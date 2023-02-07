Read full article on original website
Duluth Fast Food Fans: Subway Will No Longer Use Pre-Sliced Meat
Many people, myself included, love to have a sandwich made fresh right in front of you and just the way they like it. Of course, there are lots of options out there but for many the easy choice is Subway. It's fast, convenient, and generally cheaper than a sit-down restaurant. But some changes are coming.
Did You Know That Duluth Has A Tiki Bar?
We all know that tropical weather is not a thing in the Twin Ports but that doesn't mean we can't pretend live somewhere warm, right? Nothing sets the scene for that more than a tiki bar and you may be surprised to know there is one right here in Duluth.
Estimated Cost Of Superior’s Broadband Plan Doubles To $52.6 Million
Plans for the City of Superior to build a municipal broadband fiber optic network that would provide high-speed internet access and cost savings for residents continues to move forward. It's also going to cost more than originally anticipated. A lot more. Original cost projections for the plan were $31 million....
Minnesota DNR Seeking Comments On Duluth Area Fisheries Management Plans
The Minnesota Department of Natural resources is reaching out to Duluth area anglers and others to get their comments on fisheries management plans. The DNR is working through fisheries management plans for several bodies of water in Carlton and St. Louis counties. They use comments and suggestions from the public as they finalize fisheries management plans that identify specific management activities planned for these lakes over the next five to 20 years.
Pothole Season Comes Early With March-Like Freeze Thaw Cycle
The forecast calls for potholes and even a few pot-craters. After significant thaws in January and February the Northland's freeze-thaw cycle is on fast-forward. The maps resemble something out of early March, and with gyrations in temperature around the freezing mark, pothole formation will likely accelerate in the days and weeks to come.
Duluth’s Bentleyville Unveils Winner Of 20th Anniversary Logo Design Contest
When Bentleyville opens in Duluth in 2023, it will be celebrating its 20th Anniversary, so organizers recently reached out to the community to help design a new logo to mark the milestone. After all, if you're going to celebrate a 20th Anniversary, you must have a sweet new logo to...
Superior Looks To Pay Artist Nearly $500K To Create Public Art For The City
For some it might seem like a deja-vu of the Superior Ice Sculpture situation from almost ten years ago. But there are some important differences. The City of Superior is finalizing plans that would pay "world-renowned artist" Guido van Helten $467,147 in fees - curating what "could become the city's largest public art project". While no contracts have been signed at this time, the City Council agreed to enter in a "memorandum of understanding" to move the project forward. The vote was unanimous according to details shared in an article in the Superior Telegram [paywall].
Man Searching For Woman He Saw At Two Harbors Coffee Shop
Someone call up Hallmark because this is a love story in the making! It looks like a Northlander is looking for someone he saw while out and about recently. The woman must have stuck in his mind because he's trying to find her. I saw the story on the 'Missed...
Missing Wisconsin Girl May Be In Duluth Or Superior + Need Medical Attention
The Bayfield County Sheriff's Office, Wisconsin Missing Persons Advocacy, Inc, and others are reaching out to the public to help locate a missing teen girl. Isabella Caratzola has been missing from Iron River, Wisconsin since Monday, February 6, 2023. Authorities believe she may travel to Superior, Wisconsin, or to Duluth, Minnesota.
Stunning Drone Video Captures 3 Bobcats On St. Louis River Between Duluth + Superior
I've been saying it for years: people don't realize how beautiful and awesome the St. Louis River is. It's one of the best places to catch walleye in the world. There is wildlife everywhere, and it's right smack dab in the middle of the Twin Ports. If you haven't been on the St. Louis river, you're missing out.
Watch Duluth’s Team Shuster Win 6th USA Curling National Championship
The Duluth Curling Club proudly boasts that they are the home of the 2018 US Mens Gold Medal Champions, Team Shuster. Now, they can another prestigious accolade to the team that calls the historic club home. Team Shuster, which includes Chris Plys, Matt Hamilton, John Landsteiner, and Colin Hufman, had...
Man Arrested For Impersonating A St. Louis County Sheriff, Making Traffic Stops
A suspect has been arrested for impersonating a law enforcement officer in the Northland. The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office is reporting that they have a suspect in custody at the county jain in Virginia who was involved with the situation. The situation remains under investigation. Prior the arrest, the...
