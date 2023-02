Betty Lou (nee Walker) Waller of Fulton, Missouri, formerly of Steelville, Missouri, was born October 24, 1929 in Butts, Missouri to Alvin Russell and Edna Williams Walker and passed away Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at the age of 93 years, 2 months and 24 days. Betty grew up in Steelville,...

