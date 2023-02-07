ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WDTN

Zoom to lay off 15% of workforce; CEO says he is taking 98% pay cut

By Miabelle Salzano
WDTN
WDTN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42Rtx2_0kfcQpYh00

SAN JOSE, Calif. ( KRON ) — Having lived through the COVID-19 pandemic, you’ve probably become quite familiar with video meeting company Zoom – but the conferencing platform, along with many formerly-high flyers of the tech industry, is now announcing layoffs.

On Tuesday, the San Jose, California-based company announced plans to cut 15% of its global workforce. The move, announced in a letter to employees published on its corporate blog, will impact around 1,300 employees.

CEO Eric Yuan stated in the letter that he would be taking a 98% pay cut and forego his 2023 corporate bonus. He added that members of the executive leadership will be taking a 20% pay cut to their base salaries and forfeiting their own corporate bonuses.

“We didn’t take as much time as we should have to thoroughly analyze our teams or assess if we were growing sustainably toward the highest priorities,” Yuan said in the letter. “As the CEO and founder of Zoom, I am accountable for these mistakes and the actions we take today– and I want to show accountability not just in words but in my own actions.”

SF pizza restaurant ranked one of top in US

Yuan cited Zoom’s rapid growth and aggressive hiring over the past two years as the reason for the layoffs at this point.

As of Tuesday, Feb. 7, Zoom’s stock price had fallen about 43% year over year.

Zoom is far from the only tech company to announce layoffs recently . Several other companies that have announced staffing cuts have also cited an aggressive hiring period during the pandemic as more and more people relied on technology.

“My commitment to you is that we will make sure the changes we are making to our team today are not made in vain,” Yuan said as he closed his letter. “We will learn from the past to set ourselves up for future success, and redouble our efforts to help evolve Zoom to tomorrow.”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WDTN

$500K bond set for Ohio man accused of raping 12-year-old girl

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus made man a court appearance in Franklin County on Friday after he was charged with raping a child under 13-years-old. Simeon Turner, 31, received a $500,000 bond on Friday after he was arrested on Monday for raping a 12-year-old girl on Sept. 4, 2022. The judge noted Turner is […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WDTN

Detectives find 3 wanted people in Ohio backyard tent

CHAUNCEY, Ohio (WOWK) — Three people were arrested on Tuesday after detectives found drugs and drug trafficking materials in a tent in the backyard of a Chauncey, Ohio home. The Athens County Sheriff’s Office says that the Southeast Major Crimes Task Force received information that several people staying in the tent were involved in alleged […]
CHAUNCEY, OH
Fortune

Pfizer’s former CFO says you should ask yourself these questions if you want to become a finance chief

When I last spoke with Frank D’Amelio in July, we talked about his plans to retire at the end of the year from his position of EVP and CFO at Pfizer, Inc., where he was finance chief for 15 years. D’Amelio has served a total of 20 years in CFO roles, and he’s had more than 20 mentees that have gone on to CFO or CEO roles. Yes, 20. Now in his retirement, this month he started serving as “CFO-in-residence” and independent senior advisor for Deloitte’s U.S. CFO Program providing his strategic guidance on the finance function.
WDTN

Bed Bath & Beyond to close another 150 stores as struggles continue

(NEXSTAR) – Just a week after announcing it would close 87 locations (which came just a couple of weeks after sharing a list of more than five dozen other stores set to close), Bed Bath & Beyond has announced it will shutter 150 additional stores as it tries to stay afloat.
WDTN

WDTN

44K+
Followers
25K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy