Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
News Channel Nebraska
Lane closed in Norfolk for repairs
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A lane in Norfolk is currently closed until repairs can be done. The City of Norfolk announced that the outside southbound lane on 1st St. that goes from Benjamin Ave. to Elm Ave. Officials said the previous snowfall has compromised the patch work that was done to...
norfolkneradio.com
Lane on portion of 1st Street closed
NORFOLK - One of the lanes on a section of road on 1st Street has been closed. According to the City of Norfolk, the outside southbound lane on 1st Street from Benjamin Avenue to Elm Avenue closed. The snow melt is compromising any patch work completed. The lane will reopen...
Norfolk police investigating threats made over social media
Norfolk Police Division (NPD) are currently investigating an incident involving a minor making threats over social media.
kscj.com
FIRE DAMAGES HOME & GARAGE IN LAUREL, NEBRASKA
A FIRE THURSDAY MORNING HAS CAUSED MAJOR DAMAGE TO A GARAGE ATTACHED TO A HOME IN LAUREL NEBRASKA. VOLUNTEER FIREFIGHTERS RESPONDED TO THE BLAZE AT 117 7TH STREET IN LAUREL AROUND 9 A.M. AND FOUND FLAMES COMING FROM THE GARAGE. A LAUREL FIRE DEPARTMENT SPOKESMAN SAYS THE ROOF OF THE...
News Channel Nebraska
Neligh woman arrested in Norfolk following accident
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A 21-year-old Neligh woman was arrested for a DUI and drug charge after a single-vehicle accident in Norfolk on Tuesday. The Norfolk Police Division said that, they along with Norfolk Rescue, responded to the accident at the intersection of E Benjamin Ave. and N Victory Road around 7:50 p.m.
News Channel Nebraska
NPD: Norfolk man arrested for third DUI
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A 36-year-old Norfolk man was arrested for a third-offense DUI after being pulled over for driving without headlights. The Norfolk Police Division said that around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, an officer did a traffic stop on a vehicle that was driving without headlights on. An officer reportedly...
thebestmix1055.com
DCSO investigates Logan View threat
At about 9 Wednesday morning, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office was made aware of a potential threat that was made on social media pertaining to Logan View Public Schools. School officials contacted authorities as soon as they were made aware of the situation. An investigation was conducted that determined the threat to be credible. Officials said, however, that there is no danger to the public or any students at Logan View.
1011now.com
Nebraska lumber industry shows signs of normalcy after COVID-19
NORFOLK, Neb. -- “The lumber market really has come off,” said Chad Gilsdorf, who is the manager at Mead Lumber in Norfolk. Despite a challenging last couple of years within the lumber industry due largely in part to the Covid-19 pandemic, officials said things are starting to return to normal.
norfolkneradio.com
Norfolk man sentenced for delivery of a controlled substance
STANTON - A Norfolk man will spend the next four to eight years behind bars after he was convicted on two counts of delivery of a controlled substance. On Monday, Stanton County District Judge James Kube sentenced 33-year-old Saulo Casillas to two to four years on each count that will be served consecutively. Back in 2021, Stanton County Sheriffs arrested Casillas on an active arrest warrant after continually selling cocaine to an undercover informant at the Country Village trailer court near Woodland Park.
norfolkneradio.com
Norfolk woman arrested following early morning asault
NORFOLK - A Norfolk woman was arrested early this morning following a disturbance call. Captain Mike Bauer said police were called to a residence in the 400 block of Omaha Avenue around 1:35 a.m. Once on scene, they made contact with an adult male who stated that he was assaulted by 39-year-old Lindsay Johnson.
norfolkneradio.com
Traffic stop leads to arrest of Norfolk man
NORFOLK - A traffic stop lead to the arrest of a Norfolk man yesterday afternoon. Captain Mike Bauer said police stopped a vehicle for driving without their headlights on around 6:30 p.m. and made contact with 36-year-old Bradley Miller. During the encounter, police discovered that Miller’s license was under revocation and took him into custody.
News Channel Nebraska
Norfolk Pink Panthers make history in the Sunshine State
NORFOLK, Neb. -- “An experience we’ll remember forever,” said Norfolk dance coach Molly Meysenburg. The Norfolk Pink Panthers recently took a trip to the East Coast to compete in the Universal Dance Association’s National Dance Competition in Orlando, Fla. The Panthers were one of 18 teams...
News Channel Nebraska
Two NE Nebraska women sentenced for separate Highway 275 meth arrests
STANTON, Neb. – Two northeast Nebraska women will spend time behind bars after separate drug convictions in Stanton County. 31-year-old Keriann Denney, of Norfolk, was sentenced to 240 days in county jail following her convictions for methamphetamine possession and failure to appear. Denney was arrested by the Stanton County...
norfolkneradio.com
Norfolk man pleads guilty to two separate charges
STANTON - A Norfolk man plead guilty to two separate charges in two different cases in Stanton County District Court on Monday. The man, 36-year-old Zachary Price, pled guilty to possession of methamphetamine after Stanton County Sheriffs found him trespassing near the Bega School last August. Price did have prior drug convictions before his arrest.
News Channel Nebraska
Columbus Police investigating armed robbery
COLUMBUS, Neb. -- Authorities in Platte County are investigating an armed robbery that occurred late Sunday night. According to Columbus Police Capt. Douglas Molczyk, the incident happened just before midnight. Molczyk said a man 'armed with a semiautomatic pistol' entered Corner Stop on 23rd Street and ordered the employee to...
News Channel Nebraska
Former Winside art teacher pleads no contest to amended charges related to student relationship
WAYNE, Neb. -- A former northeast Nebraska teacher has pleaded no contest to two misdemeanor charges related to an inappropriate relationship with a student. Former Winside art teacher Rachel McPhillips, who had been facing charges of child abuse and third-degree sexual assault, pleaded no contest to amended charges in Wayne County Court on Monday. According to court documents, McPhillips entered her pleas to charges of disturbing the peace and attempting a class 1 misdemeanor.
klkntv.com
19-year-old killed, another seriously hurt in crash in northeast Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A 19-year-old Schuyler teen was killed in a crash on Thursday. The Stanton County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened east of Clarkson, at the intersection of Highway 15 and 822nd Road. Deputies say a Toyota SUV was going north on the highway just...
News Channel Nebraska
'Sabrina The Teenage Witch' star coming to Norfolk
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A household name from the 90s is coming to Norfolk for a comedy show this weekend. Actress and comedian Caroline Rhea, known for portraying Hilda Spellman on "Sabrina The Teenage Witch," will be performing three shows this weekend at the District Event Center. District Event Center owner...
Winter Storm Ahead: Heavy Snow and Breezy conditions expected Fri. Night & Sat.
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU 9 News) — Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories will take effect at 9 PM on Friday and last through 6 PM on Saturday in what’s taking shape to be another substantial shot of snow for much of the KCAU 9 Coverage Area. A band of moderate to heavy snow […]
News Channel Nebraska
FEB 9 (5:50 PM CT) - Bloomfield vs Creighton (NCN TV)
CREIGHTON - The games between Bloomfield and Creighton will be streamed online via the NFHS Network starting at 5:50 PM CT. The games will be televised on News Channel Nebraska, by being joined in progress, starting at 6:30 PM CT. To watch the game online you need to have a...
Comments / 1