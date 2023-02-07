Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Former Jacksonville CEO sentenced for income tax evasionDon JohnsonJacksonville, NY
TCAT approves $19.2 million operational budget, formally accepts fare-free is not feasibleGrant JohnsonIthaca, NY
$28 million capital plan draft for Cass Park released to publicGrant JohnsonIthaca, NY
Schumer, Gillibrand fund electric vehicle charging Station and flood mitigation in Tompkins CountyGrant JohnsonTompkins County, NY
Bed Bath & Beyond Permanently Closing in Ithaca, New YorkBryan DijkhuizenIthaca, NY
theithacan.org
Men’s basketball blows out RIT in final home game
The Ithaca College men’s basketball team defeated the Rochester Institute of Technology Tigers 92–71 Feb. 7 in the Ben Light Gymnasium. The Bombers were led by graduate student forward Luka Radovich, who recorded 19 points and 12 rebounds for his third consecutive double-double. Sophomore guard Logan Wendell recorded 16 points, five rebounds, and four assists, while graduate student guard Zach Warech added 11 points and five rebounds.
theithacan.org
Women’s basketball slips past Skidmore in Senior Day win
The Ithaca College women’s basketball team defeated the Skidmore College Thoroughbreds 52–49 on Senior Day Feb. 4 in the Ben Light Gymnasium. The Bombers were led by graduate student forward Lindsey Albertelli who had an impressive showing, putting up 21 points and three blocks while shooting 56% from the field. Senior forward Emily Dorn added four points, eight rebounds and was a force on the defensive end, finishing with five blocks.
theithacan.org
Q&A: Senior thrower sets new program record
As the Ithaca College winter sports teams have resumed the second half of their seasons in the new year, many of them have seen stellar performances from stand-out athletes. Notably on that list is senior thrower Justin Showstead of the men’s track and field team. On Jan. 28, Showstead...
theithacan.org
Pentathlete lands atop D-III with program record score
At the Bomber Invitational on Feb. 4 and 5, graduate student Logan Bruce highlighted the second day of competition after setting a new school record in the pentathlon. Bruce’s score of 3722 beat the previous program record of 3674, set by Emma Dewart ’12 at the 2012 NCAA Division III National Championships. Dewart’s performance also earned her a national title in the event.
News 8 WROC
“Racially offensive noises” made during Victor vs. Fairport boys basketball game
A joint letter sent out Thursday from the Victor Central School District and Fairport Central School District gave details of a racially-charged situation that occurred at the Victor vs. Fairport Boys Varsity basketball team Wednesday evening.
syracuse.com
Doctor guiding merger of St. Joe’s with Albany hospital system takes over as CEO
Syracuse, N.Y. – Dr. Steve Hanks, the principal architect of the recent merger of St. Joseph’s Health in Syracuse and St. Peter’s Health Partners in Albany, has taken over as president and CEO of the regional health care organization. Trinity Health, which owns both hospital systems, announced...
Four Albany teachers accepted into prestigious program
Four City School District of Albany teachers have been accepted into the prestigious NYS Master Teach Program. Craig Ascher, Tina Cardettino, Allison Griner and Allen Landman are now part of 221 high-performing teachers of STEM who have been recognized for their commitment to education.
Winning TAKE 5 ticket sold in Mechanicville
A top prize-winning ticket for the February 6 TAKE 5 MIDDAY was sold in Mechanicville. The ticket worth $19,881 was sold at the Stewart's Shops on 2 Vosburgh Road.
Troy firefighters respond to Haz Mat situation at RPI
Firefighters located an exploded beaker of Nitric Acid in the Cogswell Lab at RPI.
5 things to know this Thursday, February 9
One more day until Friday! According to Meteorologist Jill Szwed, we can expect more rain and some slight icing up north. Make sure to pack your rain gear as you head out for the day!
Binley Florist changing hands in Queensbury
Wally Hirsch, 75, the longtime owner of Binley Florist, is retiring.
theithacan.org
Soulful gospel music returns to Ithaca after hiatus
The Ithaca College Amani Gospel Singers was a prominent choir on campus until they stopped performing four years ago for reasons unknown to the current executive board. Now the group is back under new leadership — ready to continue the group’s near 40 years of legacy. The Amani...
WOW! First look at Owen Wilson’s ‘Paint,’ shot in Saratoga
IFC Films new movie "Paint," staring Owen Wilson, has released its first trailer for the Bob Ross comedy. The movie hits close to home having been filmed in Saratoga and around the Saratoga area.
theithacan.org
Regal Cinema calls it wraps at Shops at Ithaca Mall
Located at the Shops at Ithaca Mall, the Regal Ithaca Mall has been home to many of Hollywood’s newest blockbusters, a handful of independent films and the usual buttery scent of freshly popped popcorn. But on a typical day, audiences who walk in to watch a movie may be surprised to see that the theater, like the mall itself, is nearly empty.
Troy hosts first ever hot chocolate stroll
Make your way to the Collar City for its first ever Hot Chocolate Stroll. Wonder around Downtown Troy tasting variations of hot chocolate and vote on your favorite!
glensfallschronicle.com
Our February 9 front page
Valentine’s Day is Feb. 14th! Whole Queensbury 8th grade went inside Finch Paper. Many reply to our Q&A on the $20 minimum wage push. Barred owl by Pete Benway. Wally Hirsch retires, sells Binley’s, new T-Bell coming?. Shirt Factory & Glens Falls settle conflict; Food Truck Corral, other events a go. Saddened by death of Sippy. Bob Blais, 86, to end 52-year run as Lake George Mayor; Ray Perry likely successor but still time to declare. Claudia Braymer joins Protect The Adks; unlikely to seek re-election. Strough: I’m seeking re-election; my record, my plan. SGF Marathon kids choose 12 people, 10 nonprofits to help. More Lake George Winter Carnival: Not on ice, still busy. Former Copperfield in North Creek sells for $1.94-million. Concerts, comedy, shows… The Chronicle always has the region’s best Arts & Entertainment section!
‘Light the World’ event for Samantha Humphrey
A "Light the World" event will be held for Samantha Humphrey on Wednesday, her 15th birthday. Humphrey was reported missing out of Schenectady in late November 2022.
$19K Take 5 Winning Tickets Sold at Saratoga County Stewart’s!
Check your tickets! There was another Take 5 winning ticket sold. This time it was purchased at a Stewart's Shop in Saratoga County. That winner is cashing in a ticket worth $19,881. Where Was The Winning Ticket Sold?. The midday Take 5 drawing on Monday, February 6th with the numbers...
theithacan.org
Editorial: Artificial field will bring dreadful consequences
Ithaca “Green” College is planning to use a donation of $3 million to build an artificial turf football field — turf that is full of toxic chemicals, is a source of pollution and increases greenhouse gas emissions. Artificial turf contains “forever chemicals” like PFAs that never break down. Every single artificial turf that has been tested contains PFAs in it. Not only will this forever stay in the environment, but all these known and tested PFAs are risk factors for cancer and diabetes.
syracuse.com
Update: All lanes reopened on I-81 North in Syracuse after person hit
Update as of 12:08 p.m.: All lanes on I-81 North near Exit 18 (Harrison/Adams Street) have been reopened after a three-hour closure. Police confirmed a person was injured after being hit by a car. Update as of 9:45 a.m.: All northbound traffic in Syracuse is being diverted to Interstate 481...
