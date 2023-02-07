ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Grant Basile scored 33 as Virginia Tech topples Notre Dame

Grant Basile tied his career high of 33 points and Justyn Mutts added 19 to lead Virginia Tech to a 93-87 victory over host Notre Dame in Atlantic Coast Conference play on Saturday in South Bend, Ind. Basile, who had 28 second-half points, went 13 of 19 from the field,...
BLACKSBURG, VA
Why Eddrick Houston Could Be a Transcendent Piece in UGAs 2024 Class

Kirby Smart’s recruiting strategy is simple. Recruit the best athletes at each position. While this seems obvious, not every program gets the pick of the crop when it comes to recruiting. Under Smart, Georgia has won at unprecedented levels and has ascended to a level never before seen in program history. As a result, Georgia often gets who they want.
ATLANTA, GA
Monroe basketball runs past Columbus with two big wins

ALBANY - The Monroe Golden Tornadoes (19-6) and Lady Tornadoes (19-6) breezed past Columbus Friday night in their final regular season games of the year with matching season records. The boys topped the Blue Devils 67-36 while the girls blew out Columbus 51-11. Monroe's speed advantage was evident from the beginning of the boy's game and an alley-oop slam dunk by Justin Burns was followed by a slam by An'Drico Jackson on the next fast break the Tornadoes were up 14-3. Monroe increased the lead to 23-7 early in the second quarter when Lorenzo Still swished a three from the corner and Monroe led 27-10 at the half.
MONROE, GA
Atlanta man held at gunpoint after dating app meet up

ATLANTA (WANF) -- A victim who said he was held up at gunpoint in south Fulton County after using the dating app Grindr spoke exclusively with Atlanta News First on Thursday. Police arrested the suspect this week. Now one of the victims hopes that by sharing what happened, others will avoid similar dangerous and or potentially deadly situations.
ATLANTA, GA

