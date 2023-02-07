CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates), a non-profit dedicated to advocating for the best interests of children in foster care, is coming to Henry County. The program will use trained community volunteers working to help ensure children who experience abuse or neglect can thrive and reach their full potential with the support of permanent connections to family. The volunteers will provide in-depth information to the judge and make recommendations to best meet the needs of each child.

