Ohio State basketball offers 2024 small forward from New York

Even though this Ohio State basketball season hasn’t gone like many of us thought it would, it doesn’t mean that head coach Chris Holtmann isn’t looking to the future.

Already with a commitment from 2024 Nevada point guard Juni Mobley, Holtmann is looking for a few others to complement the floor general’s play. That brings us to their latest offer, going out to New York small forward VJ Edgecombe.

At 6-foot, 5-inches, and 180-pounds, Edgecombe is a bit on the smaller side for the position but has the potential to be in a similar mold as former Buckeye star E.J. Liddell in terms of playing bigger than his listed size. Edgecombe doesn’t have a very impressive offer list as he currently holds them from Georgia Tech, Mississippi State, St. John’s, and a few others.

It could very well be the case that Edgecombe is flying under the radar right now and will look to make his decision during his senior season.

