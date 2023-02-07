ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Floodwood, MN

Did You Know That Duluth Has A Tiki Bar?

We all know that tropical weather is not a thing in the Twin Ports but that doesn't mean we can't pretend live somewhere warm, right? Nothing sets the scene for that more than a tiki bar and you may be surprised to know there is one right here in Duluth.
Minnesota DNR Seeking Comments On Duluth Area Fisheries Management Plans

The Minnesota Department of Natural resources is reaching out to Duluth area anglers and others to get their comments on fisheries management plans. The DNR is working through fisheries management plans for several bodies of water in Carlton and St. Louis counties. They use comments and suggestions from the public as they finalize fisheries management plans that identify specific management activities planned for these lakes over the next five to 20 years.
Pothole Season Comes Early With March-Like Freeze Thaw Cycle

The forecast calls for potholes and even a few pot-craters. After significant thaws in January and February the Northland's freeze-thaw cycle is on fast-forward. The maps resemble something out of early March, and with gyrations in temperature around the freezing mark, pothole formation will likely accelerate in the days and weeks to come.
Superior Looks To Pay Artist Nearly $500K To Create Public Art For The City

For some it might seem like a deja-vu of the Superior Ice Sculpture situation from almost ten years ago. But there are some important differences. The City of Superior is finalizing plans that would pay "world-renowned artist" Guido van Helten $467,147 in fees - curating what "could become the city's largest public art project". While no contracts have been signed at this time, the City Council agreed to enter in a "memorandum of understanding" to move the project forward. The vote was unanimous according to details shared in an article in the Superior Telegram [paywall].
