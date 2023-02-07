Read full article on original website
Related
A mother started screaming in the hospital when the doctor said "if you try to touch the baby, the baby will die."
A mother started screaming in the hospital when the doctor said "if you try to touch the baby, the baby will die."Photo byMetro. A mother start screaming in the hospital when the doctor said "if you try to touch the baby, the baby will die."
In 2010, a 19-Year-Old Man Consumed a Slug As a Dare. He Was Never the Same Since
In 2010, a group of young friends were enjoying a night outdoors in Australia, laughing and drinking red wine. One of the friends, Sam Ballard, was dared to consume a snail that was creeping on the ground. Despite initial skepticism, Sam took the dare and ate the snail.
Ricky Nelson and Kristin Harmon: Their Tragic, Troubled Lives, Deaths, and Marriage
In the mid-1960s, they were TV's golden couple. He was a TV star turned rock music icon who died in a tragic plane accident in 1985. She was his loyal wife and sometime co-star who struggled with depression and died of a heart attack in 2018.
The Whittaker family, the most inbred family in America, shares some of their life online through Soft White Underbelly
Mark Laita, the host of the Soft White Underbelly youtube channel, is one of the first to highlight the Whittaker family. Mark first came to know the Whittaker family in 2004 while working on his book ¨Created Equal¨.
Trophy Hunter is Eaten Alive by Brother of Lion he Shot for an Instagram Post
John Lennon once said “ karma is going to get you”. This is the case of a story that took place in South Africa in which a trophy hunter of Lions was reportedly killed by the brother of a lion he had shot.
A mother and daughter in love with and living with the same man
***This is a true, current, and unfolding story. Stay tuned for updates. Retold with permission***. A mother’s love is a sacred thing. It is unassuming, soulful, deep, and enduring. It seeks nothing in return. It bears all things wanting only that which is good for her kids.
Famous Actor with Terminal Cancer wishes his kids "Don't Forget Him" and hopes his wife "Meets a Guy" after his death
Jonnie Irwin, a 49-year-old, revealed during an interview that he hoped his children, who’re toddlers, don’t forget him after his death. He also wishes his wife, Jess, meets a guy after he leaves.
Rickey Smiley may not have meant what everyone believes about his son Brandon being sacrificed
Did Rickey Smiley really say he sacrificed his son?. Last week Ricky Smiley the host of the Syndicated Rickey Smiley Show announced that his son Brandon Smiley 32 had passed away and the Internet is blowing up not with condolences but criticism. A statement Smiley made related to his son's death has everyone talking but perhaps his comments were taken out of context.
Popular Hollywood Actor with Black ancestry who passed off as white till she published her autobiography in 2002
Carol Channing is a popular theater artist known for her role as an intelligent matchmaker Dolly Levi in the musical Hello Dolly!, who had African heritage but passed off as white. She was unfortunately born in times when one had to be white to shine in Hollywood.
Amy Robach's Friends Worry Fired 'GMA' Star Is 'Trying To Convince Herself' Relationship With T.J. Holmes Is 'The Real Deal'
Amy Robach is putting on a happy face for the world when it comes to her whirlwind relationship with former co-anchor T.J. Holmes, but those closest to the television personality are concerned their relationship isn't all sunshine and roses after losing their coveted GMA3 gigs. Robach and Holmes have been spotted canoodling on L.A. date nights, all smiles as they begin this new and unexpected chapter of their lives, but pals think the mother-of-two is merely "painting a picture of how happy in love they are."One source spilled the 50-year-old "is still saying this is it… [they’re] the real deal,...
Prince Harry Makes Strange Gesture That Body Language Expert Has Never Seen Anyone Do Before
During the promotional tour for his tell-all memoir Spare, Prince Harry gave a number of interviews which royal watchers and experts have discussed and dissected. But it’s one of his earlier interviews in 2022 that a body language and behavioral expert found most interesting as the prince made a gesture “no one else ever does.”
Corydon Times-Republican
'She gives people goosebumps': Mimi Webb wants to be like Adele
'She gives people goosebumps': Mimi Webb wants to be like Adele. BRIT Awards hopeful Mimi Webb wants to inspire the same emotional reactions in her music as Adele does with her songs.
Corydon Times-Republican
Sam Smith leaves stunned fans wondering how they are going to use loo in balloon BRITs outfit
Sam Smith leaves stunned fans wondering how they are going to use loo in balloon BRITs outfit. Sam Smith shocked fans by turning up for The BRIT Awards 2023 in a huge black inflatable bodysuit – leaving many of them pondering how he will use the toilet during the event.
Corydon Times-Republican
Rihanna is the best singer of all time, says Chris Martin
Rihanna is the best singer of all time, says Chris Martin. Coldplay frontman Chris Martin has confessed to being a big fan of Rihnna.
Corydon Times-Republican
Rihanna set to honour her Caribbean heritage at the Super Bowl
Rihanna set to honour her Caribbean heritage at the Super Bowl. Rihanna has revealed that she plans to pay homage to Barbados at the Super Bowl.
Corydon Times-Republican
Harrison Ford addresses fan theories he suffers from 'social anxiety'
Harrison Ford addresses fan theories he suffers from 'social anxiety'. 'Indiana Jones' legend Harrison Ford has addressed fan theories he has "social anxiety" and insisted he actually just hates "boring situations".
Corydon Times-Republican
Jack Saunders planning to pluck hair from Harry Styles’ scalp at BRITs
Jack Saunders planning to pluck hair from Harry Styles’ scalp at BRITs. BBC Radio 1 DJ Jack Saunders has joked he is plotting to pluck a hair from Harry Styles’ scalp at The BRIT Awards 2023 so he can use it to have him cloned, and says he thinks the food will be the best bit of the ceremony.
Corydon Times-Republican
Canceled TV Shows 2023: Which of Your Favorite Series Are Coming to an End?
We’re nearing the end of the 2022-2023 TV season, and there’s already a slew of shows that won’t be coming back later this year. Some long-running shows are coming to an end in 2023, and others won’t be able to continue their stories, even if they did initially get a season renewal (some got saved!).
Corydon Times-Republican
‘Reboot’ Fails to Find a New Home After Hulu Cancellation
Barring some sort of reboot down the line, Reboot fans have seen the last of the Hulu series. According to Deadline, Reboot is “officially over” after Hulu canceled the comedy last month and after creator Steve Levitan and 20th Television tried in vain to find it another home. The site reports that Reboot’s writing room had penned Season 2 scripts that were shopped around to potential buyers.
Comments / 0