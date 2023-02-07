Read full article on original website
Former Memphis Police director talks police reform after Tyre Nichols death
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — For the first time since Tyre Nichols’ death, former Memphis Police director Toney Armstrong spoke publicly on the subject of police reform on Thursday. It was during a panel held at the University of Memphis journalism department about the coverage surrounding Nichols and its wide-reaching impact.
1st officer in Nichols arrest accused of brutality at prison
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Years before Memphis Police officer Demetrius Haley pulled Tyre Nichols from his car on Jan. 7, setting in motion a deadly confrontation, Haley was accused of taking part in the savage beating of an inmate at a county prison. The 2015 assault of the inmate...
actionnews5.com
Family of woman killed by Memphis police files lawsuit against MPD
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The family of Kayla Lucas, a woman who was shot and killed by a Memphis police officer in 2021, filed a lawsuit against MPD and the City of Memphis. The lawsuit seeks $15 million in total damages for the wrongful death of Lucas. Lucas was shot...
localmemphis.com
Family of woman killed by MPD officers in 2021 files lawsuit
Kayla Lucas was shot and killed by a Memphis cop in December 2021. At the time, police said she was driving a stolen car and backed into a squad vehicle.
Mom fights son at school, chases kids with knife: MPD
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police arrested a woman they say showed up at a high school to fight her son and chased kids with a knife. According to reports, on Thursday, officers responded to a fight call at Booker T. Washington High School in south Memphis. Once there, a school officer told police that Tameka […]
Two dead, one injured in Marianna, Ark. shooting
MARIANNA, Ark. — A large police presence was spotted in Marianna, Arkansas on Saturday afternoon after witnesses reported a shooting. Two people are dead, and another person was injured after a shooting, the Lee County Coroner’s office confirmed. It is unknown if anyone is in custody at this time. Details are still coming in at […]
Memphis police officers who beat Tyre Nichols attacked Black veteran 3 days earlier, lawsuit alleges
Monterrious Harris filed a federal lawsuit alleging the SCORPION unit officers didn't identify themselves as police before attacking him while masked.
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
Suspects steal cash registers, drinks, among other items from store in northeast Memphis, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police is seeking the public’s help with information on three people who broke into a business in the Hollywood area. On Feb. 9 at approximately 2:50 a.m., MPD responded to a burglary at Pit Stop Chelsea, on Chelsea Avenue. Surveillance footage captured suspects forcing...
actionnews5.com
Memphis mother pleads for end to gun violence after teenage daughter shot 7 times
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis mother is issuing a plea to “put the guns down” after her 18-year-old daughter Lamiya Chisum was shot seven times on Tuesday. Chisum’s mother said it happened Tuesday just after 3 a.m. when her daughter received a call to pick up a friend who was stranded at a party in Raleigh.
Could neighbors have helped Tyre Nichols that night?
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In the wake of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols‘ death, many people are wondering if anyone tried to stop what was happening near his home that night. A small quiet neighborhood at Castlegate and Ross Road in Hickory Hill has now been put in the spotlight after the lens of a SkyCop camera showed […]
actionnews5.com
City Watch Alert canceled for missing, endangered man
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department say Caleb Hill has been located and the City Watch Alert is now canceled. There were no details given on how he was found.
Woman says she was carjacked by kids as young as 10
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis woman described one of the scariest moments of her life after she says she was carjacked at gunpoint by a 10-year-old boy and others. The victim says she was carjacked by four kids who stole her 2012 Infiniti on Pearce Street in North Memphis on the morning of Dec. 10. […]
Memphis Police hope someone can help cold case investigation into teen who disappeared more than 7 years ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are asking anyone with information on Amanda Poole, who went missing in Oct. 2015 at age 16, to please contact them. MPD told ABC24 that this is a cold case, and Missing Persons detectives are hoping someone, somewhere may have new information that could help located Poole.
darkhorsepressnow.com
Mississippi mourns FOX13 journalist Tom Dees
Mississippi journalist Tom Dees died Thursday morning, just days before his 58th birthday, as he waited on a lung transplant. Tom was the longest-tenured journalist at FOX13 in Memphis, and his career was marked by a dogged determination to find the truth. He was known by all as kind and honest, and his stories were kind and honest as well. He loved North Mississippi, and for so many years, he was their voice.
Body found lying in the street in Southeast Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating after a dead body was found lying on the ground early Tuesday morning. According to MPD dispatch, they responded to a call around 1 a.m. between Clearbrook Street and Leven Road. Officers found a victim lying on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound. Police say the victim was […]
Memphis cop Demetrius Haley texted photo of bloodied Tyre Nichols after beating: document
One of the Memphis police officers charged with the murder of Trye Nichols snapped a photo of the 29-year-old father — bloodied and handcuffed — and sent it to six people after they brutally beat him, according to a report. Officer Demetrius Haley — who was fired from his job after the killing — took two photographs of the critically injured Nichols driver on his personal phone, according to a state document obtained by the Memphis news station WREG. The 30-year-old officer texted the photos of Nichols, who was propped against a car as he was unable to sit up on...
Cop Texting ‘Female Acquaintance’ Graphic Tyre Nichols Photo Renews ‘Rumor’ That Attack Was Personal
The revelation that a Memphis cop texted a "female acquaintance" with a graphic photo of Tyre Nichols has revived a debunked "rumor" that the beating was personal. The post Cop Texting ‘Female Acquaintance’ Graphic Tyre Nichols Photo Renews ‘Rumor’ That Attack Was Personal appeared first on NewsOne.
Woman arrested after man shot and killed in South Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after gunfire rang out in South Memphis Wednesday night, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). MPD said the shooting happened around 10 p.m. on Fields Avenue. When police arrived, they said a man was already dead at the scene. A woman...
Lawsuit alleges officers who beat Tyre Nichols beat another man three days earlier
A new lawsuit alleges that just three days before Memphis police officers beat 29-year-old Tyre Nichols in a traffic stop that turned deadly, the same five officers were involved in violently beating another Black man during an arrest. The suit was filed by Monterrious Harris, who allegedly was bleeding from the head and had his…
The media may have misled you about Hickory Hill, Tyre Nichols’ neighborhood
It’d be understandable if a casual observer assumed Tyre Nichols was beaten to death on the streets of a violent, impoverished neighborhood. After all, the Memphis Police Department’s Street Crimes Operation to Restore Peace in Our Neighborhoods unit was created to reduce violent crime by focusing on “hot spots.”
