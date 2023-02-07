ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massive factory fire at Keysborough in Melbourne's south-east

By Kylie Stevens For Daily Mail Australia
 2 days ago

Dozens of firefighters are battling a massive fire which has destroyed a plastics factory where nearby residents have been ordered to remain indoors.

Almost 40 fire trucks are at the site in Olive Grove, Keysborough in Melbourne 's south-east after the fire broke shortly after 5am on Wednesday.

A police patrol car driving past first spotted the inferno and called for back-up.

The blaze took almost two hours to get under control

Firefighters remain on scene dousing spot fires inside the destroyed building.

Large black plumes of smoke billowing from the site can be seen for kilometres across Melbourne.

The factory manager who rushed to the scene after getting a call from police about the blaze expressed his devastation to television crews.

A watch and act alert has been issued for surrounding suburbs due to the large amount of smoke.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kOjhj_0kfcT7QN00

Residents within two kilometres of the blaze in Keysborough, Dandenong and Dandenong South are urged to close all windows and doors, turn off heating and cooling system and remain indoors.

It's currently not known what sparked the blaze.

Chandler Road at Keysborough is closed in both directions between Cheltenham Road and The Dandenong Bypass.

Motorists are urged to use al alternative route and to expect traffic delays.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WBmry_0kfcT7QN00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28V2QE_0kfcT7QN00

