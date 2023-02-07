Ja Morant thinks the Memphis Grizzlies are the most hated team in the NBA right now

Morant has noticed all the media attention the Grizzlies are getting over other teams for the smallest things they do, and he believes it's due to the rest of the league hating Memphis

Ja Morant © Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

View the original article to see embedded media.

The Memphis Grizzlies are currently in second place in the Western Conference, but that doesn't mean everything is going their way. The Grizzlies have gone just 2-8 over their past ten games, pushing them back 4.5 games behind the Denver Nuggets for the top spot in the West. Making matters worse, it seems like the Grizz can't find a way to keep themselves out of the headlines either.

Morant thinks the Grizzlies are the most hated team in the NBA

Whether it be fights on the court or off-court incidents, it feels like negative headlines surrounding Memphis have been floating around the league for weeks now. One such player who often finds himself at the center of these incidents is Ja Morant , who is usually his team's spokesperson. But Morant has also found himself embroiled in a controversy that saw his friends get accused of pointing a red laser at Indiana Pacers employees after their latest contest with the Grizzlies.

Everyone knows that Memphis is an aggressive young team, but they seem to be finding a way to get on everyone's nerves more and more as the season progresses. According to Morant, though, the Grizzlies are simply the most hated team in the league. And while he doesn't necessarily have a problem with that, Morant has a problem with all of the negativity being directed toward his team.

Are the Grizzlies the most hated team in the NBA right now?

Everyone has their own opinions of certain players and teams across the league, but it's becoming increasingly apparent that the Grizzlies are entering some sort of "bad boy" phase right now. Memphis is clearly a good basketball team, but they are flowing with overconfidence despite finding themselves in the middle of a poor stretch of basketball.

Based solely on the number of teams the Grizzlies have irritated over the past few weeks, it's fair to say that they are the most hated team in the league right now. Fights or altercations are bound to break out every once in a while, but the amount of disputes Memphis finds itself involved in is becoming noteworthy. And in the process, they are making quite a few enemies across the league.

Memphis is still a fascinating team to watch, but it might not be a stretch for Morant to label them the most hated team in the league right now. They are finding a way to get on everyone's bad side when they have generally been a very likable team to watch develop and grow over the past couple of years. There's still time for them to change public opinion, but right now, it might end up becoming the Grizzlies versus the world as the season goes on.