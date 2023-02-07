One of the Memphis police officers charged with the murder of Trye Nichols snapped a photo of the 29-year-old father — bloodied and handcuffed — and sent it to six people after they brutally beat him, according to a report. Officer Demetrius Haley — who was fired from his job after the killing — took two photographs of the critically injured Nichols driver on his personal phone, according to a state document obtained by the Memphis news station WREG. The 30-year-old officer texted the photos of Nichols, who was propped against a car as he was unable to sit up on...

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 4 DAYS AGO