justpene50

A mother and daughter in love with and living with the same man

***This is a true, current, and unfolding story. Stay tuned for updates. Retold with permission***. A mother’s love is a sacred thing. It is unassuming, soulful, deep, and enduring. It seeks nothing in return. It bears all things wanting only that which is good for her kids.
Cheryl E Preston

Rickey Smiley may not have meant what everyone believes about his son Brandon being sacrificed

Did Rickey Smiley really say he sacrificed his son?. Last week Ricky Smiley the host of the Syndicated Rickey Smiley Show announced that his son Brandon Smiley 32 had passed away and the Internet is blowing up not with condolences but criticism. A statement Smiley made related to his son's death has everyone talking but perhaps his comments were taken out of context.
OK! Magazine

Amy Robach's Friends Worry Fired 'GMA' Star Is 'Trying To Convince Herself' Relationship With T.J. Holmes Is 'The Real Deal'

Amy Robach is putting on a happy face for the world when it comes to her whirlwind relationship with former co-anchor T.J. Holmes, but those closest to the television personality are concerned their relationship isn't all sunshine and roses after losing their coveted GMA3 gigs. Robach and Holmes have been spotted canoodling on L.A. date nights, all smiles as they begin this new and unexpected chapter of their lives, but pals think the mother-of-two is merely "painting a picture of how happy in love they are."One source spilled the 50-year-old "is still saying this is it… [they’re] the real deal,...
Corydon Times-Republican

Jack Saunders planning to pluck hair from Harry Styles’ scalp at BRITs

Jack Saunders planning to pluck hair from Harry Styles’ scalp at BRITs. BBC Radio 1 DJ Jack Saunders has joked he is plotting to pluck a hair from Harry Styles’ scalp at The BRIT Awards 2023 so he can use it to have him cloned, and says he thinks the food will be the best bit of the ceremony.
Corydon Times-Republican

Canceled TV Shows 2023: Which of Your Favorite Series Are Coming to an End?

We’re nearing the end of the 2022-2023 TV season, and there’s already a slew of shows that won’t be coming back later this year. Some long-running shows are coming to an end in 2023, and others won’t be able to continue their stories, even if they did initially get a season renewal (some got saved!).
Corydon Times-Republican

‘Reboot’ Fails to Find a New Home After Hulu Cancellation

Barring some sort of reboot down the line, Reboot fans have seen the last of the Hulu series. According to Deadline, Reboot is “officially over” after Hulu canceled the comedy last month and after creator Steve Levitan and 20th Television tried in vain to find it another home. The site reports that Reboot’s writing room had penned Season 2 scripts that were shopped around to potential buyers.

