Atlanta, GA

Henry County Daily Herald

Grant Basile scored 33 as Virginia Tech topples Notre Dame

Grant Basile tied his career high of 33 points and Justyn Mutts added 19 to lead Virginia Tech to a 93-87 victory over host Notre Dame in Atlantic Coast Conference play on Saturday in South Bend, Ind. Basile, who had 28 second-half points, went 13 of 19 from the field,...
BLACKSBURG, VA
Henry County Daily Herald

Wake Forest erases late 5-point deficit to edge Ga. Tech

Tyree Appleby scored six points in the final two minutes Saturday as Wake Forest overcame a late five-point deficit to escape with a 71-70 win over visiting Georgia Tech in ACC action at Winston-Salem, N.C. The Demon Deacons (17-9, 9-6 ACC) won their third straight game following a four-game slide,...
ATLANTA, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

Winless on road, Virginia Tech visits Notre Dame

Notre Dame and visiting Virginia Tech are both looking to gain momentum for the home stretch when they meet in Atlantic Coast Conference play on Saturday in South Bend, Ind. Notre Dame (10-14, 2-11 ACC) has dropped six of its past seven games, including a 70-68 setback at Georgia Tech on Wednesday.
BLACKSBURG, VA
Henry County Daily Herald

Stockbridge adds speed detection devices to newly acquired regions of city limits

STOCKBRIDGE — New residents of Stockbridge should notice more speed detection devices in certain school zones and other busy roadways. During its Jan. 31 meeting the Stockbridge City Council approved an amended list of roadways for use of speed detection devices to enforce speed laws within the city, a requirement that was made in April 2022 as it worked to develop its police department.
STOCKBRIDGE, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

Stockbridge Mayor Pro Tem to host community engagement town hall for newly annexed residents

STOCKBRIDGE — A town hall meeting has been scheduled for Stockbridge residents interested in learning more about new developments and city objectives for the 2023 year. Yolanda Barber, Stockbridge mayor pro tem, will host a City Council forum for members of the District 4 community from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 21. The forum will be held at the Stockbridge Police Precinct located at 4545 North Henry Blvd.
STOCKBRIDGE, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

CASA program coming to Henry County; volunteers needed

CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates), a non-profit dedicated to advocating for the best interests of children in foster care, is coming to Henry County. The program will use trained community volunteers working to help ensure children who experience abuse or neglect can thrive and reach their full potential with the support of permanent connections to family. The volunteers will provide in-depth information to the judge and make recommendations to best meet the needs of each child.
HENRY COUNTY, GA

