Read full article on original website
Related
nbcrightnow.com
Neighbor shoots neighbor on Outlook Rd in Sunnyside
SUNNYSIDE, Wash. - One person is in custody after a shooting in Sunnyside, according to Yakima County Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer Casey Schilperoort. The incident involved two neighbors on the 3000 block of Outlook Road around 9 p.m. on February 10, according to Schilperoort. One neighbor shot another in the leg. There is currently no known motive.
nbcrightnow.com
DUI crash causes Richland power outage
Richland, Wash. - Richland Police Department and Benton County Sheriffs Office responded to a DUI crash earlier Saturday morning after it caused a power outage in the area. Officers on scene says the driver of the car jumped the curb and ran into a power box. Line crews are working...
FOX 11 and 41
Shots fired at multiple homes in Grandview
GRANDVIEW, Wash.- Grandview police responded to reports of shots being fired on the 300 block of Jade Avenue around 10:54 p.m. on February 9. One house was hit multiple times and according to Grandview police the house appears to have been targeted in the shooting. One round did miss, though, and reportedly hit a house on the 800 block of W. 5th.
FOX 11 and 41
Man charged with attempted murder after shooting in Pasco
PASCO, Wash.- Juan Pablo Aguilar, 31, has been charged with attempted murder after firing 15 rounds in a shooting near 6th and Clark Street in Pasco on February 7. According to probable cause documents for Aguilar’s arrest filed in Franklin County Superior Court Aguilar fired 15 rounds, hitting a male victim twice.
Kennewick Police Investigating Three Separate But Similar Car Thefts
(Kennewick, WA) -- Kennewick Police are asking for your help after three separate, but similar car thefts were reported in the city Thursday morning. Officers say the thefts shared a number of commonalities but were not thought to be related. All the vehicle thefts happened while the cars were unlocked and warming up in their respective owner's driveways, while they were unattended.
nbcrightnow.com
Morning news and weather update February 10: Richland shooting suspect arrested in Vegas, 3 cars stolen in Kennewick and mild weekend weather
Michael Reep, the suspect in a shooting on McMurray St in Richland has been arrested in Las Vegas. According to the RPD he will be extradited back to Richland. Kennewick Police responded to three separate stolen car reports on February 9 and are reminding residents to never leave their cars unattended when warming them up. It should be a nice weekend with mild temperatures before scattered showers move into the region on Monday.
Pasco suspect fired 15 shots at a man. Police are calling it attempted murder
The victim was hit twice by the gunfire.
nbcrightnow.com
Kennewick Police: Three cars stolen in one morning while warming up
KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Kennewick Police Department is reporting that three cars were stolen from different homes on February 9, all while the cars were being warmed up in their owners’ driveway. The cars had been left unlocked, so KPD is urging people not to leave their car unattended and unlocked while warming it up.
nbcrightnow.com
Family of 4 displaced after Kennewick house fire
Kennewick, Wash. - On Friday February 10th, Kennewick Fire Department, Benton Co. Fire District 1, and the Pasco Fire Department were called to a home at the 4000 block of West 20th Ave. for a house fire. KFD says they got calls reporting that there was flames and smoke that were visible through the front door of the house around 11 p.m.
2nd suspect in deadly Richland shooting arrested at Las Vegas convenience store
He hasn’t been charged for shooting anyone.
yaktrinews.com
Firefighters battling house fire in West Richland
WEST RICHLAND, Wash. - Fire crews from Benton County and Richland are on the 3800 block of West Van Giesen Street battling a massive mobile home fire. A large plume of black smoke could be seen more than a mile from the mobile home.
nbcrightnow.com
Walla Walla County reporting increase in scam calls
WALLA WALLA COUNTY, Wash. - The Walla Walla County Sheriff's Office (WWCSO) posted about an increase in scam call reports claiming to be from the office. The caller will make claims about missing a court date or information regarding a high-profile case. "The kicker is that the suspect(s) are rude,...
yaktrinews.com
KPD, BC deputy prosecutor break down multiple DUI charges in Kennewick crash
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Despite the consequences of driving under the influence, some who get arrested continue to drive intoxicated. Police say they can’t catch every drunk driver, but if someone is arrested for multiple DUIs, some bigger consequences come to play. According to Sgt. Matt Newton with the...
17 failed food safety inspections at Tri-Cities area restaurants, other businesses
Failing grades were given to restaurants, meat markets and convenience store food service.
nbcrightnow.com
RPD fills new Deputy Chief position
RICHLAND, Wash.- David Neher is the new Deputy Police Chief with the RPD. RPD Chief Brigit Clary recently announced the promotion of Neher to the Deputy Chief position. “I’m proud to name Deputy Chief Neher in this new role and know that he will continue to diligently serve the citizens and employees of Richland,” Chief Clary said.
Tri-City Herald death notices Feb. 9, 2023
Death notices for Kennewick, Pasco, Richland and the Yakima Valley.
Pasco Wants An I-182 Overpass at Road 76–Seeking Input
Friday, February 10th the City of Pasco released information indicating they are interested in linking two growing areas of Pasco with a new overpass. Proposal released about building overpass over I-182 at Road 76. According to the information, provided by Pasco Communications Program Manager Jon Funfar:. "The City of Pasco...
Pasco PD Is Seeking Your Input
In 2019 the Pasco Police Department received a significant honor. They became an accredited police department through CALEA (The Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies). Before going any further, a little history about how Pasco PD got to that point. Many residents of the Tri-Cities remember 2015 and the...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Pursuit of a stolen vehicle ends in crash on I-84
Oregon State Police has released more information about the pursuit and crash eastbound on Interstate 84 Wednesday afternoon:. The state police received multiple reports of a white service truck driving erratically at high rates of speed beginning near milepost 193. Those reports included statements that the vehicle was driving over 100 miles per hour, cutting through traffic, passing cars on the shoulder, and nearly crashing numerous times.
Comments / 0