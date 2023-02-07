(Fargo, ND) -- Cass County will hold its annual spelling on Friday, February 10th at the El Zagal Shrine Fargo located at 1429 3rd Street North. Seven schools throughout the county will participate in the county spelling bee. Each school in Cass County can send up to five students from grades 3 through 8 for this event and each county may send two students to compete at the state spelling bee. Students must be from a school that is fully enrolled with Scripps for National and the North Dakota Association of County Superintendents for State prior to the deadlines. If a county winner or runner-up is unable to attend, the county can send an alternate.

CASS COUNTY, ND ・ 1 DAY AGO