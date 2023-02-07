ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Disgraced Former NY Democrat Governor Andrew Cuomo Carves Up Biden on Border Crisis

In a scathing report against POTUS, Cuomo says “The Southern states were right.”. Cuomo has recently been very critically outspoken against President Biden’s chaotic open border policy and lighting up this administration’s level of preparedness to address the situation at the border as unprepared, even going as far as to claim that the “southern states were right.”
Albany Herald

Classified paper chase: Biden documents traced to law office in Boston

BOSTON — Sensitive documents President Joe Biden took with him after leaving Washington, D.C. landed in a law office in Boston in the latest development in the shoddy handling of West Wing intelligence. Multiple reports state the National Archives revealed late Friday that emails point to the paper trail...
BOSTON, MA

