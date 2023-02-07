Tony Dean Cross was born Sept. 18, 1952, at Oscar, Mo., to Ray and Pearl (Williams) Cross. He passed away at his home in Summersville, Mo., on Feb. 4, 2023, at the age of 70. Tony grew up in the Houston area where he attended Houston schools. Following high school he faithfully served his country in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam era and was honorably discharged on Dec. 17, 1971. He received the National Defense Service Medal.

