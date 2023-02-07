ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida Atlantic secures 90-85 OT win over Louisiana Tech

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Alijah Martin scored 26 points, including eight in the overtime, as the Florida Atlantic Owls took down the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs 90-85. The Owls moved to 24-2 with the victory and the Bulldogs fell to 13-12.
