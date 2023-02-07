Read full article on original website
‘Lightheaded, coughing a lot’: 30-year-old man shares symptoms of widow maker heart attack
As a distiller, Dave Conway, then 30, often worked in a hot environment, which included climbing ladders and rolling barrels. He wasn’t so surprised when he felt lightheaded and tired. After Googling his symptoms, he thought he had heat exhaustion, but they didn’t improve and soon he struggled to breath. Again, he turned to the Internet and thought perhaps pneumonia was to blame.
"I Smell Like Cheese," Complains Woman, Who Told Mayo Clinic She Showers Twice Daily.
One woman recently wrote in to the Mayo Clinic asking for help with her body odor issue. She insisted that in spite of frequent showers and attention to personal hygiene, she could not get rid of her body odor.
Tower Health and Penn Medicine no longer pursuing alliance
WEAT READING, Pa. - A partnership between two health systems is no more. Officials with West Reading-based Tower Health say they're no longer pursuing an alliance with Penn Medicine. This alliance began in late July, 2021. Tower Health released a statement today saying the two systems have mutually agreed to...
