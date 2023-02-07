Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Wrestling: Injuries cost No. 5 Ohio State in 25-16 loss to No. 8 NebraskaThe LanternLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football makes cut for dynamic playmaker Aeryn HamptonThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Garret McGuire has one important focus as coachThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Wrestling: No. 5 Ohio State wraps Big Ten competition against No. 8 NebraskaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Doane University: A Private University in NebraskaMint MessageCrete, NE
Related
kmaland.com
Glenwood's Anderson makes early pledge to Nebraska
(Glenwood) -- One of the most well-rounded baseball players in KMAland is headed to the Big Ten baseball scene in 2024. Glenwood junior Kayden Anderson still has two years left of terrorizing Hawkeye Ten pitchers and coaches. Then, he will take his talents west to Lincoln, where he will play at Nebraska.
kmaland.com
KMAland Girls Basketball (2/10): Pryor reaches 100 career wins in Syracuse victory
(KMAland) -- Glenwood rolled, Heelan won the MRC, SBL knocked off LC, Syracuse’s Andrew Pryor reached a coaching milestone and more from KMAland girls basketball on Friday. Jenna Hopp dropped in 26 points with eight rebounds and six steals to lead Glenwood in the win. Danika Arnold added 11 points and nine rebounds.
kmaland.com
Paul Dean Elsey, 87 of Glenwood, Iowa
Location:Holy Rosary Catholic Church; 24116 Marian Ave. Glenwood, IA 51534. Visitation Location:Holy Rosary Catholic Church; 24116 Marian Ave. Glenwood, IA 51534. Visitation Day and Date:Friday, February 24, 2023 & Saturday February 25, 2023. Visitation Start:Rosary 5:00 p.m.; 10:00 a.m. Visitation End:7:00 p.m.; 11:00 a.m. Memorials:Holy Rosary Catholic Church or Glen...
kmaland.com
Creighton's Kalkbrenner named Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award candidate
(Omaha) -- Creighton's Ryan Kalkbrenner is a candidate for the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award. The award is presented annually to the nation's top center. Kalkbrenner has averaged 15.2 points per game while shooting 72.4% from the field. Oumar Ballo (Arizona), Armando Bacot (North Carolina), Adama Sanogo (Connecticut), Zach Edey (Purdue), Cliff...
kmaland.com
Sidney's Peters finds perfect spot at Grand View
(Sidney) -- Sidney senior Nik Peters gets to continue his football career at one of the nation's top NAIA programs. Peters recently signed to play at Grand View. "It's great," Peters said about his commitment. "I've thought about this my whole life. It shows everyone how hard I worked. It feels good to be seen."
kmaland.com
Injury-plagued Glenwood wrestlers finally healthy, looking to clean up at Class 2A districts
(Glenwood) -- With the regular season in the rearview mirror, Glenwood wrestlers are gearing up for Saturday, when they will host the Class 2A district tournament. Having been plagued by injuries since day one, the Rams are finally healthy and set to punch their tickets to the state tournament. “We...
kmaland.com
Robert "Bob" A. Howie, 81 of Glenwood, IA
Memorials:Hillcrest Hospice; 1820 Hillcrest Dr., Suite B; Bellevue, NE 68005. Cemetery:Graceland Cemetery, Creston, IA at a Later Date.
kmaland.com
Omaha man arrested on Montgomery County warrant
(Red Oak) – An Omaha man was arrested in Montgomery County Friday evening. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says deputies arrested 49-year-old Rafael Hernando around 10 p.m. Hernando was arrested on an active Montgomery County warrant for driving while license suspended. He was taken to the Montgomery County...
kmaland.com
Jeff Zanders, 63, Malvern, IA
Visitation Location: Charles E. and Florence M. Lakin Community Center - Malvern. Visitation Day and Date: Wednesday, February 15, 2023. Visitation Start: 4:00 p.m. Visitation End: 7:00 p.m. Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials are directed to the family. Funeral Home:Loess Hills Funeral Home - Malvern.
kmaland.com
Mills County hotel/motel tax campaign intensifies
(Glenwood) -- Mills County officials are getting the word out on an upcoming special election on a hotel/motel tax referendum. Voters in the county's unincorporated areas go to the polls March 7th on the proposed 7% tax on hotel and motel rooms in the county. Andrew Rainbolt is the county's economic development director. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Friday morning, Rainbolt says Mills County would join other area counties and cities with a similar tax in place if approved by a simple majority.
kmaland.com
Omaha woman sentenced for meth possession, intent to deliver
(Council Bluffs) -- An Omaha woman has been sentenced to 13 years in federal prison for a drug offense. U.S. Attorney Richard D. Westphal says 46-year-old Cindy Anne Ortiz was sentenced last Wednesday to 156 months in prison after a jury rendered a guilty verdict in September, convicting Ortiz of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Following her prison term, Ortiz will also serve five years of supervised release.
kmaland.com
Law enforcement seeking information on missing Council Bluffs man
(Council Bluffs) -- Local authorities are seeking information on a missing Council Bluffs man. The Council Bluffs Police Department along with family members are asking for assistance in locating 33-year-old Nicholas James Erisman, who was last seen around noon Thursday. Police say Erisman was wearing a red, white, and black ice fishing jacket, along with a red and white helmet, brown overalls, and boots. Authorities say Erisman last left his residence riding a red ATV and was believed to be heading towards the Lake Manawa area.
kmaland.com
Mills County board reviews zoning district amendment, concrete batch plant proposal
(Glenwood) -- Mills County officials are reviewing a possible zoning district amendment in the western portion of the county. During its monthly meeting Tuesday, the county planning and zoning commission discussed and ultimately tabled formal action on a request for a zoning district amendment, including altering a portion of a Corridor Overlay District to a Highway Oriented Commercial Zoning district south of U.S. Highway 34 on 180th Street. County Zoning Technician Holly Jackson tells KMA News the amendment would allow for the construction of a concrete batch plant by Earnest Construction and IA/NE Concrete Products, LLC out of Bellevue.
kmaland.com
Mills County planning and zoning tables action on updated solar regulations
(Glenwood) -- It will be at least one more month before Mills County zoning officials formally recommend updated solar regulations. That's according to County Zoning Technician Holly Jackson, who tells KMA News the county planning and zoning commission has tabled action on proposed amendments to the county's solar ordinance. The move came after considerable discussion and input from several residents in attendance. Over the past several months, much discussion has revolved around utility solar projects. However, when reviewing setbacks, Jackson says there have also been concerns and discussions surrounding personal solar units -- which, under current proposals, would need to be at least 50 feet from a county road.
Comments / 0