CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — An immigration judge has ordered a commercial truck driver from Ukraine to be deported, six months after he was acquitted of causing the deaths of seven motorcyclists in New Hampshire. Twenty-seven-year-old Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, of West Springfield, Massachusetts, had a series of immigration hearings after he was acquitted in August and picked up by immigration authorities. On Feb. 3, an immigration judge ordered his removal. The Ukrainian, who has been being held in Pennsylvania, has until March 8 to file an appeal. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has said Zhukovskyy was previously convicted on charges that include drug possession, driving with a suspended license, furnishing false information and larceny. His lawyer is declining to comment.

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO