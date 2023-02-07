For some it might seem like a deja-vu of the Superior Ice Sculpture situation from almost ten years ago. But there are some important differences. The City of Superior is finalizing plans that would pay "world-renowned artist" Guido van Helten $467,147 in fees - curating what "could become the city's largest public art project". While no contracts have been signed at this time, the City Council agreed to enter in a "memorandum of understanding" to move the project forward. The vote was unanimous according to details shared in an article in the Superior Telegram [paywall].

SUPERIOR, WI ・ 3 DAYS AGO