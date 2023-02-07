(Glenwood) -- It will be at least one more month before Mills County zoning officials formally recommend updated solar regulations. That's according to County Zoning Technician Holly Jackson, who tells KMA News the county planning and zoning commission has tabled action on proposed amendments to the county's solar ordinance. The move came after considerable discussion and input from several residents in attendance. Over the past several months, much discussion has revolved around utility solar projects. However, when reviewing setbacks, Jackson says there have also been concerns and discussions surrounding personal solar units -- which, under current proposals, would need to be at least 50 feet from a county road.

MILLS COUNTY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO