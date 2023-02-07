ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Brittney Griner Makes Her Feelings on USA Basketball Clear

Although Brittney Griner is not present at the USA Basketball training camp, she is still keeping up with the team. According to a report from The Washington Times, Griner sent a text message to Diana Taurasi on Tuesday morning asking how the camp was going. Griner was released in a...
msn.com

Elena Fanchini, medal-winning Alpine skier, dies at 37

Elena Fanchini, an Italian Alpine skier whose career was cut short by a tumor, has died. She was 37. Fanchini, the 2005 World downhill silver medalist at age 19, passed away Wednesday at her home in Solato, near Brescia, the Italian Winter Sports Federation announced. Fanchini died on the same...
OnlyHomers

Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31

Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
ATHENS, GA
Larry Brown Sports

Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record

Plenty of people congratulated LeBron James on Tuesday for breaking the career scoring record, though the recognition from some people stands out above the others. A statement from Michael Jordan might carry more weight for LeBron. Jordan praised James in a statement issued to TMZ Sports on Wednesday. “Congratulations to LeBron on this incredible achievement.... The post Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
OHIO STATE
People

Candace Parker Talks Signing with Las Vegas Aces to Be Closer to Family: 'The Most Important'

The WNBA champion opens up to PEOPLE about her decision to sign with the Aces after two seasons with the Chicago Sky WNBA star Candace Parker says that a major factor in her decision to sign with the Las Vegas Aces after two seasons with the Chicago Sky was the chance to be closer to family. "I just really think at this point in my career, to be able to compete for a championship and to do it in front of my family, is the most important," Parker,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Spun

Look: Sports World Reacts To Savannah James' Outfit

During Tuesday night's Lakers-Thunder game, Savannah James went viral on Twitter.  James, the wife of NBA superstar LeBron James, was sporting a white striped blazer with matching pants.  Basketball fans around the country couldn't help but praise Savannah's outfit on LeBron's ...
LOS ANGELES, CA
golfmagic.com

"Virtually zero" LIV Golf attorneys make embarrassing revenue confession

The inaugural LIV Golf Invitational Series generated "virtually zero" revenue in 2022, according to court documents. Whilst one important hearing in golf's civil war gets underway, another goes at the pace of 2018 Bryson DeChambeau. A tentative trial date in LIV Golf's antitrust battle with the PGA Tour has been...
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Brittney Griner Text Message News

Brittney Griner is not a part of Team USA this week, but the WNBA star is still interested in the team. Griner, who spent most of 2022 in a Russian prison, is back in the United States, thanks to a trade between the American government and Russia. While Griner is not currently playing basketball, ...
Larry Brown Sports

Isiah Thomas lands prominent job with NBA contender

Isiah Thomas has officially returned to the NBA ranks. Chris Haynes of TNT reported on Tuesday that the Phoenix Suns and their new owner Mat Ishbia intend to hire the retired Hall of Fame point guard Thomas. Haynes adds that Thomas will have a “prominent” role in the Phoenix front office alongside general manager James... The post Isiah Thomas lands prominent job with NBA contender appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
ILLINOIS STATE
WDTN

Diana Taurasi has sights set on playing at Paris Olympics

Diana Taurasi said immediately after winning her fifth Olympic gold medal in Tokyo that she might try for a record sixth in Paris. It’s still on her mind 17 months out of the 2024 Paris Olympics. “It’s something that it’s on my radar,” Taurasi told The Associated Press in...
MINNESOTA STATE
OnlyHomers

Legendary Former Olympian Dies

The world of Olympic sports has lost a legend, as the oldest known Olympian, Felix Sienra, has reportedly passed away at the age of 107. Sienra's death was announced by his daughter Magdalena after he reportedly died at the end of January, two weeks after his birthday. Sienra represented Urguay in sailing for the 1948 Summer Olympics in London, where he was able to finish sixth.

Comments / 0

Community Policy