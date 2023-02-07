ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

dayton.com

Last-minute gift shopping stops for Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day is nearly upon us and a plan is in order. Coming through the door empty handed on February 14 is not an option. Here are some Dayton destinations packed with gift ideas to consider for that special someone in your life. The Winans Chocolate Factory in Piqua...
DAYTON, OH
OnlyInYourState

Go On A Subterranean Adventure In The Cave, A Two-Level, Indoor, 500-Foot Limestone Cave In This Ohio Museum

We’ve all heard of rock climbing courses that are indoors and cave tours that are underground, but an indoor cave? That’s a horse of a different color, but precisely what you’ll find in Cincinnati, Ohio. At the Cincinnati Museum Center, guests are invited to go on a subterranean adventure in The Cave, a two-level, indoor, 500-foot cavern that’s easily the most unique cave in Ohio.
CINCINNATI, OH
dayton.com

Dayton Donut Festival On Tour kicks off Friday with 12 participating shops

Donut lovers get ready! 🍩 Dayton Donut Festival On Tour presented by Planned2Give is kicking off Friday, Feb. 10. The festival is a self-guided donut tour and costs $30 per booklet. Each booklet includes coupons to 12 donut shops in the Dayton area. The coupons are valid for two donuts, said Jeff Jackson, co-founder of Planned2Give.
DAYTON, OH
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Ohio

If you live in Ohio and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots that are known for preparing absolutely delicious food. What do you think about these amazing burger places in Ohio? Have you ever been to any of them before? If you have already tried their food, what was your impression and how would you rate your experience? Did you enjoy the food and the service? What about the atmosphere? Would you recommend other people to visit these burger spots in Ohio if you they happen to live in the area? Feel free to share your honest thoughts in the comment section down below and make sure to include your favorite burger places in Ohio too, so more people can learn about them and even pay them a visit next time they are in the area. If you are a local then even better as we would love to hear your personal recommendations when it comes to eating well in Ohio so definitely leave your suggestions below.
OHIO STATE
dayton.com

Art supply shop reopens Saturday in Mike’s Bike Park

A Dayton art supply shop previously located on Wayne Ave. is reopening Saturday, Feb. 11 inside Mike’s Bike Park as they celebrate their two-year anniversary. Bezaro Art Supply caters to street artists and muralists, owner Greg Bailey said. He added that they also carry a special type of paint typically used by sign makers.
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

Coco’s Bistro offers Savor Your Sunday Brunch during February

Karen Wick-Gagnet, co-founder and co-owner of Coco’s Bistro in Dayton, has a soft spot in her heart for Stivers School for the Arts. When her daughter, Coco, was 14, Wick-Gagnet along with co-owner and husband, Jim, started a Sunday brunch promotion with proceeds going to benefit the school. “I...
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

Best-selling author, gardening fitness on tap for annual perennial school set for Springfield

It’s back! The 23rd Annual Central Ohio Perennial Flower School is returning on Thursday, March 2 in Springfield. I can’t wait!. I say this every year, and it’s true, this is my favorite program of the entire year. More than 200 plant people come together in one room to talk about perennials, learn about them, and just enjoy each other’s company after a long winter.
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

Restaurants we miss: Grub Steak served Dayton diners for 50 years

Last week, we asked readers to tell us which Dayton-area restaurants they miss while featuring 10 beloved Dayton restaurants that are no longer with us. The Grub Steak Restaurant was founded in 1963 by Joe Bissett at 1410 North Main Street in Dayton. The small bar and grill grew into a full-service restaurant.
DAYTON, OH
OnlyInYourState

The Marvelous 1.2-Mile Trail In Ohio Leads Adventurers To A Little-Known Overlook

There’s nothing like getting lost in the woods for an afternoon, and believe it or not, Ohio has lots of woods perfect for such an endeavor. California Woods is one of Cincinnati Parks’s East Side parks. It will sneak up on you; one minute, you’re cruising down Kellogg Avenue admiring planes and boats; and the next, you’re turning onto a one-lane, dirt road and into the woods. Within this wondrous hidden expanse, the Trillium Trail and Moon Valley Loop offer an easy breezy hike with lots of hidden surprises, including a little-known Ohio overlook sure to make you catch your breath.
CINCINNATI, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cincinnati Area

If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in and around Cincinnati (this list is not at all exhaustive!). Since 1960, this family-owned restaurant has been serving some of the best fried chicken in Cincinnati. Their chicken is juicy and tender on the inside while being crunchy on the outside. Check out their fried chicken dinners, which come with two sides of your choice (customers highly recommend the hot bacon slaw, coleslaw, or German potato salad). You can't go wrong with the half-chicken dinner, which comes with a perfectly cooked chicken breast, thigh, leg, and wing. Patrons also enjoy the fried chicken livers and chicken & waffle, which come with a chicken breast and made-to-order waffle with syrup and butter. The restaurant also has a great chicken sandwich with a hand-breaded chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, and mayo inside a toasted bun.
CINCINNATI, OH
WDTN

PHOTOS: Trees downed in the Miami Valley

According to a Facebook post by Harrison Township, at least eight areas are dealing with fallen trees. One tree at the intersection of Harding Avenue and Polk Boulevard was uprooted, sending branches across the road.
DAYTON, OH
countynewsonline.org

The Animal Shelter has 2 new dogs available for adoption

The Darke County Animal Shelter has 2 new dogs available for adoption. They got the Bordatella and Parvo/Lepto/Distemper vaccines and are heartworm negative, dewormed and microchipped. The Shelter’s visiting hours are Monday-Friday 8am-11:45 am and 1 pm-4pm. Saturday 9am-11:30 am. The Shelter is located at 5066 County Home Rd. Greenville,...
GREENVILLE, OH
cincinnati-oh.gov

A Dog? A Wolf? A Coyote!

Did you think you saw a stray dog running across your yard? Or maybe you thought you saw a wolf walking through the woods. We're here to tell you, it's likely neither of those things, but is actually a coyote!. Coyotes are not the same as wolves. They are much...
CINCINNATI, OH

