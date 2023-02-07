Read full article on original website
Woman died of natural causes, autopsy shows
A woman found deceased at Chestnut Street property Wednesday night in Houston died of natural causes, according to an autopsy. Police Chief Brad Evans said the death of Robin Aker, 72, shows no foul play. Police labeled the death as “suspicious” until results of the examination were known.
TONY DEAN CROSS
Tony Dean Cross was born Sept. 18, 1952, at Oscar, Mo., to Ray and Pearl (Williams) Cross. He passed away at his home in Summersville, Mo., on Feb. 4, 2023, at the age of 70. Tony grew up in the Houston area where he attended Houston schools. Following high school he faithfully served his country in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam era and was honorably discharged on Dec. 17, 1971. He received the National Defense Service Medal.
Howell County deputy injured in accident
A Howell County deputy was injured Friday morning in a Highway 137 crash at Willow Springs. Tpr. Joshua Kenyon said a northbound 2000 Ford F-350 driven by Justin M. Stanley, 27, of Willow Springs, failed to yield and pulled into the path of a southbound 2018 Ford Explorer driven by deputy Devon B. Mendenhall, 23, of Willow Springs.
Public asked for help in finding missing Texas County man
This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now. A search Thursday in southeast Texas County failed to find a man missing since Jan. 28, authorities said. John Dudding, 58, disappeared and searches of his property south of Highway U have failed to find...
Local group among two in region receiving state tax credits
The Missouri Department of Economic Development announced Thursday that it will award more than $7.2 million in 50% and 70% tax credits through the Neighborhood Assistance Program (NAP) to 35 organizations for community development projects statewide, including two in south-central Missouri. “Missouri nonprofits provide critical services to citizens across our...
TCMH Healthcare Foundation awards scholarships
The Texas County Memorial Hospital Healthcare Foundation awarded two $1,000 scholarships to area students to assist with their educational costs for the 2023 spring school semester. Receiving scholarships from the TCMH Healthcare Foundation were Ashton Contreras of Norwood and Logynn Foster of Bucyrus. The recipients were chosen among several applicants...
