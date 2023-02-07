ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ithaca, NY

theithacan.org

Men’s basketball blows out RIT in final home game

The Ithaca College men’s basketball team defeated the Rochester Institute of Technology Tigers 92–71 Feb. 7 in the Ben Light Gymnasium. The Bombers were led by graduate student forward Luka Radovich, who recorded 19 points and 12 rebounds for his third consecutive double-double. Sophomore guard Logan Wendell recorded 16 points, five rebounds, and four assists, while graduate student guard Zach Warech added 11 points and five rebounds.
ROCHESTER, NY
theithacan.org

Women’s basketball slips past Skidmore in Senior Day win

The Ithaca College women’s basketball team defeated the Skidmore College Thoroughbreds 52–49 on Senior Day Feb. 4 in the Ben Light Gymnasium. The Bombers were led by graduate student forward Lindsey Albertelli who had an impressive showing, putting up 21 points and three blocks while shooting 56% from the field. Senior forward Emily Dorn added four points, eight rebounds and was a force on the defensive end, finishing with five blocks.
ITHACA, NY
theithacan.org

Q&A: Senior thrower sets new program record

As the Ithaca College winter sports teams have resumed the second half of their seasons in the new year, many of them have seen stellar performances from stand-out athletes. Notably on that list is senior thrower Justin Showstead of the men’s track and field team. On Jan. 28, Showstead...
ITHACA, NY
theithacan.org

Pentathlete lands atop D-III with program record score

At the Bomber Invitational on Feb. 4 and 5, graduate student Logan Bruce highlighted the second day of competition after setting a new school record in the pentathlon. Bruce’s score of 3722 beat the previous program record of 3674, set by Emma Dewart ’12 at the 2012 NCAA Division III National Championships. Dewart’s performance also earned her a national title in the event.
ITHACA, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Four Albany teachers accepted into prestigious program

Four City School District of Albany teachers have been accepted into the prestigious NYS Master Teach Program. Craig Ascher, Tina Cardettino, Allison Griner and Allen Landman are now part of 221 high-performing teachers of STEM who have been recognized for their commitment to education.
ALBANY, NY
theithacan.org

Soulful gospel music returns to Ithaca after hiatus

The Ithaca College Amani Gospel Singers was a prominent choir on campus until they stopped performing four years ago for reasons unknown to the current executive board. Now the group is back under new leadership — ready to continue the group’s near 40 years of legacy. The Amani...
ITHACA, NY
theithacan.org

Regal Cinema calls it wraps at Shops at Ithaca Mall

Located at the Shops at Ithaca Mall, the Regal Ithaca Mall has been home to many of Hollywood’s newest blockbusters, a handful of independent films and the usual buttery scent of freshly popped popcorn. But on a typical day, audiences who walk in to watch a movie may be surprised to see that the theater, like the mall itself, is nearly empty.
ITHACA, NY
glensfallschronicle.com

Our February 9 front page

Valentine’s Day is Feb. 14th! Whole Queensbury 8th grade went inside Finch Paper. Many reply to our Q&A on the $20 minimum wage push. Barred owl by Pete Benway. Wally Hirsch retires, sells Binley’s, new T-Bell coming?. Shirt Factory & Glens Falls settle conflict; Food Truck Corral, other events a go. Saddened by death of Sippy. Bob Blais, 86, to end 52-year run as Lake George Mayor; Ray Perry likely successor but still time to declare. Claudia Braymer joins Protect The Adks; unlikely to seek re-election. Strough: I’m seeking re-election; my record, my plan. SGF Marathon kids choose 12 people, 10 nonprofits to help. More Lake George Winter Carnival: Not on ice, still busy. Former Copperfield in North Creek sells for $1.94-million. Concerts, comedy, shows… The Chronicle always has the region’s best Arts & Entertainment section!
LAKE GEORGE, NY
theithacan.org

Editorial: Artificial field will bring dreadful consequences

Ithaca “Green” College is planning to use a donation of $3 million to build an artificial turf football field — turf that is full of toxic chemicals, is a source of pollution and increases greenhouse gas emissions. Artificial turf contains “forever chemicals” like PFAs that never break down. Every single artificial turf that has been tested contains PFAs in it. Not only will this forever stay in the environment, but all these known and tested PFAs are risk factors for cancer and diabetes.
ITHACA, NY
syracuse.com

Update: All lanes reopened on I-81 North in Syracuse after person hit

Update as of 12:08 p.m.: All lanes on I-81 North near Exit 18 (Harrison/Adams Street) have been reopened after a three-hour closure. Police confirmed a person was injured after being hit by a car. Update as of 9:45 a.m.: All northbound traffic in Syracuse is being diverted to Interstate 481...
SYRACUSE, NY

