ALBANY - The Monroe Golden Tornadoes (19-6) and Lady Tornadoes (19-6) breezed past Columbus Friday night in their final regular season games of the year with matching season records. The boys topped the Blue Devils 67-36 while the girls blew out Columbus 51-11. Monroe's speed advantage was evident from the beginning of the boy's game and an alley-oop slam dunk by Justin Burns was followed by a slam by An'Drico Jackson on the next fast break the Tornadoes were up 14-3. Monroe increased the lead to 23-7 early in the second quarter when Lorenzo Still swished a three from the corner and Monroe led 27-10 at the half.

MONROE, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO