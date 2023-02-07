ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ithaca, NY

theithacan.org

Men’s basketball blows out RIT in final home game

The Ithaca College men’s basketball team defeated the Rochester Institute of Technology Tigers 92–71 Feb. 7 in the Ben Light Gymnasium. The Bombers were led by graduate student forward Luka Radovich, who recorded 19 points and 12 rebounds for his third consecutive double-double. Sophomore guard Logan Wendell recorded 16 points, five rebounds, and four assists, while graduate student guard Zach Warech added 11 points and five rebounds.
ROCHESTER, NY
theithacan.org

Dominant first quarter carries women’s basketball over RIT

The Ithaca College women’s basketball team took on the Rochester Institute of Technology Tigers on Feb. 7 in a ferocious game where the Bombers came out on top 78–46. Throughout the entirety of the game, the Bombers showed a huge amount of intensity and made the Tigers work hard to make any of their shots. In the first quarter, RIT had been doing well with steals, as the Bombers were giving the ball away easily while they were trying to get the shot off.
ITHACA, NY
theithacan.org

Pentathlete lands atop D-III with program record score

At the Bomber Invitational on Feb. 4 and 5, graduate student Logan Bruce highlighted the second day of competition after setting a new school record in the pentathlon. Bruce’s score of 3722 beat the previous program record of 3674, set by Emma Dewart ’12 at the 2012 NCAA Division III National Championships. Dewart’s performance also earned her a national title in the event.
ITHACA, NY
nunesmagician.com

Syracuse men’s basketball: Judah Mintz’s dilemma

Judah Mintz has a decision to make. Not anytime soon, but it’s the elephant in the room that Syracuse Orange fans would like him to make sooner rather than later. It’s no secret that Mintz has exceptional talent that is attractive at the next level. He’s got a natural skillset that is very hard to teach. But his game and playstyle comes with red flags and drawbacks that may sway NBA teams away from the guard.
SYRACUSE, NY
insidetheloudhouse.com

Syracuse Basketball: Analyst ranks contenders for 4-star, puts SU at No. 1

Syracuse basketball four-star priority recruiting target Marcus Adams Jr., one of the leading scorers nationwide during the 2022-23 season, is scheduled to begin post-season play for his Los Angeles high school on Friday night. The 6-foot-8 Adams, one of the hottest prospects across the country regardless of class designation, recently...
SYRACUSE, NY
nunesmagician.com

Where are we with Syracuse basketball and Jim Boeheim?

Another season on the brink for the Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team, another year where the program makes national headlines for something Jim Boeheim shouldn’t have done or shouldn’t have said. Following the first losing season in over 50 years in 2022-23, the pressure continues to mount for the program that had previously been so successful for so long.
SYRACUSE, NY
jamesvilledewitt.org

JDHS welcomes new Assistant Principal

The leadership team at Jamesville-DeWitt High School has a new addition. Ms. María De Jesús was appointed Assistant Principal by the Board of Education Monday night. A hiring committee of stakeholders selected De Jesús after interviewing multiple candidates last month. “I am incredibly grateful to have this...
Syracuse.com

Fight at Destiny USA food court sends 1 to Syracuse hospital

Syracuse, N.Y. — A security guard was taken to a hospital Monday night after a fight broke out in the food court at Destiny USA mall in Syracuse, authorities said. Onondaga County 911 dispatchers received a report of 10 juveniles in their mid-to late-teens fighting in the food court and “jumping at security guards,” according to police dispatches. The 911 call came in at 8:38 p.m.
SYRACUSE, NY
theithacan.org

Regal Cinema calls it wraps at Shops at Ithaca Mall

Located at the Shops at Ithaca Mall, the Regal Ithaca Mall has been home to many of Hollywood’s newest blockbusters, a handful of independent films and the usual buttery scent of freshly popped popcorn. But on a typical day, audiences who walk in to watch a movie may be surprised to see that the theater, like the mall itself, is nearly empty.
ITHACA, NY
localsyr.com

Such a mild, snowless winter, but why?

Snow lovers/winter enthusiasts have been hurting for the 4th winter in a row with this winter being the most lackluster of them all!. The main reason for the lack of snow and unseasonably mild air this winter more often than not is the position of the jet stream. More often than not, the jet stream has been near or north of us here across the Eastern U.S. On the flip side, out west the jet stream has been south of them hence much colder and stormier across this area leading to improvements in the drought conditions.
SYRACUSE, NY
theithacan.org

SGC meets with pride fellow to discuss resources and services

Ithaca College’s Student Governance Council (SGC) met with Grace Dosdall, the inaugural Ithaca College LGBTQ pride fellow, to discuss resources and services students have available through the fellowship and the LGBT Center. Dosdall was appointed as the fellow in August 2022 to obtain experience working in a higher-level learning...
ITHACA, NY

