Oscar-nominated actor Kerry Condon on her role in 'The Banshees of Inisherin'
NPR's Scott Simon speaks with Kerry Condon, who was nominated for an Academy Award for her role in the new movie "The Banshees of Inisherin." "The Banshees Of Inisherin" is racking up awards nominations, including Oscar for best picture, screenplay, director, two for best supporting actor and for best supporting actress. Kerry Condon - she plays Siobhan, the sister of Padraic - goes to a pub on their island to dress down her brother's best friend, Colm, for suddenly ignoring her brother.
The Whiteness Myth
In 1923, an Indian American man named Bhagat Singh Thind argued before the U.S. Supreme Court that he was a white man and was therefore eligible to become a naturalized citizen. He based his claim on the fact that he was a member of India's highest caste and identified as an Aryan and therefore white. His claims were supported by the so-called Indo-European language theory, a controversial idea that says nearly half the world's population speak a language that originated in one place. Theories about who lived in that place inspired a racist ideology that contended that the original speakers of the language were a white supreme race that colonized Europe and Asia thousands of years ago. This was used by many to define whiteness and eventually led to one of the most horrific events in history. On this episode of Throughline, we unpack the myths around this powerful idea and explore the politics and promise of the mother tongue.
Turkish novelist Elif Shafak reflects on the earthquake in Turkey
The scope of devastation and death across Turkey and Syria is hard to hold in our minds. Human beings often want to look away. We are going to turn now to one of Turkey's most esteemed writers. Elif Shafak looks at pain in her novels, including "The Bastard Of Istanbul" and "Three Daughters Of Eve." And her novels reflect her country's tangle of history, humanity and politics. She spent her formative years with her mother and grandmother in Turkey and later taught at universities there. In recent years, she has made her life abroad. Elif Shafak joins us now from London. Thank you so much for being with us.
Iranians are protesting their government on the anniversary of the Islamic Revolution
Today in Iran marks the anniversary of the 1979 revolution that toppled the monarchy and installed the Ayatollah Khomeini as the first supreme leader of the Islamic Republic. The occasion usually brings crowds to the streets of Tehran and across the country, but this year's events are tense. All Things Considered host Mary Louise Kelly is in Tehran and joins us now. Mary Louise, thanks for being with us.
Gothataone Moeng on her first collection of short stories 'Call and Response'
NPR's Scott Simon talks with Gothataone Moeng about her first collection of short stories, "Call and Response." They involve Botswanan characters caught between tradition and modernity. SCOTT SIMON, HOST:. "Call And Response" is a collection of short stories that reveals the world as lived by girls and women in a...
Anti-LGBTQ remarks from top aide in Japan sparks outrage and hope for change
A top aide to Japan's prime minister made discriminatory remarks about sexual minorities, leading to a wave of public outrage, but also to some hopes for reform. There's public outrage in Japan over discriminatory remarks about sexual minorities from the prime minister's office. The response to this scandal is giving LGBTQ advocates hope that this may be an opportunity for change.
Brazil's president hopes to revive ties with the U.S. during White House visit
Brazil's new leader Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva meets Friday with President Biden. The two presidents have a lot in common — both Brazil and the U.S. suffered attacks by right-wing extremists. A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:. Brazil's president, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, is in Washington, D.C., to...
Here's what happened with Adani — and what the fallout could be for India's economy
The Adani Group is one of India's largest conglomerates, and it recently lost tens of billions of dollars in market value. An American investing group called Hindenburg Research accused the company of fraud in a report last month. Paddy Hirsch and Darian Woods from our daily economics podcast The Indicator explain what happened and what the fallout could be for India's economy.
Ukraine alleges that Putin was involved in 2014 Malaysia passenger jet downing
Investigators into the 2014 downing of Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 over eastern Ukraine alleged this week that Putin was directly involved. The incident led to 298 civilian deaths from 16 countries. ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:. In 2014, Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 was shot down over Eastern Ukraine, killing all 298 passengers...
