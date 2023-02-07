ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, NE

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News Channel Nebraska

Lane closed in Norfolk for repairs

NORFOLK, Neb. -- A lane in Norfolk is currently closed until repairs can be done. The City of Norfolk announced that the outside southbound lane on 1st St. that goes from Benjamin Ave. to Elm Ave. Officials said the previous snowfall has compromised the patch work that was done to...
NORFOLK, NE
norfolkneradio.com

Lane on portion of 1st Street closed

NORFOLK - One of the lanes on a section of road on 1st Street has been closed. According to the City of Norfolk, the outside southbound lane on 1st Street from Benjamin Avenue to Elm Avenue closed. The snow melt is compromising any patch work completed. The lane will reopen...
NORFOLK, NE
kscj.com

FIRE DAMAGES HOME & GARAGE IN LAUREL, NEBRASKA

A FIRE THURSDAY MORNING HAS CAUSED MAJOR DAMAGE TO A GARAGE ATTACHED TO A HOME IN LAUREL NEBRASKA. VOLUNTEER FIREFIGHTERS RESPONDED TO THE BLAZE AT 117 7TH STREET IN LAUREL AROUND 9 A.M. AND FOUND FLAMES COMING FROM THE GARAGE. A LAUREL FIRE DEPARTMENT SPOKESMAN SAYS THE ROOF OF THE...
LAUREL, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Neligh woman arrested in Norfolk following accident

NORFOLK, Neb. -- A 21-year-old Neligh woman was arrested for a DUI and drug charge after a single-vehicle accident in Norfolk on Tuesday. The Norfolk Police Division said that, they along with Norfolk Rescue, responded to the accident at the intersection of E Benjamin Ave. and N Victory Road around 7:50 p.m.
NORFOLK, NE
News Channel Nebraska

NPD: Norfolk man arrested for third DUI

NORFOLK, Neb. -- A 36-year-old Norfolk man was arrested for a third-offense DUI after being pulled over for driving without headlights. The Norfolk Police Division said that around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, an officer did a traffic stop on a vehicle that was driving without headlights on. An officer reportedly...
NORFOLK, NE
thebestmix1055.com

DCSO investigates Logan View threat

At about 9 Wednesday morning, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office was made aware of a potential threat that was made on social media pertaining to Logan View Public Schools. School officials contacted authorities as soon as they were made aware of the situation. An investigation was conducted that determined the threat to be credible. Officials said, however, that there is no danger to the public or any students at Logan View.
1011now.com

Nebraska lumber industry shows signs of normalcy after COVID-19

NORFOLK, Neb. -- “The lumber market really has come off,” said Chad Gilsdorf, who is the manager at Mead Lumber in Norfolk. Despite a challenging last couple of years within the lumber industry due largely in part to the Covid-19 pandemic, officials said things are starting to return to normal.
NORFOLK, NE
norfolkneradio.com

Norfolk man sentenced for delivery of a controlled substance

STANTON - A Norfolk man will spend the next four to eight years behind bars after he was convicted on two counts of delivery of a controlled substance. On Monday, Stanton County District Judge James Kube sentenced 33-year-old Saulo Casillas to two to four years on each count that will be served consecutively. Back in 2021, Stanton County Sheriffs arrested Casillas on an active arrest warrant after continually selling cocaine to an undercover informant at the Country Village trailer court near Woodland Park.
NORFOLK, NE
norfolkneradio.com

Norfolk woman arrested following early morning asault

NORFOLK - A Norfolk woman was arrested early this morning following a disturbance call. Captain Mike Bauer said police were called to a residence in the 400 block of Omaha Avenue around 1:35 a.m. Once on scene, they made contact with an adult male who stated that he was assaulted by 39-year-old Lindsay Johnson.
NORFOLK, NE
norfolkneradio.com

Traffic stop leads to arrest of Norfolk man

NORFOLK - A traffic stop lead to the arrest of a Norfolk man yesterday afternoon. Captain Mike Bauer said police stopped a vehicle for driving without their headlights on around 6:30 p.m. and made contact with 36-year-old Bradley Miller. During the encounter, police discovered that Miller’s license was under revocation and took him into custody.
NORFOLK, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Norfolk Pink Panthers make history in the Sunshine State

NORFOLK, Neb. -- “An experience we’ll remember forever,” said Norfolk dance coach Molly Meysenburg. The Norfolk Pink Panthers recently took a trip to the East Coast to compete in the Universal Dance Association’s National Dance Competition in Orlando, Fla. The Panthers were one of 18 teams...
NORFOLK, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Two NE Nebraska women sentenced for separate Highway 275 meth arrests

STANTON, Neb. – Two northeast Nebraska women will spend time behind bars after separate drug convictions in Stanton County. 31-year-old Keriann Denney, of Norfolk, was sentenced to 240 days in county jail following her convictions for methamphetamine possession and failure to appear. Denney was arrested by the Stanton County...
NORFOLK, NE
norfolkneradio.com

Norfolk man pleads guilty to two separate charges

STANTON - A Norfolk man plead guilty to two separate charges in two different cases in Stanton County District Court on Monday. The man, 36-year-old Zachary Price, pled guilty to possession of methamphetamine after Stanton County Sheriffs found him trespassing near the Bega School last August. Price did have prior drug convictions before his arrest.
NORFOLK, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Columbus Police investigating armed robbery

COLUMBUS, Neb. -- Authorities in Platte County are investigating an armed robbery that occurred late Sunday night. According to Columbus Police Capt. Douglas Molczyk, the incident happened just before midnight. Molczyk said a man 'armed with a semiautomatic pistol' entered Corner Stop on 23rd Street and ordered the employee to...
COLUMBUS, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Former Winside art teacher pleads no contest to amended charges related to student relationship

WAYNE, Neb. -- A former northeast Nebraska teacher has pleaded no contest to two misdemeanor charges related to an inappropriate relationship with a student. Former Winside art teacher Rachel McPhillips, who had been facing charges of child abuse and third-degree sexual assault, pleaded no contest to amended charges in Wayne County Court on Monday. According to court documents, McPhillips entered her pleas to charges of disturbing the peace and attempting a class 1 misdemeanor.
WINSIDE, NE
News Channel Nebraska

'Sabrina The Teenage Witch' star coming to Norfolk

NORFOLK, Neb. -- A household name from the 90s is coming to Norfolk for a comedy show this weekend. Actress and comedian Caroline Rhea, known for portraying Hilda Spellman on "Sabrina The Teenage Witch," will be performing three shows this weekend at the District Event Center. District Event Center owner...
NORFOLK, NE
News Channel Nebraska

FEB 9 (5:50 PM CT) - Bloomfield vs Creighton (NCN TV)

CREIGHTON - The games between Bloomfield and Creighton will be streamed online via the NFHS Network starting at 5:50 PM CT. The games will be televised on News Channel Nebraska, by being joined in progress, starting at 6:30 PM CT. To watch the game online you need to have a...
BLOOMFIELD, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy