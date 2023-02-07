ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Rise in the Cost of a Super Bowl Commercial

Super Bowl Sunday has become an unofficial national holiday in the United States. Football fans — casual or die-hard gather around the television with their favorite foods and snacks – and check out the commercials. Since the first Super Bowl in 1967, the game has grown exponentially and...
SEC’s 14 Schools Divvy Up $721.8M in Revenue

The Southeastern Conference announced that it distributed $721.8 million to its 14 schools in 2021-22 from a pot of $802 million in total revenue. Despite the flashy figures, it’s a slight decrease from the previous years’ distributions: In 2020-21, the conference allocated $764.4 million, for an average of $54.6 million per school.
NFL Faces Class Action Lawsuit Over ‘Sunday Ticket’ Prices

The NFL will face a $6 billion class action lawsuit over claims it limited televised games and hiked the cost of “NFL Sunday Ticket.”. DirecTV has rights to “Sunday Ticket” until the end of the 2022-23 season, and the plaintiffs’ attorneys are seeking damages for those who purchased “Sunday Ticket” from the provider since 2011.
Zwift Continues to Level Up With $620M Investment

In the world of at-home fitness apps, Zwift is carving its own path — and it has plenty of fresh capital to do so. The company isn’t turning a profit yet, co-founder Eric Min told Bloomberg, but it has raised $620 million in funding from investors including Amazon’s Alex Fund, KKR and Co., and Permira Holdings.
Disney Has No Plans to Spin Off ESPN

Disney CEO Bob Iger said there were no plans to spin off ESPN despite calls from activist investors. “ESPN is a differentiator for this company,” said Iger. “It is going through some obviously challenging times because of what’s happened in linear programming. But the brand of ESPN is very healthy, and the programming of ESPN is very healthy.”
ESPN Becomes Separate Unit in Disney Reorganization

The Walt Disney Co. has announced a sweeping corporate reorganization that makes ESPN one of the three pillars of the global entertainment giant. There’s been speculation the Mouse would spin off the sports network, but ESPN and chairman Jimmy Pitaro are emerging as key power players in the reorganized $82 billion company.
Billionaire Lines Up Big Banks for Manchester United Bid

British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe is tapping some of the world’s largest banks to back his bid for Manchester United. Bloomberg reports that Ratcliffe is working with Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan as he prepares for some exceptionally well-heeled competition. Ratcliffe has a net worth of around $16.1 billion. The...
Activision Blizzard Sets Records, Nintendo Flops

Activision Blizzard can boast some company bests in its fourth-quarter report. The video game giant recorded $2.33 billion in fourth-quarter revenue, up from the $2.16 billion it generated during the same period last year — and reported record quarterly net bookings of $3.57 billion, a 43% year-over-year increase from $2.49 billion.
Amazon’s Prime Video Antes Up on Sports Betting

There’s a new thing you can find with one click on Amazon: sports betting content. The tech and retail giant added 24/7 sports betting network SportsGrid to Prime Video. The channel will also be available on Amazon’s FreeVee platform. The move could complement Amazon’s growing portfolio of live...
Manchester United Owners Reportedly Want Partial Sale Only

Two groups interested in Manchester United are reportedly skeptical that the team’s current owners, the Glazer family, are open to selling the entirety of the club. The Glazers, who purchased the team in 2005 for a reported $942 million, hired the Raine Group to oversee a full or partial sale and had set a soft deadline of Feb. 17 for parties to register their interest.
