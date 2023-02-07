Read full article on original website
2-08-23 Talk of the Town with Jon Adams
15:51 - Dave Schultz the Head Golf Professional at Fargo Country Club and host of The Hole in One Show talks with Jon about golf, family, local weather, and what makes the Fargo-Moorhead community great. Talk of the Town with Jon Adams will touch on a wide variety of topics...
Cass County to host annual Spelling Bee Friday
(Fargo, ND) -- Cass County will hold its annual spelling on Friday, February 10th at the El Zagal Shrine Fargo located at 1429 3rd Street North. Seven schools throughout the county will participate in the county spelling bee. Each school in Cass County can send up to five students from grades 3 through 8 for this event and each county may send two students to compete at the state spelling bee. Students must be from a school that is fully enrolled with Scripps for National and the North Dakota Association of County Superintendents for State prior to the deadlines. If a county winner or runner-up is unable to attend, the county can send an alternate.
Lichtblau named Fargo Public Schools 2023 Teacher of the Year
(Fargo, ND) -- South High School vocal music teacher Sara Lichtblau has been named the Fargo Public Schools 2023 Teacher of the Year. Superintendent Dr. Rupak Gandhi surprised her with an announcement at South High School on Thursday. Lichtblau has served as the vocal music teacher at South since 2009,...
Business robbed at gunpoint in North Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- A business in North Fargo is recovering after being robbed early Friday morning. The Fargo Police Department tells WDAY Radio that at 12:16 a.m. Friday, officers responded to a call for a robbery at a business in the 1100 block of 19th Ave N. According to law...
Heart bypass surgery at Essentia Health helps one Fargo man keep running
(Fargo, ND) -- A local man has Essentia Health doctors to thank for keeping his dream of running alive. Fargo-native Dave Green ran early in life, but became an avid runner in 2008 with his first half marathon in Phoenix, Arizona. As he entered his 60s, Dave still had plenty...
Fargo Police Department: Suspects in attempted Gunderson's robbery arrested in Michigan on Conspiracy to Commit Robbery charges
(Fargo, ND) -- Two suspects in an attempted robbery are in custody in Michigan following a chaotic morning in Fargo and West Fargo on Wednesday. The Fargo Police Department is announcing the arrest of two suspects who are accused of attempting to rob Gunderson's Jewelry Store on Wednesday. Authorities say Dajuan Marcellus, a 32-year-old resident of Detroit, Michigan, and Kordaryl Cross, a 32-year-old resident of Detroit, Michigan, were both arrested on Thursday on the charge of Conspiracy to Commit Robbery. The suspects were arrested in their home state, after agencies notified the Michigan State Police.
Attempted robbery at Gunderson's Jewelry Store prompts temporary lockdowns at West Fargo schools
SECOND UPDATE: The Fargo Police Department has released information on the attempted robbery. People at the scene have indicated to WDAY News First that the incident happened at Gunderson's in the 5600 block of 28th Ave. S. It happened around 10:30 Wednesday morning. Fargo Police say the initial investigation revealed...
Moorhead area business leaders ask State Senator Rob Kupec to "kill" paid leave bill
(Fargo, ND) -- Minnesota State Senator Jon Kupec heard from Moorhead area business leaders Friday, who are asking him to oppose paid leave legislation now being considered by lawmakers. "We're finally seeing some traction, we're finally seeing some things start to turn, and I worry that something like this is...
Moorhead nonprofit receives $100K Giving Hearts Day donation from Gate City Bank
(Fargo, ND) -- Gate City Bank has announced donations totaling $125 thousand to 6 local charities as part of Giving Hearts Day. "One of the favorite parts of my role is when I get to tell a charity that we're able to provide them with funding and make that donation. You can hear pure joy in their acceptance of a donation," said Amanda Torok, the bank's Senior Vice President of Culture.
West Fargo water usage rates increasing $0.40 per 1,000 gallons
(West Fargo, ND) -- The City of West Fargo water usage rate is increasing $0.40 per 1,000 gallons. The new rate for a typical residential water user is now $7.40 per 1,000 gallons.The monthly fixed charge, typically $7.25 for a residential customer, will stay the same. The increase is due...
