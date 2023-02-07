Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Springfield entertainer is giving away millionsAsh JurbergSpringfield, OH
4 Amazing Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
New Buffalo Wild Wings to Open Next Door to a WalmartJoel EisenbergXenia, OH
Discovering the Best Pizzeria in Ohio - A Journey Through Pizza HeavenLiviu RomanOhio State
Springfield Police unit involved in injury crash Wednesday nightSteel Ohio MediaSpringfield, OH
Related
Puppies preparing for 4 Paws for Ability’s annual Service Dog Scrimmage
There are seven "pupletes" this year, all seven-months-old and from the same litter!
Girl Scout Cookie distribution begins in the Miami Valley
From now through March 19, girls will take orders to personally deliver cookies to local customers. Beginning Feb. 17, they will host pop-up shops in front of supporting businesses, according to a Girl Scouts release.
dayton.com
Last-minute gift shopping stops for Valentine’s Day
Valentine’s Day is nearly upon us and a plan is in order. Coming through the door empty handed on February 14 is not an option. Here are some Dayton destinations packed with gift ideas to consider for that special someone in your life. The Winans Chocolate Factory in Piqua...
Area animal shelter seeking donations after 39 cats rescued from Piqua home
Miami County Animal Shelter is asking for the public’s help after 39 cats were rescued from a Piqua home.
OnlyInYourState
Go On A Subterranean Adventure In The Cave, A Two-Level, Indoor, 500-Foot Limestone Cave In This Ohio Museum
We’ve all heard of rock climbing courses that are indoors and cave tours that are underground, but an indoor cave? That’s a horse of a different color, but precisely what you’ll find in Cincinnati, Ohio. At the Cincinnati Museum Center, guests are invited to go on a subterranean adventure in The Cave, a two-level, indoor, 500-foot cavern that’s easily the most unique cave in Ohio.
dayton.com
Dayton Donut Festival On Tour kicks off Friday with 12 participating shops
Donut lovers get ready! 🍩 Dayton Donut Festival On Tour presented by Planned2Give is kicking off Friday, Feb. 10. The festival is a self-guided donut tour and costs $30 per booklet. Each booklet includes coupons to 12 donut shops in the Dayton area. The coupons are valid for two donuts, said Jeff Jackson, co-founder of Planned2Give.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots that are known for preparing absolutely delicious food. What do you think about these amazing burger places in Ohio? Have you ever been to any of them before? If you have already tried their food, what was your impression and how would you rate your experience? Did you enjoy the food and the service? What about the atmosphere? Would you recommend other people to visit these burger spots in Ohio if you they happen to live in the area? Feel free to share your honest thoughts in the comment section down below and make sure to include your favorite burger places in Ohio too, so more people can learn about them and even pay them a visit next time they are in the area. If you are a local then even better as we would love to hear your personal recommendations when it comes to eating well in Ohio so definitely leave your suggestions below.
Nearly 40 cats rescued from ‘deplorable’ conditions at Piqua home; How you can help
Nearly 40 cats, some of who were on the brink of death, were rescued from a home in Miami County.
dayton.com
Art supply shop reopens Saturday in Mike’s Bike Park
A Dayton art supply shop previously located on Wayne Ave. is reopening Saturday, Feb. 11 inside Mike’s Bike Park as they celebrate their two-year anniversary. Bezaro Art Supply caters to street artists and muralists, owner Greg Bailey said. He added that they also carry a special type of paint typically used by sign makers.
dayton.com
Coco’s Bistro offers Savor Your Sunday Brunch during February
Karen Wick-Gagnet, co-founder and co-owner of Coco’s Bistro in Dayton, has a soft spot in her heart for Stivers School for the Arts. When her daughter, Coco, was 14, Wick-Gagnet along with co-owner and husband, Jim, started a Sunday brunch promotion with proceeds going to benefit the school. “I...
dayton.com
Best-selling author, gardening fitness on tap for annual perennial school set for Springfield
It’s back! The 23rd Annual Central Ohio Perennial Flower School is returning on Thursday, March 2 in Springfield. I can’t wait!. I say this every year, and it’s true, this is my favorite program of the entire year. More than 200 plant people come together in one room to talk about perennials, learn about them, and just enjoy each other’s company after a long winter.
Trash to treasure: Bottle caps to become memorial for Deputy Yates
All bottle caps must be collected by May 15 in order for the bench to be completed in time for the Clark County Fair on July 21-28.
dayton.com
Restaurants we miss: Grub Steak served Dayton diners for 50 years
Last week, we asked readers to tell us which Dayton-area restaurants they miss while featuring 10 beloved Dayton restaurants that are no longer with us. The Grub Steak Restaurant was founded in 1963 by Joe Bissett at 1410 North Main Street in Dayton. The small bar and grill grew into a full-service restaurant.
OnlyInYourState
The Marvelous 1.2-Mile Trail In Ohio Leads Adventurers To A Little-Known Overlook
There’s nothing like getting lost in the woods for an afternoon, and believe it or not, Ohio has lots of woods perfect for such an endeavor. California Woods is one of Cincinnati Parks’s East Side parks. It will sneak up on you; one minute, you’re cruising down Kellogg Avenue admiring planes and boats; and the next, you’re turning onto a one-lane, dirt road and into the woods. Within this wondrous hidden expanse, the Trillium Trail and Moon Valley Loop offer an easy breezy hike with lots of hidden surprises, including a little-known Ohio overlook sure to make you catch your breath.
Emergency SNAP benefits ending: DML and The Foodbank ready to help
Local resources are helping to fight against food insecurity, including several Dayton Metro Library branches that serve as Pantry Partners for the Dayton Foodbank.
Greene County welcomes ‘A World A’Fair’ in May
A World A'Fair was forced to cancel the event from 2019 to 2022 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
3 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cincinnati Area
If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in and around Cincinnati (this list is not at all exhaustive!). Since 1960, this family-owned restaurant has been serving some of the best fried chicken in Cincinnati. Their chicken is juicy and tender on the inside while being crunchy on the outside. Check out their fried chicken dinners, which come with two sides of your choice (customers highly recommend the hot bacon slaw, coleslaw, or German potato salad). You can't go wrong with the half-chicken dinner, which comes with a perfectly cooked chicken breast, thigh, leg, and wing. Patrons also enjoy the fried chicken livers and chicken & waffle, which come with a chicken breast and made-to-order waffle with syrup and butter. The restaurant also has a great chicken sandwich with a hand-breaded chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, and mayo inside a toasted bun.
PHOTOS: Trees downed in the Miami Valley
According to a Facebook post by Harrison Township, at least eight areas are dealing with fallen trees. One tree at the intersection of Harding Avenue and Polk Boulevard was uprooted, sending branches across the road.
countynewsonline.org
The Animal Shelter has 2 new dogs available for adoption
The Darke County Animal Shelter has 2 new dogs available for adoption. They got the Bordatella and Parvo/Lepto/Distemper vaccines and are heartworm negative, dewormed and microchipped. The Shelter’s visiting hours are Monday-Friday 8am-11:45 am and 1 pm-4pm. Saturday 9am-11:30 am. The Shelter is located at 5066 County Home Rd. Greenville,...
cincinnati-oh.gov
A Dog? A Wolf? A Coyote!
Did you think you saw a stray dog running across your yard? Or maybe you thought you saw a wolf walking through the woods. We're here to tell you, it's likely neither of those things, but is actually a coyote!. Coyotes are not the same as wolves. They are much...
Comments / 0