provided. The car is a white...
TREMONT, MS
wtva.com

East Tupelo is in a 'real estate renaissance' as new subdivision approval

TUPELO, Miss (WTVA) -- Earlier this week, Tupelo City Council approved a new eight-lot residential subdivision in East Tupelo as the city continues to grow. The three-acre lot is located on the southeast corner of Wilson Street and Feemster Lake Road. Director of Developmental Services Tanner Newman says after decades...
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

MSU career expo ends on Friday

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Mississippi State’s bi-annual career expo began on Thursday and ends on Friday. The MSU Career Center hosts the event at The Mill. The event is free. "We just see it as a great networking opportunity but also a great place for them to come to...
MISSISSIPPI STATE, MS
wtva.com

Molestation arrest made in Oxford

OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - A Pontotoc man faces child molestation charges in Oxford. The arrest occurred after Oxford Police officers responded on Jan. 29 to a child abuse report on Burns Avenue. The investigation led to the arrest of Jamar Brown, 26. Investigators charged him with sexual battery, three counts...
OXFORD, MS

