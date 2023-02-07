Read full article on original website
Former Jacksonville CEO sentenced for income tax evasionDon JohnsonJacksonville, NY
TCAT approves $19.2 million operational budget, formally accepts fare-free is not feasibleGrant JohnsonIthaca, NY
$28 million capital plan draft for Cass Park released to publicGrant JohnsonIthaca, NY
Schumer, Gillibrand fund electric vehicle charging Station and flood mitigation in Tompkins CountyGrant JohnsonTompkins County, NY
Bed Bath & Beyond Permanently Closing in Ithaca, New YorkBryan DijkhuizenIthaca, NY
theithacan.org
Men’s basketball blows out RIT in final home game
The Ithaca College men’s basketball team defeated the Rochester Institute of Technology Tigers 92–71 Feb. 7 in the Ben Light Gymnasium. The Bombers were led by graduate student forward Luka Radovich, who recorded 19 points and 12 rebounds for his third consecutive double-double. Sophomore guard Logan Wendell recorded 16 points, five rebounds, and four assists, while graduate student guard Zach Warech added 11 points and five rebounds.
theithacan.org
Dominant first quarter carries women’s basketball over RIT
The Ithaca College women’s basketball team took on the Rochester Institute of Technology Tigers on Feb. 7 in a ferocious game where the Bombers came out on top 78–46. Throughout the entirety of the game, the Bombers showed a huge amount of intensity and made the Tigers work hard to make any of their shots. In the first quarter, RIT had been doing well with steals, as the Bombers were giving the ball away easily while they were trying to get the shot off.
West Genesee’s girls basketball coach resigns with week left in season
West Genesee girls basketball coach Scott Duda on Saturday told his team he would not be finishing the season as their leader. The first-year head coach resigned from his position on Monday, athletic director Michael Burns said Thursday afternoon.
Syracuse basketball: Jim Boeheim breaks down win at FSU, addresses NIL and job status comments
After a recent three-game losing streak, Syracuse needed to kick things into high gear to have any hope of making the NCAA Tournament. That has happened for coach Jim Boeheim and company, who now have two straight road wins after beating Florida State 76-67 Wednesday. While the Seminoles have been...
Syracuse basketball 2024 commit Elijah Moore playing like 5-star prospect
Elijah Moore, a 2024 four-star shooting guard from New York City who gave a verbal commitment to Syracuse basketball in late January, is absolutely destroying the competition these days. The 6-foot-4 Moore resides inside the top 80 of the junior class, according to several recruiting services. While I’m the first...
theithacan.org
Pentathlete lands atop D-III with program record score
At the Bomber Invitational on Feb. 4 and 5, graduate student Logan Bruce highlighted the second day of competition after setting a new school record in the pentathlon. Bruce’s score of 3722 beat the previous program record of 3674, set by Emma Dewart ’12 at the 2012 NCAA Division III National Championships. Dewart’s performance also earned her a national title in the event.
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse men’s basketball: Judah Mintz’s dilemma
Judah Mintz has a decision to make. Not anytime soon, but it’s the elephant in the room that Syracuse Orange fans would like him to make sooner rather than later. It’s no secret that Mintz has exceptional talent that is attractive at the next level. He’s got a natural skillset that is very hard to teach. But his game and playstyle comes with red flags and drawbacks that may sway NBA teams away from the guard.
West Genesee all-state football player announces Division I commitment
West Genesee’s senior quarterback and defensive back Vincent Firenze has made his college decision. The All-CNY and all-state defensive back announced his commitment to Dayton University via his Twitter account.
insidetheloudhouse.com
Syracuse Basketball: Analyst ranks contenders for 4-star, puts SU at No. 1
Syracuse basketball four-star priority recruiting target Marcus Adams Jr., one of the leading scorers nationwide during the 2022-23 season, is scheduled to begin post-season play for his Los Angeles high school on Friday night. The 6-foot-8 Adams, one of the hottest prospects across the country regardless of class designation, recently...
