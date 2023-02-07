ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

FanSided

NBA legends react to LeBron James breaking all-time scoring record

It was only a matter of time. LeBron James entered Tuesday night’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder needing 36 points to break Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s all-time NBA scoring record. It didn’t even take four quarters for LeBron to break the record, as a fadeaway jumper over Kenrich Williams...
OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
OnlyHomers

Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31

Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
ATHENS, GA
NBC Sports

Draymond, Kerr laud JP's best game ever in Warriors' win

For the second time this season, the Warriors are asking everyone else to pick up the slack with Steph Curry out for an extended period of time. Klay Thompson did his part in the Warriors' 141-114 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday night at Chase Center, pouring in a season-high 12 3-pointers and finishing with a game-high 42 points.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Steph fired up watching Klay's monster game vs. Thunder

In the Warriors' first game without Steph Curry, who's out for the next few weeks after suffering a lower left leg injury against the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday, the team responded in impressive fashion. Golden State came away with a 141-114 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday night...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Sporting News

Magic Johnson, Stephen Curry, and Lil Wayne lead tributes to LeBron James on social media as Lakers star breaks NBA all-time scoring record

LeBron James rewrote the record books Tuesday night, climbing to the summit of the NBA's all-time scoring list, passing Kareem-Abdul-Jabbar's longstanding record. LeBron's history-making bucket came in the third quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder, with a fadeaway over Kenrich Williams. It was a night of celebration at Crypto.com Arena,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

LeBron James breaks NBA scoring record: Live updates as Lakers star passes Kareem Abdul-Jabbar vs. OKC

Lakers superstar LeBron James entered Tuesday night's matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder just 36 points shy of passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the top spot on the NBA's all-time scoring list. Given that he's averaging 32.1 points over the past month, he was certainly more than capable of setting that record in Tuesday night's game, especially against an Oklahoma City team that is on the second night of a back-to-back and is just 25-28 on the season.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Sports

Klay adds to Warriors legacy with historic game vs. OKC

SAN FRANCISCO – Like Usain Bolt blasting out of the blocks in the Olympics or Tiger Woods, in his prime, smoking the field in a major, Klay Thompson in a “zone” on the basketball court is a spellbinding sight to behold. And there it was, out of...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

