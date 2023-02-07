Read full article on original website
Russell Westbrook Slander Out of Control Since the Lakers Traded Him
Russell Westbrook was killing the Lakers and compared to a vampire.
Yardbarker
Lebron James' sons, Bronny and Bryce, sit next to notable celebrity at Lakers game
Bronny and Bryce James were in attendance on Thursday night for the Los Angeles Lakers’ game against the Oklahoma City Thunder when their father had the chance to make history, and they were sitting next to an interesting guest. During the second quarter of the game, TNT was showing...
Candace Parker on What It Means to be the First Woman to Call the NBA All-Star Game
In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Parker reflected on her pioneering role, her decision to join the Aces, the Kyrie Irving trade and working with Shaq.
NBA legends react to LeBron James breaking all-time scoring record
It was only a matter of time. LeBron James entered Tuesday night’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder needing 36 points to break Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s all-time NBA scoring record. It didn’t even take four quarters for LeBron to break the record, as a fadeaway jumper over Kenrich Williams...
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31
Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
NBC Sports
Draymond, Kerr laud JP's best game ever in Warriors' win
For the second time this season, the Warriors are asking everyone else to pick up the slack with Steph Curry out for an extended period of time. Klay Thompson did his part in the Warriors' 141-114 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday night at Chase Center, pouring in a season-high 12 3-pointers and finishing with a game-high 42 points.
NBC Sports
Steph fired up watching Klay's monster game vs. Thunder
In the Warriors' first game without Steph Curry, who's out for the next few weeks after suffering a lower left leg injury against the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday, the team responded in impressive fashion. Golden State came away with a 141-114 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday night...
The Western Conference Looks Stacked With Superstars: LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry, Nikola Jokic, Kyrie Irving
The Western Conference is currently stacked with a plethora of superstars.
Sporting News
Magic Johnson, Stephen Curry, and Lil Wayne lead tributes to LeBron James on social media as Lakers star breaks NBA all-time scoring record
LeBron James rewrote the record books Tuesday night, climbing to the summit of the NBA's all-time scoring list, passing Kareem-Abdul-Jabbar's longstanding record. LeBron's history-making bucket came in the third quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder, with a fadeaway over Kenrich Williams. It was a night of celebration at Crypto.com Arena,...
CBS Sports
LeBron James breaks NBA scoring record: Live updates as Lakers star passes Kareem Abdul-Jabbar vs. OKC
Lakers superstar LeBron James entered Tuesday night's matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder just 36 points shy of passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the top spot on the NBA's all-time scoring list. Given that he's averaging 32.1 points over the past month, he was certainly more than capable of setting that record in Tuesday night's game, especially against an Oklahoma City team that is on the second night of a back-to-back and is just 25-28 on the season.
Candace Parker will become first female in-game color analyst for NBA All-Star game
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Lady Vol for Life Candace Parker is setting history again, this time not as a player. Parker will become the first female in-game color analyst for the NBA All-Star game when it happens on Feb. 19. The All-Star game has happened 72 times, but has never had a female in-game color analyst until Parker broke the barrier.
NBA Fans Roast Kevin Durant For Playing With The Most NBA Superstars in NBA History
Kevin Durant is being roasted by fans for adding Devin Booker and Chris Paul to the long list of All-NBA teammates he's tried to contend with.
NBA Stars Defend Russell Westbrook From Lakers Locker Room Rumors
There is a report that Russell Westbrook was a negative locker room presence with the Los Angeles Lakers
NBC Sports
Klay adds to Warriors legacy with historic game vs. OKC
SAN FRANCISCO – Like Usain Bolt blasting out of the blocks in the Olympics or Tiger Woods, in his prime, smoking the field in a major, Klay Thompson in a “zone” on the basketball court is a spellbinding sight to behold. And there it was, out of...
Lakers' LeBron James Becomes NBA's All-Time Scoring Leader, Mike Brown Reflects
Before Sacramento's victory over the Houston Rockets Monday night, Kings' coach Mike Brown reflected on his time coaching LeBron James, the NBA's All-Time scoring leader.