247Sports
Jim Boeheim clarifies Syracuse basketball coaching future after comments about 2023-24 season
Jim Boeheim was recently asked about his future as Syracuse's head men's basketball coach in an interview with ESPN over the weekend. While Boeheim said he would "probably" return for the 2023-24 season, the 78-year-old took to Twitter and clarified his comments Monday. "As I've said many times previously, my...
Bleav in Syracuse Episode 66: Boston College Hates SU, Jim Boeheim Comments & Lax Talk
Bleav in Syracuse podcast episode 66, presented by Bet Online and Hofmann Sausage Company, is out! Mike McAllister, Josh Crawford, Emily Shiroff and Sammy St. Jean discuss Syracuse men's and women's basketball's wins over Boston College, Jim Boeheim's comments to ESPN regarding retirement and NIL, ...
nunesmagician.com
Where are we with Syracuse basketball and Jim Boeheim?
Another season on the brink for the Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team, another year where the program makes national headlines for something Jim Boeheim shouldn’t have done or shouldn’t have said. Following the first losing season in over 50 years in 2022-23, the pressure continues to mount for the program that had previously been so successful for so long.
jamesvilledewitt.org
JDHS welcomes new Assistant Principal
The leadership team at Jamesville-DeWitt High School has a new addition. Ms. María De Jesús was appointed Assistant Principal by the Board of Education Monday night. A hiring committee of stakeholders selected De Jesús after interviewing multiple candidates last month. “I am incredibly grateful to have this...
syracuse.com
Doctor guiding merger of St. Joe’s with Albany hospital system takes over as CEO
Syracuse, N.Y. – Dr. Steve Hanks, the principal architect of the recent merger of St. Joseph’s Health in Syracuse and St. Peter’s Health Partners in Albany, has taken over as president and CEO of the regional health care organization. Trinity Health, which owns both hospital systems, announced...
Binley Florist changing hands in Queensbury
Wally Hirsch, 75, the longtime owner of Binley Florist, is retiring.
Fight at Destiny USA food court sends 1 to Syracuse hospital
Syracuse, N.Y. — A security guard was taken to a hospital Monday night after a fight broke out in the food court at Destiny USA mall in Syracuse, authorities said. Onondaga County 911 dispatchers received a report of 10 juveniles in their mid-to late-teens fighting in the food court and “jumping at security guards,” according to police dispatches. The 911 call came in at 8:38 p.m.
WOW! First look at Owen Wilson’s ‘Paint,’ shot in Saratoga
IFC Films new movie "Paint," staring Owen Wilson, has released its first trailer for the Bob Ross comedy. The movie hits close to home having been filmed in Saratoga and around the Saratoga area.
theithacan.org
Regal Cinema calls it wraps at Shops at Ithaca Mall
Located at the Shops at Ithaca Mall, the Regal Ithaca Mall has been home to many of Hollywood’s newest blockbusters, a handful of independent films and the usual buttery scent of freshly popped popcorn. But on a typical day, audiences who walk in to watch a movie may be surprised to see that the theater, like the mall itself, is nearly empty.
localsyr.com
Such a mild, snowless winter, but why?
Snow lovers/winter enthusiasts have been hurting for the 4th winter in a row with this winter being the most lackluster of them all!. The main reason for the lack of snow and unseasonably mild air this winter more often than not is the position of the jet stream. More often than not, the jet stream has been near or north of us here across the Eastern U.S. On the flip side, out west the jet stream has been south of them hence much colder and stormier across this area leading to improvements in the drought conditions.
theithacan.org
SGC meets with pride fellow to discuss resources and services
Ithaca College’s Student Governance Council (SGC) met with Grace Dosdall, the inaugural Ithaca College LGBTQ pride fellow, to discuss resources and services students have available through the fellowship and the LGBT Center. Dosdall was appointed as the fellow in August 2022 to obtain experience working in a higher-level learning...
