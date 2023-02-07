ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Ohio State basketball offers 2024 small forward from New York

By Michael Chen
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LExEI_0kfcWbWB00

Even though this Ohio State basketball season hasn’t gone like many of us thought it would, it doesn’t mean that head coach Chris Holtmann isn’t looking to the future.

Already with a commitment from 2024 Nevada point guard Juni Mobley, Holtmann is looking for a few others to complement the floor general’s play. That brings us to their latest offer, going out to New York small forward VJ Edgecombe.

At 6-foot, 5-inches, and 180-pounds, Edgecombe is a bit on the smaller side for the position but has the potential to be in a similar mold as former Buckeye star E.J. Liddell in terms of playing bigger than his listed size. Edgecombe doesn’t have a very impressive offer list as he currently holds them from Georgia Tech, Mississippi State, St. John’s, and a few others.

It could very well be the case that Edgecombe is flying under the radar right now and will look to make his decision during his senior season.

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes, and opinion. Follow Michael Chen on Twitter.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Football World Reacts To The Disturbing Ohio State News

A disturbing claim was made during this week's trial involving former Ohio State football players Amir Riep and Jahsen Wint. Back in February of 2020, Ripe and Wint were accused of raping a then-19-year-old woman. After these allegations surfaced, they were dismissed from Ohio State's team. ...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Former Ohio State Wide Receiver Has Died At 48

Former Ohio State wide receiver Dimitrious Stanley has passed away after a lengthy battle with cancer. He was 48 years old.  Prior to joining Ohio State's football team, Stanley played at Thomas Worthington High. He was an All-Ohio selection at running back, rushing for 1,537 yards ...
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

Tristan Gebbia offers a blueprint for how Ohio State can keep its quarterback room full

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- There’s a bit of a science to putting together a quarterback room and Ryan Day seems to have figured out how to maneuver through it with Ohio State’s. The main goal is recruiting the best quarterback there is in every cycle, which up until the 2023 class meant finding five-stars and high-end four-stars willing to come to compete in a stacked room knowing the end result is a potential trip to New York City as a Heisman Trophy finalist and a first-round NFL Draft pick. It’s a great way to build a competitive room, but it’s also a great way to have that room fall apart every offseason thanks to the transfer portal.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Two Ohio basketball experts predicting Bronny to Ohio State

Lebron James high school coach Dru Joyce and All Ohio Basketball Coach / Co-Director George Howard weighed in on the next James bound for basketball glory. Combo guard Bronny James certainly has a basketball future and may take the college route before the professional ranks. Both basketball lifers could see...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Cotie McMahon, Taylor Mikesell propel No. 13 Buckeye women past Gophers

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Cotie McMahon and Taylor Mikesell combined for 49 points on 17-of-28 shooting and No. 13 Ohio State rolled to a 93-63 victory over Minnesota on Wednesday night. McMahon was 8 of 13 from the field and 9 of 9 from the foul line, converting three three-point plays for 25 points. Mikesell was 6 […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

James Laurinaitis Eager to Make an Impact Recruiting Linebackers to Ohio State, Edwin Spillman to Visit Columbus This Spring

Of the coaches who spoke with the Ohio State media contingent on Wednesday, you’d be hard-pressed to find one with a bigger smile than James Laurinaitis. The former Ohio State linebacker joined the Buckeyes’ coaching staff as a graduate assistant at the end of January, and has already set a goal for himself of being “the best linebacker coach in the country.”
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Kamryn Babb Thankful for His Five Years at Ohio State, Excited for Next Chapter After Stepping Away from Football

As Kamryn Babb looks back on his five years as an Ohio State football player, the former Buckeye is filled with gratitude and has no regrets. Babb battled through knee injuries throughout his Ohio State career and finished his career with only one catch. But he says that one catch – a touchdown last season against Indiana that brought national recognition to his story of perseverance through four torn ACLs – was worth all the adversity he had to overcome.
COLUMBUS, OH
Farm and Dairy

Auctioneers receive awards at Ohio Auctioneers Association conference

LEWIS CENTER, Ohio — Auctioneers from across the state convened for the Ohio Auctioneers Association annual conference. The conference was held at the Nationwide Hotel & Conference Center in Lewis Center, Jan. 13-14. Highlights of this year’s conference included the annual trade show with over a dozen industry vendors, the Ohio Auctioneers Championship, auction marketing awards, the hall of fame induction, presidential luncheon and the election of the board of directors.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio takes center stage at State of the Union

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Ohio took center stage during President Joe Biden’s State of the Union speech, particularly during the president laying out his economic agenda. While touting his administration’s goal of bringing back manufacturing jobs, Biden, for the second year in a row, brought up Intel’s semiconductor fabrication plant in New Albany. “Outside of […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Westerville prepares for Intel with land purchase

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) – The City of Westerville is investing in a new development project, in anticipation of business demands related to Intel’s semiconductor facilities in Licking County. City council members voted Tuesday to approve the purchase of 88 acres of land by the Westerville Industry and Commerce Corporation. The property, located along the east […]
WESTERVILLE, OH
columbusnavigator.com

The Most Romantic Restaurants In Columbus

I’m a big believer in love. And romance. And butterflies. Really all of it. I just love love, what can I say? And there’s no better way to say “I love you” than by treating your partner to an incredible night out. We have some very romantic restaurants here in Columbus, each with its own unique vibe.
COLUMBUS, OH
WOWK 13 News

Construction worker rescued from collapsed trench in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man was pulled from a ditch after a trench collapsed at a construction site Monday afternoon on the city’s West Side. A large team of rescue workers was called to a construction site on the 800 block of West State Street in Franklinton, where a construction worker was buried and […]
COLUMBUS, OH
1808Delaware

Everything You Always Wanted To Know About: The Three C Highway

Among official routes in the Buckeye State, it’s one of the oldest, with a route predating establishment of the state highway system. It’s also one of most iconic, as its name traditional and current names reference the fact that it connects the state’s three largest metropolitan areas which, unlike other locations in the US, have names which begin with the same letter.
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

$2.3 million investment moving forward in Bucyrus

BUCYRUS—By a unanimous vote, Bucyrus City Council voted this evening to approve the Community. Reinvestment Area tax exemption for the new Bucyrus Storage Complex project at 1850 Marion Road. As a result, Ohio investor Jim Manos officially announces he will be moving forward with the warehouse and storage project that he has been working on for the last several months.
BUCYRUS, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

214K+
Followers
266K+
Post
97M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy