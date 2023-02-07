Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
State Street Corporation (STT) Could Be a Great Choice
Getting big returns from financial portfolios, whether through stocks, bonds, ETFs, other securities, or a combination of all, is an investor's dream. But for income investors, generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments is your primary focus. Cash flow can come from bond interest, interest from other...
NASDAQ
Gordon Haskett Downgrades Dollar General (DG)
On February 10, 2023, Gordon Haskett downgraded their outlook for Dollar General from Buy to Accumulate. As of February 10, 2023, the average one-year price target for Dollar General is $269.08. The forecasts range from a low of $192.91 to a high of $302.40. The average price target represents an increase of 17.50% from its latest reported closing price of $229.00.
NASDAQ
Chico's FAS (CHS) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Chico's FAS (CHS) closed the most recent trading day at $5.12, moving +0.39% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.22% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.5%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 6.33%. Wall Street will be looking for positivity from...
NASDAQ
Topline Capital Management Increases Position in Paysign (PAYS)
Fintel reports that Topline Capital Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.31MM shares of Paysign Inc (PAYS). This represents 6.3% of the company. In their previous filing dated January 20, 2022 they reported 2.64MM shares and 5.10% of the company, an increase in shares...
NASDAQ
Rubric Capital Management Cuts Stake in Golar LNG (GLNG)
Fintel reports that Rubric Capital Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 6.35MM shares of Golar LNG Ltd. (GLNG). This represents 5.91% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 6.80MM shares and 6.19% of the company, a decrease in...
NASDAQ
Why Stewart Information Stock Fell 11.4% This Week
Stewart Information Services (NYSE: STC) had a bumpy ride this week as its stock price fell 11.4% from last Friday's close through 11:40 a.m. ET today, Feb. 10, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence. The stock is currently trading at about $45.65 per share, up about 6.7% year to date as of Feb. 10 at 11:40 a.m. ET.
NASDAQ
Utah Medical Products (UTMD) Declares $0.30 Dividend
Utah Medical Products said on February 7, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share ($1.18 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 16, 2023 will receive the payment on April 4, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.30 per share. At the current...
NASDAQ
GLJ Research Downgrades United States Steel (X)
On February 10, 2023, GLJ Research downgraded their outlook for United States Steel from Buy to Sell. As of February 10, 2023, the average one-year price target for United States Steel is $29.65. The forecasts range from a low of $18.18 to a high of $44.89. The average price target represents an increase of 5.51% from its latest reported closing price of $28.10.
NASDAQ
Raymond James Initiates Coverage of Brighthouse Financial (BHF) with Market Perform Recommendation
On February 8, 2023, Raymond James initiated coverage of Brighthouse Financial with a Market Perform recommendation. As of February 10, 2023, the average one-year price target for Brighthouse Financial is $57.02. The forecasts range from a low of $49.49 to a high of $68.25. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.42% from its latest reported closing price of $57.84.
NASDAQ
Best Income Stocks to Buy for February 13th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, February 13th:. Everest Re Group, Ltd. RE: This insurance and reinsurance company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.8% over the last 60 days. Everest Re Group, Ltd....
NASDAQ
Should Investors Buy This Dividend Growth Stock?
Economic data in recent weeks has sparked a belief among some investors and economists that the Federal Reserve could begin cutting interest rates by the end of this year. This has led the S&P 500 index to surge 7% higher so far in 2023. Shares of medical devices company Stryker...
NASDAQ
Why Fortinet Stock Surged Higher This Week
Week to date, shares of Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT) were up 8.7% as of 11:38 a.m. on Friday, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The cybersecurity company continued to show why it's well positioned for growth. It delivered earnings ahead of the Street's estimate, with revenue growth accelerating for the third consecutive year.
NASDAQ
Neuberger Berman Group Increases Position in EMCORE (EMKR)
Fintel reports that Neuberger Berman Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.24MM shares of EMCORE Corporation (EMKR). This represents 5.96% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 1.97MM shares and 5.29% of the company, an increase in shares...
NASDAQ
Palantir (PLTR) Q4 2022 Earnings: What to Expect
Is now a good time to buy Palantir Technologies (PLTR) stock? With its market value hitting a recent 52-week low of $5.84, Palantir will rank highly on any list as one of the more notable victims of the bear market. But there could potentially be tons of untapped value for investors who are willing to wait for the next 12 to 18 months.
NASDAQ
1 Under-the-Radar Growth Stock to Buy in February
Williams-Sonoma (NYSE: WSM) might not fit the conventional definition of an under-the-radar stock. The company dates back to 1956 and is one of the best-known names in home furnishings retail. It also owns West Elm and Pottery Barn. But as a stock, it doesn't get much attention from Wall Street...
NASDAQ
Dimensional Fund Advisors Increases Position in Enova International (ENVA)
Fintel reports that Dimensional Fund Advisors has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.22MM shares of Enova International Inc (ENVA). This represents 7.1% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 8, 2022 they reported 1.78MM shares and 4.90% of the company, an increase in...
NASDAQ
Consumer Sector Update for 02/10/2023: GNUS, CIDM, HMC
Consumer stocks were mixed Friday afternoon with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) up 0.8% and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) falling 1.5%. The University of Michigan's preliminary consumer sentiment index rose to 66.4 from 64.9 in January, above expectations for an increase to 65...
NASDAQ
Validea's Top Ten Energy Stocks Based On Martin Zweig - 2/12/2023
The following are the top rated Energy stocks according to Validea's Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Martin Zweig. This strategy looks for growth stocks with persistent accelerating earnings and sales growth, reasonable valuations and low debt. MATADOR RESOURCES CO (MTDR) is a mid-cap value stock in...
NASDAQ
Why Clean Energy Stocks Cratered This Week
In what's becoming a wild ride for investors, clean energy stocks crashed this week. The market had been shifting back toward growth and higher-risk stocks early in 2023, but that momentum just reversed again. Shares of some of the riskier clean energy companies have been hit hardest. According to data...
NASDAQ
Lawson Jeff Updates Holdings in Twilio (TWLO)
Fintel reports that Lawson Jeff has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 6.59MM shares of Twilio Inc (TWLO). This represents 3.6% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 6.48MM shares and 3.70% of the company, an increase in shares of 1.67% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.10% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
Comments / 0