NDSU Geology majors between a rock and hard place following proposed budget cuts.
(Fargo, ND) -- Some geology students at NDSU are pushing back after university administrators announced a proposal to eliminate the department, as part of a plan to help make up for a projected budget shortfall of $7.6 million. University President Dr. David Cook recently announced he's considering a plan to...
Giving Hearts Day raises $26 million dollars for over 560 charities in 16th annual day of community generosity
(Fargo, ND) -- The 16th annual Giving Hearts Day is sharing its results with the community following the second largest year for donations in the event's history. Giving Hearts Day, a day of giving for hundreds of charities across the Upper Midwest, received over $26,046,73055 in donations from 41,737 donors. This is in addition to more than 1,717 people pledging volunteer hours and 101 goods being given to more than 560 charities. Pat Traynor, CEO of Dakota Medical Foundation and co-sponsor of Giving Hearts Day, says amount of good that can be done with the nearly 26 million dollars will absolutely change lives.
Federal Reserve VP tells Fargo Moorhead business leaders economy in "wage price spiral"
(Fargo, ND) -- An Official with the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis gave an audience in Fargo his summary of what's happening with the economy. "What's happening is people, because it's a tight labor market, are seeing their wages go up. Firms are increasing their prices to reflect that. Workers, seeing that prices go up are asking for higher wages, firms are raising their prices, workers are asking for more money. That's called a wage price spiral. That's what people are worried about," said Ron Feldman, the bank's First Vice President and Chief Operating Officer.
Hawley Activities Director Brett Mayer-Schmit Discusses The Impact of Athletics in the Community
Hawley Activities Director, Brett Schmit joined Big Game James McCarty and Jace Denman on Prime Time Sports. They discussed the impacts of athletics on the community and more!
Three detained after Fargo Police, multiple others conduct high-risk knock and announce search warrant
(Fargo, ND) -- Three individuals have been detained, but not yet arrested after a High-Risk Knock and Announce search warrant was carried out in South Fargo Thursday morning. The Fargo Police Department tells WDAY Radio that at 6:03 a.m, officers along with Red River Valley SWAT and the Cass County Drug Task Force conducted the warrant at an apartment building in the 800 block of 10th street south.
Several West Fargo schools locked down due to emergency
(West Fargo, ND) -- Several West Fargo Public School locations are on lockdown after reports of a threat nearby their buildings at a local business. The district says Sheyenne High School, Liberty Middle School, Freedom Elementary, and Independence Elementary are on lockdown due to the incident, but it is not clear what may have actually happened.
Fargo City Commissioner comments on pedestrian bridge project closure amid "Immense public outcry"
(Fargo, ND) -- The future of a pedestrian bridge near city hall is currently off the books, but the far future could see a resurrection of the project. The comments were made by John Strand, one of five Fargo City Commissioners. The project would have attempted to create a pedestrian bridge that connected City Hall to a bike path on the other side of a flood wall just east of the government building. The project faced heavy criticism from members of the community, and the City Commission eventually voted to shut down the proposal earlier this week.
Fargo Police arrest two suspects involved in Feb 9th high-risk search warrant
(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo's Police Department is announcing an arrest following a high-risk, knock-and-announce search warrant was carried out. The Fargo Police Department says they have officially arrested Timmie Smith, a 52-year-old Fargo resident and Tara Felix, a 52-year-old Fargo resident. Authorities from multiple departments say the two individuals were detained following a high risk, knock-and-announce search warrant in an apartment building located in the 800 block of 10th St. S in Fargo. Authorities say Smith and Felix are each charged with Possession of Fentanyl with Intent to Distribute, Possession of Heroin with Intent to Distribute, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Cocaine, Possession of Marijuana, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, among other outstanding warrants as well.
Moorhead man accused of murdering Mother indicted on several charges
(Moorhead, MN) -- The man accused of killing his mother in Moorhead last December has now been indicted on several charges. Clay County Attorney Brian Melton tells WDAY Radio that 25-year-old James Diawo Kollie was originally charged with 2nd degree murder with intent, but a Grand Jury Wednesday brought back an indictment for first degree murder with premeditation and second degree murder with intent.
